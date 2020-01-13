Summary

One thing is clear, it is precisely the future that is traded on the stock exchange and not the present (and certainly not the past).

Given that, I have already pointed out in individual analyses the various new technical possibilities that will become increasingly important with the rollout of 5G this year.

At the CES this week, Intel unveiled some interesting things about Mobileye and Intel's automotive business.

Investors can find a lot of value here, because the automotive business has the potential to become a catalyst for extreme future growth.