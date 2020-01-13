U.S. GDP Growth Is Sustainable

It looks that US GDP growth isn't government deficit driven - thus it can indeed be sustainable at the current rate.

For example, it's easy enough to get growth from an increased budget deficit but that can't continue forever.

One worry about GDP growth is always whether it's sustainable or is it going to slow or stop when some specific factor fails.

Growth and slumps

As investors we obviously prefer growth in the economy, more economic activity, higher profits and all that. Equally, a recession usually isn't a good time for investors so we don't like them.

So, we're in favor of growth. But it's easy enough to generate at least nominal growth. The government just prints money, or widens the budget deficit, and we're pretty likely to have that growth. Both those methods of gaining that desired growth have a limit to them of course. For the government actions cannot continue forever.

On the other hand, growth that is not being stimulated, but is coming from people just working out how to do new stuff, or old stuff better, that can indeed go on forever. Or as close to forever as we need to think about. It has, after all, been going on for some 250 years now ever since we tried out this steam driven capitalism thing.

So, when looking at GDP growth we'd like to know whether it's the good kind, without limit, or the stimulated and thus soon to end stuff?

Industry GDP

Fortunately we've a measure of GDP which tells us this. It's called "industry GDP" and it's a breakdown of where the growth is coming from. No, not "GDP from industry" but sources of GDP growth by industry.

The BEA report is here:

Both private services- and goods-producing industries contributed to the increase; the government sector increased slightly. Overall, 17 of 22 industry groups contributed to the 2.1 percent increase in real GDP in the third quarter.

Or:

(GDP by industry from BEA)

Note that these are real numbers, already adjusted for inflation.

So, yes, we can see that government contributed to Q2 growth, but that's around and about making up for the subtraction in Q1. Q3 growth came from near no addition or boost by government.

That is, the growth we're seeing is sustainable, it's not reliant on ever more government and government direct spending.

Note that this doesn't include transfer payments though.

In more detail

Moody's Analytics gives us an easy to understand table, the important part of which I consider to be this:

(Government contribution to GDP growth from Moody's Analytics)

That's for the past few quarters there, more recent to the left. As we can see this past year or so of growth has only marginally been affected by more government. Thus the growth we're having is coming from that sustainable source, people working out how to do things better. Or, as the economists call it, technological advance.

My view

The importance of this is that if the economy's growing because it's being artificially stimulated, then that's obviously got to come to an end as the stimulus will have to. But if it's that other kind of growth it's sustainable.

This is different from but linked to the idea of the potential growth rate of the economy. From our other looks at this we reach the conclusion that the current growth rate is about what can be achieved for the long term. This is a confirmation of that point.

The investor view

What we want to know as investors is, well, when's this all going to stop? And there's not really anything out there to tell us that it will. Sure, it will stop, all economic expansions do. But we're not seeing the inflation that would mean the Federal Reserve would raise rates to make it stop - the usual cause of American recessions. We're not seeing change, growth, happening at a faster rate than we think can be maintained. And here we're seeing that it's not expansion of government that is causing the growth.

We don't see any specific reason why the current level of growth, around and about that 2% pa, should stop. It's thus a reasonable assumption that it will continue as is.

Our job as investors is therefore to look at specific situations - the macroeconomic background looks pleasantly boring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.