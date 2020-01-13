Inter Pipeline: 10-15% Margin Of Safety At Current Share Prices

I believe that there is a 10-15% margin of safety if IPPLF is bought at current prices.

Share prices have historically been a function of P/OCF (operating cash flow) multiple expansion and CAD/USD exchange rates, both of which are a function of WTI prices.

Earnings are likely to grow by 40% in 2-3 years due to the anticipated completion of the polypropylene plant in Alberta.

Introduction

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) is a large energy infrastructure company with operations across the world. The majority of its EBITDA, however, is generated in Alberta, transporting heavy crude from oil sands projects in Northern Alberta to transportation hubs in Edmonton and Hardisty. Other segments include NGL processing, conventional oil pipelines, and bulk liquid storage.

Source: January 2020 Investor Presentation

The company also has a CAD $3.5 billion polypropylene plant under construction in Alberta, which is expected to significantly boost EBITDA:

Source: January 2020 Investor Presentation

My goal in this article is to briefly examine IPPLF's financial & project history, to arrive at a valuation and see how much margin of safety there is in buying IPPLF at current market prices (USD $17/share).

Cash Flow & Share Count Histories

Data were taken from the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018 sources, and 2019 TTM est. figures were converted to CAD from those on SeekingAlpha's Key Data page.

Green & grey: The payout ratio as calculated by operating cash flow has historically been about 60%. Up to half of the payout is in the form of the premium dividend reinvestment plan DRIP. The dividend is covered about 1.7x, so no worries here.

Blue: Inter Pipeline relies heavily on debt and equity capital for growth. The continued issuance of shares might prompt us to ask whether share dilution is an issue. Let’s take a look at IPPLF’s share count and operating cash flow per share histories:

The continued DRIP and the share issuances have expanded IPPLF’s share count from just under 100 million in 2003 to 389 million by the end of 2019. Fortunately, for the purposes of the polypropylene project, if there is a successful sale of IPPLF’s storage business, the premium DRIP might be suspended, according to the January 2020 investor presentation. However, despite the four-fold dilution of shares over the past two decades, operating cash flow per share has more than tripled from ~50 cents per share to $1.66 per share – indicating that IPPLF is capable of using both incremental equity & debt capital in an accretive way.

Multiplicative Factors in IPPLF’s Valuation

(Note that this formula is applicable to US investors only - for investors in other countries, you'll need to swap the exchange rate for your local currency)

Here’s how this formula works: if earnings grew 50%, and the P/OCF multiple expanded by 40%, and CAD/USD rises by 10%, the IPPLF valuation multiplier would be 1.5 * 1.4 * 1.1 = 2.31. Given the current share price of $17, those factors would lead to a future share price of $39.27.

Note that Inter Pipeline's earnings are to a first approximation, independent of WTI prices. Why?

Pipelines charge a toll fee for each barrel of oil shipped - and this toll fee is generally independent of the price of oil. Given that Canada's oil exports are constrained by available pipeline volume, there is no forseeable shortage of demand for Inter Pipeline's volume capacities by the oil sands producers in Alberta.

NGL collection & processing earnings depend on natural gas prices, not WTI prices. It used to be the case that natural gas tended to trade with oil, but now that US shale producers have flooded the market with excess gas, natural gas pricing has become somewhat independent of oil prices.

Bulk liquid storage earnings are calculated on the volume of oil stored, and not the value of the oil.

Let's examine how each of these three levers will be pushed.

Earnings Growth Factor

There are two third-party pipelines in construction that will add Canadian export capacity. One of them (Trans Mountain Pipeline) represents transport volume that IPPLF could capture as it would move oil from Alberta to the British Columbia coast for export, ultimate to Asia.

The other pipeline (Line 3 Expansion by Enbridge) is unlikely to translate into more volume for IPPLF (as Enbridge has its own pipeline system within the oil sands region), but it will help the West Texas Intermediate / Western Canadian Select (WTI/WCS) price differentials to fall, bringing Canadian oil prices more in line with world oil prices.

IPPLF is currently working on a $3.5 billion polypropylene plant that will add $450-$500 million/year in EBITDA to a company that currently earns ~$1.1B in FFO. This project alone will boost IPPLF's EBITDA by around 40%.

Therefore, the earnings growth factor is likely to be at least 1.4. We will use 1.4 as the more conservative value, as we don't yet know how much volume that IPPLF can put online to supply the third-party pipelines.

