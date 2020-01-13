The Pink Portfolio: Our Daughter's First Ferrari (Shares)

The stock is not cheap but I am willing to pay a premium price for a premium brand and stock.

Ferarri is the only carmaker I want to own because of its superior financials and growth.

The Pink Portfolio is the real-life portfolio that I have set up for our 5-year old daughter. She gets $150 per month, with extras for special occasions, like Christmas now.

Introduction

In May 2016, I started the Pink Portfolio for our little girl. She was almost 2 years old back then, and she has become 5 on June 11, 2019. The system is quite simple: my wife and I add $150 per month to her portfolio and buy stocks with it. Sometimes she gets more, as with her birthday and now, with Christmas and New Year's Day. Then my parents also give her a sum and we give a little extra.

The last update that I have written is from September 2019, when I added Mastercard (MA). In this article, I write about a new stock I have added to our daughter's portfolio: Ferrari (RACE). Because of the extra money that our daughter got because of the holidays, I was able to buy three shares of Ferarri for her.

A short introduction to Ferrari

I'm not sure if there are many people in this world who have not heard of Ferrari and its iconic cars.

(The Ferrari F8 Tributo, Source)

I have to acknowledge from the start that I'm not much of a car guy. I don't know car technology, the difference between brands, let alone differences between several types of a brand. I see it as a functional machine to bring me from one place to the other.

My wife, to the contrary, knows a lot about cars and she loves beautiful cars. She drives a Mercedez Benz, I drive an old Toyota. I think that one sentence alone paints the picture of how we both look at cars. The only cars that I really appreciate are classic cars, although I don't know that much about them either. I just like their design. When I was researching Ferarri and I saw this baby, I immediately liked it, for example:

(The 1952 342 America Ferrari, source)

Maybe our daughter will have the love for cars of her mother. If not, just like me, she will probably chuckle when a Ferrari passes by, knowing that the owner has contributed to her portfolio's performance. Since I don't care about cars, owning Ferarri shares makes me feel as rich as owning a Ferarri. I hope the same goes for her. If not, then she can sell her Ferarri shares later to buy a car she loves. After all, don't we all want our kids to be happy, even if they choose other roads then us?

The history of Ferrari

Ferrari was named after its founder Enzo Ferrari, born in the Italian town of Modena in 1898. He first worked for Alfa Romeo and set up an independent race team in 1929 under the name Scuderia Ferrari. He already took the famous Ferrari logo from the start:

(Ferrari logo, source)

Enzo Ferrari took the logo from the Italian hero pilot Francesco Baracca after meeting Baracca's parents in 1923. Baracca painted the now famous horse onto the framework of his plane and recorded 34 kills before being killed himself in 1918. He was a national hero in Italy.

Ferrari added the letters SF for Scuderia Ferrari and added a yellow background because it was the color of the town where he was born, Modena. As for why Baracca started using the horse on his plane, there are several theories but the most interesting and likely is that Baracca saw it on a German plane that he shot. The horse is the symbol of the German city of Stuttgart, home of that other luxury carmaker, Porsche. That is why the horses of Ferarri and Porsche look very similar:

(Porsche logo, source)

In 1939 Enzo Ferrari set up his own car manufacturing company: Auto Avio Costruzioni. Two race cars of the same model, named 815, were made before the Second World War started and production was stopped.

After the war, Enzo Ferrari designed and built his first Ferrari, the 125 S, a 1500cc 12-cylinder. In the month it was finished, The Ferarri 125 S already won its first race.

(The Ferrari 125S, source)

By the end of the 50s, the name Ferrari had become famous worldwide. The Scuderia Ferrari became the most successful racing team ever, both in endurance race as in Formula 1. Sales tripled between 1950 and 1960.

In 1969, Enzo Ferrari sold 50% of his company to Fiat, the biggest Italian carmaker. He was already 71 in an era in which that still meant 'very old'. Eventually, he would reach the age of 90. In the eighties, Fiat increased its Ferrari stake to 90%, while 10% remained in the Ferrari family.

In 2015 Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU) first sold 10% of its shares in Ferrari in an IPO made on October 21, 2015, on the New York Stock Exchange under the great ticker RACE. In 2016, Fiat also sold most of its other shares, making Ferrari an independent company.

This is how the stock has performed since the IPO:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the S&P 500 has done very well over that time: a return of 60%. But as you can expect from a stock with the ticker RACE, Ferrari has left the index far behind, coming in at 211.5%.

If you are a dividend investor or looking for capital appreciation, Ferrari has got both. Although the typical dividend investor will look down on the paltry 0.67% dividend yield, that low yield also comes from the high price appreciation. Ferrari's dividend has grown at a CAGR of 22.5%, starting with $0.516 in 2016, up to $1.159 in 2019. Beware, though. Like a lot of European companies, Ferrari also only pays out its dividend once per year, not in quarterly installments. The ex-dividend date tends to be around the end of April and the payment at the beginning of May. Because of the yearly frequency, a lot of investing sites have troubles with the dividend. Not Seeking Alpha!

