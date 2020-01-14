Amazon's Efficiency Is A Big Reason To Buy

Against this background, investors need to be aware of the concrete fundamental method they use to measure efficiency.

The setup of this article will therefore be to take a closer look at the efficiency.

For example, Amazon has a P/E ratio of around 85. This, by itself, indicates a overvaluation. However, if one looks at other variables, this assessment is put into perspective.

The trick here is not only to look at the individual parameters in isolation, but to analyse them as a whole.

Within the scope of their own due diligence, investors are repeatedly confronted with fundamental parameters. The trick here is not only to look at the individual parameters in isolation, but to analyse them as a whole. This applies especially to Amazon (AMZN) an its high P/E ratio. In the following article I would like to weigh this parameter against the efficiency of Amazon. I believe that Amazon's efficiency could justify some of the high valuation. Nevertheless, certain risks that contradict the great efficiency rating must not be ignored either. The setup of this article will therefore be to how investors can look at the efficiency of Amazon.

Research and Development expenses are increasing

A first start for the fundamental analysis is to first take a look at how much money Amazon invests in research and development. From this it can then be deduced how well Amazon invests its money to continue generating growth. First of all, it is noticeable that Amazon spends more and more money on research and development over the years.

Data by YCharts

Increasing expenditures for research and development are good things. They show that Amazon is willing to grow in the future and to invest in this growth. Accordingly, Amazon's business and vertical growth continued to be driven forward.

(Source: Growth timeline)

This clearly demonstrates Amazon's ability to create new businesses and successfully integrate them. Nevertheless, this says little about the financial health of this business model. The problem is, however, when expenditure is disproportionate to its benefits. So the decisive factor for the benefit of investors is how efficiently Amazon uses every dollar it invests in research and development. Therefore, in the following I will present some possible measurement methods to evaluate the efficiency.

Efficiency assessment

When looking on return on equity, Amazon efficiency seems to be quite high on a first view.

Data by YCharts

Even compared to Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL), Facebook (FB), IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon is seems to be one of the most efficient companies with regard to return on equity.

Data by YCharts

However, for investors, it has no benefit if a company manages its investments efficiently, but at the same time has the same amount of debt as the value created by these investments. To assess this issue, the debt to assets ratio tells investors the percentage of a company's total assets that were financed by creditors. Given the following graph, Amazon debt to assets ratio looks pretty good too. Amazon therefore stands on extremely healthy financial feet.

Data by YCharts

With regard to Amazon, there is another hurdle of using return on equity. I would like to point out this in the next paragraph.

The problem of using return on equity as a basis to valuate Amazon

Usually, I like the return on equity ratio to measure a company's efficiency. It shows how many dollars of profit a company generates with each dollar of shareholders' equity. However, to measure Amazon's efficiency with return on assets is tricky. The equity ratio at Amazon is distorted by the fact that the company deliberately keeps profits as low as possible. Amazon's equity grew through accumulated profits and this is why Amazon accumulated only a very small amount of equity capital relative to their business and, then, this accumulated equity capital is compared to profits which are also wildly understated.

Taken further figures into account

That's why we have to take a size that doesn't depend on profit. I consider free cash flow to be extremely suitable for this. So let's take possible free cash flow improvements into accounts. Amazon was able to achieve an exorbitant growth in free cash flow. Furthermore, Amazon achieved a stable ratio of free cash flow to assets, suggesting that the company is using its assets to collect cash in a consistently efficient manner. Recently, this efficiency has even increased, which is very pleasing for Amazon investors.

Data by YCharts

Investors can see what leap Amazon has made again since 2018 when they compare the growth of free cash flow with the growth of expenses. While expenses have not even tripled, cash flow has increased more than tenfold.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, we can look at the CFO to assets ratio which also ignores profits. Compared to competitors like Microsoft or Apple, Amazon's cash return on asset is pretty high. It is not as high as 2016/2017 and not as high as Alphabet's ratio but it shows that Amazons is able to manage its assets at least in the same (and often better) way than its peers.

Data by YCharts

At the end I will now try another approach. I would like to look at possible improvements in revenue and cashflow compared to research and development expenses. The first thing to see is that the share of research expenditure in revenue has risen sharply in recent years.

Data by YCharts

If you look at the industry average, however, this is still below average. The average for software and internet was 15.7 percent in 2018 and in the computing and electronics sector, the average was even higher.

(Source: Percentage of R&D spending by industry)

If you then look at how high the growth in cash flow has been over the last three years, Amazon has used the expenses extremely sensibly.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Amazon is a highly efficient company, which is excellently managed. The debt to asset ratio is on a sustained downward trend. Amazon therefore stands on extremely healthy financial feet. In this respect, I expect continued growth, especially in the highly profitable cloud market. This should further increase Amazon's profitability due to the higher margin of the cloud business.

So yes, I know the reasons for a purchase and find them very reasonable too. To be clear, I consider Jeff Bezos to be one of a visionary and ambitious managers, maybe the most of his time and I totally understand investors who are buying more shares right now. On the other hand, one thing's for sure, Amazon is in charge. It must justify the high valuation. I see a great possibility that the company will be able to achieve this. So if you have a long-term investment approach and think that regulatory threats are overestimated and profits will rise further, go ahead, Amazon should be a great choice for an investment. If you see the high valuation and think that the regulatory environment (including antitrust and tax law) could burden the future of large technology companies in terms of their ability to achieve further exceptional profit growth, stay away. And here, I see myself. In the end, given the high P/E ratio, it is a balancing of opportunities and risks. I therefore maintain my neutral rating in this respect but totally acknowledge that Amazon efficiency is a big reason to buy some shares of the company.