P/OCF Multiple Expansion Ratio

When oil prices are high, the value of IPPLF shares tend to be bid up:

According to the following chart, IPPLF currently trades at ~10x operating cash flow. If WTI approaches $100/barrel (as it did in 2014), IPPLF shares might reach 20x operating cash flow (OCF) again:

The P/OCF multiple expansion ratio could be anywhere from 1 – 2, depending on the price of oil 2 – 3 years from now. As a more conservative estimate, let's use 1 - 1.5 instead. Given that shale oil production in the US is facing funding squeezes (only a minority of companies can comfortably E&P on their own cash flows), my personal position is to be "neutral" on WTI oil prices for now. I won't go much further as it's a truly monstrous topic to try to cover.

Forex Ratio

Here, things become interesting for non-Canadian (specifically US) investors. Oil is priced in US dollars. When the price of oil rises, more US dollars are chasing after Canadian dollars. Therefore, the Canadian dollar tends to appreciate when the price of oil rises – a double win for an investor trading IPPLF in US dollars.

Back in 2014, USD and CAD were trading at about par. Now, $1 USD buys $1.30 CAD. *If* the price of oil ever reaches $100/barrel again, we might see the CAD and USD trading at par again:

For an American investor, that would represent a 25-30% additional gain in IPPLF share prices, because IPL (the Canadian ticker for Inter Pipeline) share prices are set on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and are then converted to US dollar prices when American investors buy or sell shares over the counter as IPPLF. This makes the Forex Ratio term equal to 1 – 1.3

This all means that our expected prices for IPPLF shares is going to be a function of WTI prices. Putting together calculations of the valuation multiple based on bearish, neutral, and bullish cases on WTI prices, and using the share price of $17 as of the writing of this article, we get:

Bearish on WTI : 1.4 ( earnings ) * 0.9 (slight P/OCF compression) * 0.9 (CAD/USD = 0.7) = 1.134 (or $19.30/share)

: 1.4 ( ) * 0.9 (slight P/OCF compression) * 0.9 (CAD/USD = 0.7) = Neutral on WTI : 1.4 ( earnings ) * 1 (P/OCF neutral) * 1 (CAD/USD = 0.75) = 1.4 (or $23.80/share)

: 1.4 ( ) * 1 (P/OCF neutral) * 1 (CAD/USD = 0.75) = Bullish on WTI: 1.4 ( earnings ) * 1.5 (P/OCF rises 50% at peak) * 1.3 (USDCAD = 1) = 2.73 (or $46.41/share)

While expecting a 2.73-bagger out of an infrastructure stock seems a tiny bit far fetched, the calculations suggest that there is about a 10-15% margin of safety on IPPLF shares at current market prices even in the bear case for oil, given that the polypropylene facility project is completed on budget and on time.

Project Execution Risk & Inter Pipeline's Project History

Since the above valuations are conditioned on the timely and on-budget completion of the polypropylene project, the principal risk in investing in IPPLF right now is project execution risk. Let’s look into this:

In 2014, the Cold Lake and Polaris expansion projects were completed, with the project costing $2.6 billion total and adding $255 million/year of EBITDA. (2013 Q1 transcript cites “excellent progress”), (2013 Q3 transcript cites “according to plan”), (2014 Q4 transcript cites project completion)

In 2010, the Corridor expansion project was entering its final phase, with the project costing $1.6 billion and involving installing a 42-inch pipeline. (2010 Q1 transcript cites “the project remains on schedule and on budget”)

The track record of good comments about project progress and budget is some consolation to those who wish to buy IPL and take on the project execution risk in the next two years.

Summary

Inter Pipeline's business model uses debt & equity to supplement retained cash flows for funding growth projects. Despite gradual shareholder dilution, growth projects have been highly accretive to per-share operating cash flow.

Inter Pipeline has a 10-15% margin of safety at current share prices, even in a hypothetical bear case for WTI prices.

The primary driver of IPPLF's earnings will be the (hopefully) on-budget and on-time polypropylene project. Given Inter Pipeline's track record of billion-dollar projects going on budget and on time, we have reason to believe that the polypropylene project should also be as successful.

Changes in WTI prices have a huge influence on valuations. A high oil price may cause P/OCF multiple expansion.

WTI prices are linked to the value of the Canadian dollar - if WTI appreciates, the Canadian dollar also tends to appreciate. In the bull case, this could be by as much as 30%. This is a double-win for American investors who buy IPPLF using US dollars, for the P/OCF multiple expansion would happen at the same time as the favorable forex effect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.