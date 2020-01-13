The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 1/6-1/10

The core portfolio is performing well, although higher treasury concentration portfolios will probably have a difficult time.

Before delving into the numbers, let's get a bit of perspective. As I noted on Friday, the recession probability is low, with the manufacturing sector providing the only real weakness. The markets are also in remarkably good shape, especially considering the heightened political tensions that existed at the start of the week.

Now, let's look at the performance of our "core" portfolio composed of the SPY and the TLT (for more information, please see the post announcing this series):

Data from Finviz.com; author's calculations. Green means in increase, while red means a decrease. The first number in the left column is the SPY percentage, while the second number is the TLT percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

Overall, most of the time frames and portfolio combinations show an increase. However, starting at the quarter time period mark, the TLT started to decline. Here's a chart to place that information into context: The TLT had an incredibly strong rally during the first half of the year; it rose from 116 to 148, a 27.6% increase. That's probably the best treasury rally we'll see in our lifetimes. Since then, prices have trended lower in a more or less pennant pattern. The overall decline has been relatively small; a drop from 148 to 135 is 8.8% over a five-month period. But it explains the muted performance of the higher concentration TLT portfolios.

As I noted in this column's introduction, some readers will stop at the performance of the "core" portfolio. If that's you, great! However, if you'd like to goose the returns of the above numbers by adding some timely dividend aristocrats, read on!

The idea behind the aristocrat's play is simple: the above core portfolio represents the larger portion of your holdings - say 80%. The remaining 20% is dedicated to advantageous dividend purchases.

Below, I dive into some of the top and bottom performing aristocrats and top and bottom dividend-paying aristocrats. I'll only cover - at most - one stock per section. If I don't cover something, it doesn't necessarily mean you should avoid it. Aristocrats are VERY well-covered stocks on Seeking Alpha. Do your own research and take advantage of the many great analysts who contribute to the site by reading their work on companies I don't discuss.

Top Five Performing Aristocrats for the Week

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) + 11.85%

Medtronic (MDT) +4.18%

McDonald's +3.59%

Cintas (CTAS) +3.44%

Kimberly-Clark (KMB): + 3.27%

It's impossible to ignore the mammoth gain in SKT - a conservative REIT. Here's the chart: That is a great chart. Prices broke through a downward sloping resistance line by printing an incredibly strong bar on very high volume. Prices spent the next two days consolidating gains near the 200-day EMA - a standard technical development. Momentum moved noticeably higher. However, we've been here before: prices rallied strongly at the end of August and again during October only to fall back.

The weekly chart indicates a long-term bottom might be in: SKT has been trending lower for the last three years. It started in the lower 30s in early 2017, then dropped that summer before consolidating sideways until the end of 2018. It spent the first half of 2019 moving lower and the second half in a modest uptrend.

So - what happened? We don't know. One story noted (emphasis added):

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) shares are erupting higher. At one point in the day, shares were up 14%. Better-than-expected comp-store sales numbers out of Macy's (NYSE:M) might be a catalyst, but other than that, there's not much of an explanation so far.

Another story noted that the company declared a dividend - but it's hard to see the stock rallying so strongly on that news.

In the Seeking Alpha world, there have been four positive reports over the last month (see here, here, here, and here). Two authors (Caleb Jensema and Brad Thomas) speak favorably of the company's ability to sustain its dividend. Looking at its income statement, I'd agree with each's assessment; the company's funds from operations have been more than sufficient the last five years to fund dividend payments. Here are my back-of-the-envelope calculations using numbers from the Marketwatch site.

Numbers in the millions; fund from operations = depreciation + net income

And with a current yield of 8.9%, it's hard to go wrong with this issue.

Bottom Five Performing Aristocrats for the Week

Weyco Group (WEYS): -6.26%

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) -5.19%

V.F. Corporation (VFC) -4.56%

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) -4.5%

H.B. Fuller (FUL) -4.39%

Top Five Yielding Aristocrats

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT): 8.9%

Meredith Corporations (MDP): 7.15%

Helmerich & Payne (HP): 4.98%

Universal Corporation (UVV): 5.42%

Mercury General (MCY): 5.33%

Helmerich & Payne is an interesting company. They're in the oil and gas exploration business - a sector that usually arouses my suspicions. Seeking Alpha analysis is mixed. Fun Trading recommended selling above $40.5. Vasily Zyryanov recently concluded that the company's dividend was safe. Daniel Thurecht recently concluded that the company could continue to fund dividend payments.

The company's balance sheet is rock-solid - total assets are between 2.74x and 3.29x total liabilities. Their debt position has been steady: they had $492 million in 2014 and $479 million in 2018. This is especially remarkable for a company in the oil patch where companies have been adding a ton of debt due to cheap interest rates and a challenging operating environment. The company has been raising their dividend for the last 46 years - which means rewarding investors is built into its corporate culture. The company has ample free cash flow (net income + depreciation) to fund its dividend: Data from the Marketwatch financial statements for HP; author's calculations data in the millions.

Let's take a look at its chart: HP started a rally in December, eventually gaining 21%. Prices are now over the 200-day EMA where they are consolidating gains. These gains are coming on the back of an energy sector that is rallying.

However, the energy sector still carries more risk than some conservative, aristocrat investors might like. Take a position only if you're comfortable with a higher risk security.

Bottom Five Yielding Aristocrats

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST): .42%

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): .8%

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS): .91%

Ecolab (ECL): 1%

RLI Corp. (RLI): 1.02%

That's it for the debut issue of the Passive Aggressive Investor. I'll be back next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I don't have a professional relationship with anyone reading this article. Please do your own research and come to your own conclusions. This is not specific advice for anyone reading this. Read people who disagree with me to get another point of view. In other words - buyer beware.