Ferrari: the stock

I have used stockrover.com for a while now, although I haven't used it in a free article yet. One of the features I love the most is the research report it automatically generates. We will start there for our check of the Ferrari stock. This is a part of the research report that I particularly enjoy: the comparison with the peers in its sector.

(source: stockrover.com)

The list on stockrover.com of car manufacturers to compare with is longer, but I took the selection of the most important peers. As you can see, Ferrari both scores very high for growth and quality. In growth, it's only preceded by Tesla (TSLA), which is still mostly unprofitable. In quality, Ferrari trumps all of its peers. Ferrari sports the highest P/E so on the value score, the stock scores less than its peers, leaving only Tesla behind.

You can also see that there is a 22% margin of safety for Ferrari's stock price. That fair value is based on a DCF analysis (discounted cash flow). Contrary to many of its competitors, except for Tesla, Ferrari is in the great position that it has a sight on how many cars it will sell over the next 18 months. There is a waiting list and the time to wait on your Ferarri delivery is mostly between a year and a year and a half. That means that (just as Tesla) Ferrari should have a premium valuation versus other carmakers. It has no inventory (and the costs associated with that) and because of the waiting list, the predictability of the revenue is much higher. It also forms a cushion that softens the blow of recessions, in which most carmakers suffer a lot, as Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) have demonstrated in the past.

As for its 91 growth score, this is the summary of why it gets that high score:

(source: stockrover.com)

As you can see, Ferarri will accelerate its sales growth to 10.1% next year. The EPS are expected to grow along the same lines, at 9.1%. The good news here is that Ferarri mostly does better than the expectations. Out of 12 earnings releases, it outperformed the expectations in 11, while 1 was in-line:

(source: stockrover.com)

The company's financial health is ok, which is remarkable for a sector that is still mostly known for high debt and thin margins:

(source: stockrover.com)

Whereas the carmaker industry mostly has a bad reputation for profitability, with low operating and net margins, Ferarri outshines not just the industry, but also the S&P 500:

(source: stockrover.com)

Valuation

Premium stock, premium price? The short answer is yes. This is how the forward P/E of Ferarri looks:

Data by YCharts

37 times forward earnings is not cheap, but the predictability of Ferarri's business and its high returns (ROA, ROE and ROIC) compared to the industry and even the S&P 500, show that Ferarri is a premium stock. For premium stocks, investors are willing to pay premium prices.

As you can see in the above chart, Ferarri's forward P/E was in December 2018, when there was a bear market in a lot of stocks. I think our daughter's position will be built out when the forward P/E drops a bit from the current level. Scaling into positions over years is what I always do. But you can never tell. If the price of a stock you want is 'overvalued' for years, which is not rare, sometimes 'overvalued' looks cheap in the review mirror.

The Pink Portfolio: an overview

Subscribers to Potential Multibaggers have access to the Pink Portfolio at all times. They already knew that I added Ferarri to our daughter's portfolio and also see the monthly buys I do and how the Pink Portfolio does. I intend to keep the articles about the Pink Portfolio free, though, and you get a snapshot of how the Pink Portfolio looks now with each article.

(Source: Compiled by the author; price = current price, purchase is average price of the several purchases per stock, cost is the cost of the broker, div py is dividend per year, prices: closing price January 10, 2019).

As you can see, $150 per month (with extra bucks for birthdays and Christmas) can grow to a substantial amount. The total amount in the Pink Portfolio is already over $11,000 now. That is in just a bit over 3 years, with a small amount each month. That is the power of compounding!

A few remarks:

I have used the dividends when I needed them to purchase an extra share along the way, not specifically of the same stock.

I still consider all stocks as great stocks going forward.

I intend to keep diversifying the portfolio with more stocks but I also often add to stocks already in the portfolio.

Each time I add a new stock I try to write an article as soon as possible.

Takeaway

Even with $150 per month, you can make a great portfolio. I will keep adding money to the Pink Portfolio and you can see it grow together with me.

I have added Ferarri to the Pink Portfolio because of the long-term potential and of course also because of the exclusivity of the brand. The typical Ferarri red also seems to fit because a lot of the money was given for Christmas, which I also associate with that red. Although the stock may look somewhat expensive right now, its superior brand quality and predictable cash flow make this an excellent long-term stock, in my opinion.

If you want to see how the Pink Portfolio keeps growing, please push the "Follow" button.

In the meantime, keep growing!

As investors we all dream of multibaggers, stocks that go up 10 times or 100 times in value over the years and that is exactly what Potential Multibaggers focuses on. Potential Multibaggers is not for those who trade in and out of stocks. It's aimed at long-term investors who want to spice up their portfolio with stocks that have a return many can only dream of. You can beat the market by a wide margin by holding a few outsized winners. If you are interested, start the free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.