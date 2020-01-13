Conagra Brands Too Expensive To Be Exciting

Investment Thesis

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is a decent company. Unfortunately, the company fails to stand out from competitors. Margins have not expanded at all in years. Meanwhile, capital efficiency has actually declined as measured by the drop in returns on capital. Furthermore, the current price of the stock does not strike me as compelling, with shares trading at a 13% premium to my fair value estimate. My sensitivity analysis also shows a heavily downside skewed risk-reward profile. In total, I do not consider shares of Conagra Brands attractive at current levels.

Average P/E

Conagra Brands currently trades at a trailing P/E of 20 and a forward P/E of 14.5. The trailing P/E is not a good metric for a peer group comparison due to several impactful outliers within the group. When looking at the forward price-to-earnings multiple of companies in the packaged food industry, Conagra places near the average, though it has to be said that Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) arguably trades at a lower forward multiple due to its issues and brings down the average with it. Conagra is slightly cheaper than its competitors from a forward P/E perspective but not by a large amount. With its guidance of low single digit revenue growth being similar to competitors judging by its P/E, Conagra is reasonably but not attractively priced at this point.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Below-Average Balance Sheet

Conagra has a considerably worse balance sheet than the industry on average as can be seen below in the table compiled by MSN Money. According to my calculations, the debt to equity ratio of the company is even higher at 1.36 (I assume MSN only took long-term debt into account). This makes Conagra's debt to equity ratio almost double that of the industry average. In addition to that, both the current ratio and quick ratio are substantially lower than those of peers. The current ratio below 1 is also an indication that Conagra's current liabilities exceed its current assets. I have argued in the past that this is not a big deal for a company with stable cash flows that will easily pay its short-term liabilities out of cash flow rather than current assets, but with the industry average being 40% higher, I see room for improvement for Conagra here. Lastly, Conagra is more leveraged than its peers with a leverage ratio of close to 3. This is not terrible but again makes the company less attractive than competitors.

Source: MSN Money

Average Profitability

With its 17.1% trailing-twelve-month operating margin, Conagra is about average in terms of profitability as well. The average TTM operating margin in the chosen peer group is 16.4%, only barely below Conagra's.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On top of that, Conagra's margins have basically gone nowhere in the past few years. There is no sign of operational improvements that materialize on the bottom line.

Source: my model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

The same is true for the capital efficiency of the company. Neither the return on equity nor the return on invested capital have improved since 2017. Matter of fact, both metrics have gone down.

Source: my model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

Dividend Yield

Conagra doesn't stand out from the crowd with its dividend yield either. At the current valuation, Conagra shares offer a dividend yield of 2.6% which is an entire percentage point below the average of the peer group and also makes Conagra the lowest yield stock out of these five companies. This cannot be attributed to a low payout ratio, as Conagra pays out about 50% of its earnings and free cash flow as distributions. Therefore, in terms of yield, I see no reason to own Conagra Brands over any of those other companies in the peer group.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Valuation

To value the equity in Conagra Brands I employed a DCF analysis. The guidance of the company calls for 1%-1.5% revenue growth in 2020. I used the middle point of that range in my model. Additionally, I assumed that the operating margin would stay flat and remain at 17%. For these estimates I get an equity value of about 14 billion which translates into a value of $28.79 per share. This is 113% of the most recent trading price of $32.42 and implies a 11% downside. Furthermore, a sensitivity analysis shows a very negatively asymmetric risk reward profile as the company appears to be slightly overpriced at most reasonable assumptions. I therefore do not consider the stock to be attractive from a valuation perspective either.

Source: My model

Conclusion

Conagra Brands is a good company of average quality. Its performance metrics are generally in line with those of competitors. Unfortunately, the company fails to stand out from the crowd. I still think the company has potential, as several of the negative points are a valuation rather than an operational problem. Therefore, the stock could become interesting if prices drop. At the current valuation of $32.42, I do not consider shares of Conagra Brands Inc. an attractive purchase for investors. I will revisit the company again in the event of changes in performance or share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer

This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future.



I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.