More Indications That The Phase One Trade Deal May Not Be So Bullish For Deere

Deere has rallied on the back of an imminent "Phase One Trade Deal", but the stock could take a hit if the fine print disappoints.

There are a number of indications that China does not intend to increase farm imports by as much as the U.S. would like it to.

A trade deal will be signed soon, which is said to include increased agricultural purchases of up to $50B by China.

Deere & Company (DE) is one of the companies that is perceived to benefit greatly from the signing of a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Many assume that increased agricultural purchases by China will be a part of any trade agreement. Agricultural production in the U.S. will have to go up to facilitate increased exports. That requires investment in machinery, which should work in favor of Deere as a leading supplier of such machinery. However, there are indications that the trade deal may not be all it is cracked up to be. Why that is will be covered next.

Why Deere needs a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war

Deere's latest quarterly report shows that the lingering trade war between the U.S. and China is having an impact on the company. For instance, net income fell from $748M a year ago to $681M in FQ4, a decline of 9% YoY.

FQ4 2018 FQ4 2019 YoY Net income (adjusted) $748M $681M (9%) EPS $2.30 $2.14 -

Source: Deere

Even worse, the outlook for next fiscal was downgraded. The new forecast for FY2020 calls for net income of $2.7-3.1B. The previous estimate was for $3.2B. CEO John May specifically pointed at trade issues as a major headwind affecting the company.

"Lingering trade tensions coupled with a year of difficult growing and harvesting conditions have caused many farmers to become cautious about making major investments in new equipment"

Sales of agricultural equipment in the U.S. and Canada are forecast to decline by 5 percent in FY2020. In the earnings call, Deere elaborated on the challenges facing U.S. farmers, specifically soybean and corn farmers.

"It's been a year of uncertainty for corn and soybean growers in the U.S. In addition to continued trade uncertainty and near-term demand concerns, stemming from African swine fever, and unusually wet spring, delayed planting this season, which ultimately resulted in fewer corn and soybean acres for the year."

A transcript of the FQ4 2019 earnings call can be found here.

So it's fair to say that Deere could use some improvement on the trade front. The numbers from the latest earnings report make this clear. The good news is that since the release of the last quarterly report, the situation has changed. A trade deal is said to have been reached between the U.S. and China.

The Phase One Trade Deal

According to President Donald Trump, the "Phase One Trade Deal" will be signed on January 15th. The trade deal had reportedly been agreed to several weeks earlier on December 13th. While the fine print of the agreement has yet to be revealed, several officials have released some details as to what to expect. For example, Robert Lighthizer, the current United States Trade Representative in charge of trade negotiations, has stated that:

"We have a list that will go manufacturing, agriculture, services, energy and the like. There'll be a total for each one of those," he said. "Overall, it's a minimum of 200 billion dollars. Keep in mind, by the second year, we will just about double exports of goods to China, if this agreement is in place. Double exports."

China is supposed to increase its imports from the U.S. by at least $200B. President Trump has gone even further by saying that China will import $50B worth of agricultural products from the U.S.

"I think in agriculture, they will hit $50 billion, yes."

In comparison, China bought just $8.6B last year. In 2017, the year before the trade war and the imposition of tariffs, China bought $19B worth of farm goods. Of that amount, $12.3B was for soybeans. In all, China bought roughly 60% of all soybeans exported by the U.S.

Soybeans were the top farm export for the U.S. Not just to China, but to the whole world. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, soybean exports were worth $21.6B in 2017. Corn, the second biggest export item, totaled less than half that amount at $9.1B.

How China could increase agricultural imports from the U.S.

There has been a fair amount of skepticism about China's ability to drastically increase the amount of agricultural imports from the U.S. Many do not believe that Chinese demand for agricultural products is sufficient to absorb the quantities needed to reach the $50B goal.

"I would be willing to take a bet ... that we will be back at this table in relatively short order even if we get a deal, because the ability of the Chinese to actually match those purchases is going to be limited."

However, there is a solution to the problem. But it will require dropping some of China's current suppliers in specific countries. Demand within China does not necessarily have to increase for China to be able to import more from the U.S. If China wants to increase imports from the U.S., China could buy less from other countries like Brazil and instead import those same products from U.S. suppliers.

