Bed Bath & Beyond: No Sign Of A Turnaround

There have been some encouraging developments at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – for instance, a permanent CEO with a strong merchandising background and experience at leading retailers. That said, longer-term visibility remains limited in the BBBY story as management continues to undertake key initiatives to stabilize the business amid significant personnel turnover. The recent asset sales and leasebacks should unlock additional cash, but a considerable portion will likely need to be re-invested into initiatives such as store refreshes, digital, and omni-channel fulfillment. That said, BBBY’s biggest challenge remains a secular one – not only are the products sold commoditized, but the lack of category diversity also compounds the difficulty in driving store traffic and opens it up to fierce competition from big-box retailers and e-commerce. The stock isn’t sufficiently cheap, in my view, and I would be very cautious about buying into the BBBY turnaround story at this point.

70% Rally and a Weak Q3 Highlight the Unfavorable Risk-Reward

Despite the stock's near 70% rise since the announcement of new CEO Mark Tritton in October 2019, Q3 results (-8.3% comps and negative EBIT) lend more support for the bear case than the bull case.

Unsurprisingly, Q3 was another quarter of very challenging sales/profit trends, with comps down 3.6% (adjusted for the Thanksgiving shift). While seasonally, Q3 was always going to be a noisy quarter (i.e., the later Thanksgiving shifts high volume sales days into Q4), the results did temper some of the optimism going into the print, as investors were reminded of the secular pressure facing BBBY.

Furthermore, visibility has become very limited as the company has now opted to withdraw full-year guidance on the back of a significant Q3 EPS miss, ongoing sales/profitability pressure in Q4, new leadership, and ongoing work around a strategic plan. Instead, management is working towards an investor event in spring 2020, at which point the new leadership will share an updated plan.

Source: Q3 Presentation

For some idea of how badly comps have deteriorated, Q3 saw an 8.3% decline (vs. -1.8% in 3Q18). If the -470bps impact from the Thanksgiving shift is excluded, however, BBBY’s negative comps would appear to be turning. Though this appears to be an improvement, I would caution against reading too much into it - results are still below plan, with management highlighting a higher level of promotional activity for the quarter. Further, the withdrawal of full-year guidance and the limited commentary around Q4 trends leads me to question the outlook for core trends, which may not be seeing much improvement at this point.

Figure 1: Comparable Sales Trend

Source: Company Filings

Looking Ahead

Expect a challenged Q4: With guidance withdrawn, the “writing is on the wall” for Q4. There has been little change in pressure from mass retailers and DTC concepts, and thus, I suspect the comp bleed will continue amid major changes to private label and e-commerce ahead of the Spring Investor Day unveil.

Digital Investments: CEO Tritton views digital as a gateway to improved store trends, so with e-Comm also down in Q3 (“comp sales from our digital channel declined in the mid-single-digit percentage range”), there is plenty of work to be done with site performance, online content, and marketing.

Change is possible but difficult: Tritton will be an asset in BBBY's turnaround, though execution risk feels high, nonetheless given the scope of the transformation. Tritton was admittedly a factor in the strengthened top-line at TGT, though the difference then was that a clear strategy was already in place, with no shortage of talent prior to his arrival. BBBY, by comparison, is far less stable, which limits visibility ahead.

Quick Thoughts on Private Label

While private label as a strategy makes sense in terms of improving gross margins and perhaps from a differentiation standpoint; BBBY is limited with how much private label they can offer as it is not a traffic driver. One main difference between Target and BBBY is that while TGT was able to have the majority of their home and apparel as private label, they were able to count on the national brands in other categories like Grocery and Essentials to drive traffic to the store.

While BBBY has not disclosed its precise private label penetration, the company has said that its penetration is well below competitors with a smaller percentage that is directly sourced, given the significant company opportunity for margin improvement.

It’s difficult to say what the ultimate penetration potential could be, however. For example, while a home decor/furnishings retailer like Pier 1 is essentially all private label, brands are still important to many parts of BBBY’s assortment (e.g., in areas such as kitchen appliances). Around ~1/3 of TGT’s sales are related to owned or exclusive brands. As another benchmark, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has seen its penetration rise to the mid-teens % and expects private brands to contribute $2 billion in sales eventually.

Shares Have Had a Big Run, But Fundamentals Remain Challenged

While many of the company’s initiatives make sense (e.g., the focus on improving the store experience and merchandising, reducing nonproductive costs, optimizing the store footprint, etc.), it is still very early days in this turnaround. BBBY’s recent move higher has been driven by multiple expansion, with the stock now re-rating to multiples in-line with levels last seen in April 2019 (~4x EV/EBITDA), before it began posting negative mid-single digits comps. Notably, at the current fwd P/E of ~11.5x, BBBY is trading at a premium to its medium-term average.

Data by YCharts

However, considering sales have far from stabilized, competitors continue to see traffic gains (e.g., TGT), and additional investment will likely be required, the stock isn’t sufficiently cheap, in my view, and will likely disappoint from here.

