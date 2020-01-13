Constellation Brands: Growth At A Reasonable Price

With the core STZ business set to continue on a HSD top-line growth path, I see this as a compelling GARP play, with the CGC stake offering significant optionality.

Constellation Brands' (NYSE:STZ) beer business should continue to benefit from a best-in-class portfolio of Mexican imports, with a clear path to sustained sales growth in the high-single digits. Following the close of its pending wine sale to Gallo, STZ post-transaction will be a leaner company well-positioned to drive faster organic growth on both the top and bottom line. I think the recent weakness in the stock provides a buying opportunity as the stock offers investors a compelling “growth-at-reasonable-price” (GARP) opportunity, given its HSD top-line algorithm in the core beer business, as well as the optionality in the Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) stake.

Beer Revenue Growth Accelerates in 3Q

In so far as slower December demand/depletion trends prove an anomaly, with core Corona/Modelo volumes re-accelerating in the months to come, STZ’s +7%-8% top-line outlook likely has upside (especially if pricing holds and the gap between FY20 shipments and depletions ultimately finish narrower than as indicated by STZ).

Moreover, to the extent that Corona Seltzer proves successful (perhaps +2 pts incremental to the overall STZ portfolio), it’s very viable that FY21 will prove a stronger organic growth year for STZ’s beer portfolio than FY20. Nevertheless, the fact that Corona Seltzer (set to begin shipping in March) will be late to market relative to White Claw, Truly, and Bud Light Seltzer (all of which will be vocal/visible between now and Corona’s entry) may perpetuate doubts as to the brand extension’s ultimate impact (not to mention how cannibalistic vs. incremental it will prove to be to the core Corona family).

Source: VinePair

The Beer Margin Expansion Story

3Q also marked the third consecutive quarter in which STZ handily beat consensus expectations around beer margins, and 4Q implied guidance (200+ bps below YTD levels) appears conservative yet again (irrespective of the fact that FY21 should further benefit from the divestment of Ballast Point’s negative profit contribution).

That said, STZ seems adamant that certain benefits earned YTD could reverse in 4Q and beyond, and that elective investments are likely to ramp (including $40 million behind Corona Seltzer in FY21) - making too much beer margin enthusiasm potentially premature at this stage (especially if beer’s top-line leverage does not re-accelerate).

Wine and Spirits Sales Remain Weak

STZ’s wine and spirits sales were -9.7% YoY, with shipment volume -13.5% and depletion volume -5.8%. STZ’s wine and spirits operating margin contracted 80 bps YoY to 26.2%, owing to higher COGS and SG&A as a percent of net sales, although mix benefits provided a tailwind.

Source: Earnings Release and Financial Tables

All in all, the wine and spirits segment’s operating income was down 12.4%. STZ recently announced a revised wine & spirits agreement with Gallo that includes retaining some of its sparkling wine, dessert wine, and concentrate brands to comply with the FTC review. Separately, STZ also reached an agreement to sell its Nobilo Wine brand to Gallo for $130 mm, which is expected to close in 1H21.

Delayed Wine Divestiture Drives Higher FY20 Guidance

Given the delayed closing of the wine divestiture, STZ updated its FY20 EPS guidance to reflect end-Q4 closing and, as such, raised the EPS guidance range to $9.45-$9.55 (up from $9.00-$9.20). Similar to before, the company did not provide any guidance on Canopy’s equity earnings, and current guidance continues to exclude equity earnings from CGC.

Source: Earnings Release and Financial Tables

STZ also tightened the range of guidance for its beer segment wherein the company now expects net sales growth of +7%-8% and operating income growth of +8%-9% (both of which were previously +7%-9%).

Given the updated wine transaction with Gallo, STZ now expects net sales and operating income for its wine and spirits net sales to decline 8%-10%. STZ expects operating cash flow of $2.20-2.24 bn (vs. $2.1-2.3 bn previously) and capex of $700-800 mm (vs. $800-900 mm previously; including $560 mm for the beer segment), which should yield FCF of $1.5-1.6 bn (vs. $1.3-1.4 bn previously).

While STZ’s fiscal 3Q20 results were relatively strong from a top-line and margin perspective (primarily in the beer segment), the sustainability of these results, as well as the moving pieces related to STZ’s wine divestiture and Canopy Growth investment, will be key points to monitor going forward.

A Compelling GARP Play

Taking into account the strong Q3 print, my FY20 EPS estimate ticks up to ~$8.75 (including Canopy losses), driven by improved beer margins and the delayed impact from the wine sale. In turn, FY21 only rises slightly in recognition of the later wine sale timing, implying a net neutral impact. Excluding Canopy equity losses, I am penciling in FY20 EPS of ~$9.50, at the midpoint of STZ's FY20 EPS guidance range of $9.45-9.55, though I do acknowledge the potential for an upside surprise on beer margins. Rolling the valuation forward on FY21 EPS (ex-Canopy) closer to ~$10, I see the core business valued at ~$200, with the CGC stake adding ~$15/per share of value for STZ's Canopy investment, driving fair value to ~$215.

On balance, I am marginally more encouraged on STZ. Though my estimate of fair value offers limited upside from here, I think there is upside potential to the already-higher FY20 guidance. In addition, the quarter also highlighted a potential path to multiple re-rating if beer can continue to re-accelerate on both the top line and margins. Furthermore, additional clarity around new management could also prove beneficial to the multiple - since taking over as CEO in March, Bill Newlands has cleaned house, divesting underperforming brands not complementary to the Mexican imported beer portfolio. In a market where new ideas with both credible earnings and valuation upside are scarce, STZ could well emerge as a highly-favored “GARP-style” idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.