(Unit: 10,000 tons soybeans) Quantity YoY 2019 (Jan - Nov) 7896.9 (4.1%) 2018 8803.1 (7.9%) 2017 9553.4 - (Unit: 100M CNY) 2019 (Jan - Nov) 2163.6 (7.0%) 2018 2501.5 (6.9%) 2017 2687.6 -

Source: China customs statistics

Take soybeans for example. China paid 268.7B CNY for soybeans in 2017, which is roughly $38.8B at current exchange rates. The U.S. got $12.3B for soybeans in 2017 as mentioned previously, which is roughly a third of the total amount. The rest went to other countries. Brazil is the leading exporter of soybeans to China. Other notable exporters to China are Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Russia seems to be the fastest growing exporter of soybeans to China percentage-wise.

The numbers show that China has a lot of scope to increase U.S. imports. The U.S. only held a share of one-third and that was before the trade war. With just soybeans alone, China needs close to $40B. Not that far from the $50B target the U.S. is asking for. But for China to come close to that number, it will have to reduce its imports from other countries like Brazil.

Recent moves by China do not bode well for Deere

If China reduces its imports from other countries and increases its purchases from U.S. farmers, Deere stands to benefit greatly. Farmers will need to boost production, which will require additional machinery. Machinery that in many cases will be supplied by Deere. If this happens, Deere's disappointing forecast for FY 2020 may have to be revised upwards.

But China being able to increase farm imports from the U.S. does not mean that it will actually go ahead and do it. In fact, China seems to be preparing to increase its agricultural imports from countries other than the U.S. For example, China is putting the finishing touches on protocols that will allow Brazil to export soymeal to China. Soymeal is one of the byproducts made from soybeans together with soyoil. That will reduce the need for U.S. soybeans.

Note that this comes after the U.S. and China had agreed on the "Phase One Trade Deal" on December 13th. China made a similar move earlier with soymeal from Argentina. China has also recently paved the way for countries like Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine to increase their exports of soybeans to China. Other news reports indicate that China will not increase its import quotas for grains to help facilitate a trade deal with the U.S.

All these developments are a bad sign for those expecting that the "Phase One Trade Deal" will be good for U.S. farmers, Deere included. They seem to indicate that China has no intention of drastically increasing its agricultural imports from the U.S.

After all, China's efforts to increase imports from the likes of Brazil, Argentina and Russia would not be necessary if more is to be imported from the U.S. Instead, it looks like China is preparing the groundwork to move away from the U.S. as a supplier of agricultural products. That would be a major headwind for U.S. farmers and Deere by extension.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Deere has done well ever since news broke that the U.S. and China were working on a trade deal. From its low point in August when it seemed like the trade war would escalate, the stock has increased by more than 20%. The imminent arrival of the "Phase One Trade Deal" is seen by many as bringing relief for companies like Deere.

Public statements from people like President Trump and Robert Lighthizer have helped the stock rally. According to them, China will more than double its agricultural imports from the U.S. to as much as $50B. If this turns out to be correct, Deere should receive a windfall from the need to boost farm production and hence machinery.

However, China has not confirmed that it will increase U.S. imports as stated by various U.S. officials. The exact conditions and stipulations of the "Phase One Trade Deal" have yet to be revealed. On the contrary, far from reducing its imports from countries like Brazil to facilitate increased imports from the U.S., China's behavior seems to indicate that it will do the exact opposite.

It's difficult to see why China would want to increase agricultural imports from other countries if it already has to more than double imports from the U.S. That is unless China will not increase U.S. imports to $50B as President Trump expects. If China has no intention of increasing its farm purchases, the bull case for Deere will have to be revised.

Instead of a revival of the farm sector, Deere could be facing a prolonged slump. If China stays away from U.S. suppliers as indicated by its moves to buy more from the likes of Brazil, Argentina and Russia, farmers won't have the demand for them to acquire machinery from companies like Deere.

Taking all of this into account, it's probably best to move to the sidelines regarding Deere. Especially after the company has rallied by so much in anticipation of the perceived benefits from the "Phase One Trade Deal". If it turns out that the trade agreement is not actually as good for the U.S. as recent signs indicate, Deere could take a sizable hit. Anyone still long at that point will then suffer a loss. It's best to wait and see what the trade deal is exactly all about to determine the next move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.