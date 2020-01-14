Jerash: Absurd Valuation, Excellent Balance Sheet, Growth And Nice Dividend Yield

This article was selected to be shared with Seeking Alpha PRO+ Small and Micro subscribers - find out more here.

Overview:

Jerash is a microcap company with a balance sheet that is so good that when I first looked at it, I had to wipe my reading glasses. It is a simple story. Apparel brands are diversifying their supply chains out of China to other countries. Jerash provides a lower cost than companies can manage in China. In 2020, the company benefits from capacity expansion that was done in the second half of calendar year 2019. They are on a March fiscal year, but my report is based on calendar year numbers.

Background:

Jerash (JRSH) is in the unsexy business of apparel manufacturing. The business is run out of Hong Kong & Rochester, NY. I have seen them present at a recent investor conference and spent time with them. The company went public at $7 on May 2, 2018 through a lower tier firm called Network 1 Securities. Given the banker, market cap and unusual structure tying together China, Jordan, and New York it is no wonder that very few people cared.

Why Jordan?

Jordan has made peace with Israel and is a US ally. In 2000, the US and Jordan signed a Free Trade agreement. Exports from Jordan can enter the US duty free if they have 35% Jordanian content . As a result, JRSH making products in Jordan is akin to a U.S. company operating in an “opportunity zone” here in the states. There is fantastic tax treatment and in the case of Jerash, the status including tariff treatment extends to European clients. Since the passage of the Free Trade Agreement, Jordan has seen apparel manufacturing grow tremendously. Labor costs are quite low compared to China, so even without the lack of tariffs, companies making garments in Jordan can enjoy a cost advantage.

Even with a Phase 1 deal with China, firms with China sourced goods have gotten a wake-up call to diversify the supply chain. As a result, Jerash is running at full capacity and adding capacity, and the new capacity has firms lined up to fill it. So, when you are running hard, margins will zip around a bit quarter to quarter, but as Led Zeppelin famously said, “The Song Remains the Same”. The three founders of the company bought their first factory in 2001. The company stayed small for 10 years until the new people were brought in to run the operations. Many clothing brands have offices in Hong Kong, and as a result, it makes sense for Jerash to have an office there. The office in Rochester, NY as the center for US operations worked well for former CFO Rich Shaw, who passed away on Oct 27, 2019. It is possible that the Rochester office could be moved since their new CFO does not live in the Rochester area. However, given the frugal spending habits of the company, I do not envision relocation to a high rent space.

Jordan has a high unemployment rate and Jerash has no problem getting workers. Lots of workers are refugees. They are also doing sampling for Nike. Currently, the biggest client is North Face, but clients also include Columbia Sportswear and PVH (C Klein, Hilfiger). In theory, you could say that due to the big slug of revenues that North Face contributes, that the company deserves a discount due to lack of diversification in the client base. That is fair but as capacity grows, they are diversifying the client base.

Some Financial Metrics:

Net cash per share September of $1.82 Net Net working capital is $3.98 per share.

Income Statement: Calendar Year 2019 EPS: $.84 while Calendar Year 2020 consensus estimates are for EPS of $.96 with revenue growth of 10%

Free cashflow about the same as GAAP eps. Ebitda per share about $1.40 for 2019, $1.70 for 2020 and capex minimal absent capacity expansion.

So, given the free cashflow, the balance sheet should continue to improve and net cash per share at the end of 2020 might equal $2.90 per share and net-net working capital could approach $5 per share. A former floor trader once told me that he bases his investment picks not on the pondering of where a stock is going to go, but where it is not going to go. Granted, in the real world we are dealing with odds and probabilities but in the case of this company, that mode of thinking is also appropriate. A profitable company with a great balance sheet should not trade below net-net working capital – around $5 in a year.

To be conservative for a microcap, let's ignore cash on the balance sheet. A 12x P/E seems reasonable, equating to 12 x $.96 = $11.52 Adding back $2-$3 per share in cash brings that valuation to $13.52 - $14.52. Investors are pretty much basing the stock valuation on calendar 2020 estimates right now. Based on forward expectations, I'd expect the stock to be higher than $11.50 - $14.50 at the end of 2020. (At the end of next year, we will be using 2021 estimates.) With whatever rise it has in 2020, its liquidity will no doubt be improved, and it could be a part of an index or two. Perhaps an ETF would buy some. Some additional research coverage, etc.

Jerash also offers 3.2% dividend yield at $.20 annually per share. The yield also makes it a possible holding for some income oriented funds. Combining excellent balance sheet, cashflow, and yield should be appealing for a wide variety of fund and ETF types. The big issue is size and liquidity. But if they continue to execute and grow, that should take care of itself. Since many passive ETFs are market cap weighted, once the stock gets going, it should be more appealing to institutions at a higher price than where it is now and feed on itself. That creates a nice situation.

It's difficult to believe therefore that JRSH is trading somewhere just above the $6-mark. One might assume there must be some severe red flags involved, such as balance sheet concerns, lawsuits, or other.

The stock happens is underfollowed (3 sellside analysts) and it is very illiquid. Stock liquidity generally improves when a stock rises. People who were long time holders loosen up and it gets added to some ETF’s (critical), so the drinking bird robots start buying. The higher stock price and market cap allows more funds to just consider it whereas now it won’t even show up on most quant screens due to liquidity and market cap. The other reason the stock price is where it is now is that its manufacturing is in Jordan. So, the middle east location creates some paranoia among investors. Offsetting that you could point to Israeli companies that have been incredibly successful and often acquired by larger American companies. The geopolitical risk for Israel has been around since 1948.

Risks

Risks include a middle east war but that has the potential to be a macro risk for the entire stock market. There is country specific risk: Jordan is surrounded by chaos and despite making peace with Israel, they are not best buddies. Capacity expansion – The quality of their work is excellent and “people with knowledge of the matter” suggests that at some point they will likely expand outside of Jordan. That could increase the operating costs for a plant in the new country. Offsetting that risk would be the reduction of geographic risk.

Regarding the Hong Kong office – In my opinion, as long as people can get to work every day, things should be fine since the apparel is not made there.

Given how investment bankers work, I assume that they are telling Jerash management to do an offering to improve liquidity. I've suggested to Jerash not to go that route.

When capacity is added, glitches can happen, and new workers are being trained. In the last six quarters, gross margins have ranged from 17.1% to 25.4%. Providing samples to new clients is zero margin, but getting the client makes it worth it. What is more important than gross margins are gross profit.

For example, a Steinway piano store might have 200% gm per piano but if they sell 9 of them a year, the store will be playing taps. I would prefer to see flat or even lower gross margins if they could turn inventory 20 times a quarter with revenue 5 times where it is now. Although that is not going to happen, you do understand the point – increasing gross profit is not the same as increasing gross margin.

Jerash insiders own a big slug and institutions own it by the thimbleful. The CEO is also Chairman and Treasurer which may keep some investors away. If the company were a lot larger, the potential of separating responsibilities would be more likely but as long as the company continues to execute, I would not complain.

The stock has performed especially poorly recently. It was likely exposed to some tax-loss selling towards the end of 2019. This presents an opportunity, in my view. With the volatility that comes from capacity expansion, I fully expect the company to miss consensus expectations. Cash collection cycle for the last six quarters has ranged from 80 to 148 days, with the big swing factor being days inventory outstanding. I will not claim that we will see a dramatic drop in cash collection cycle, but I expect to see it drop under 100 days at some point in 2020.

Fashion Risk - I see little if any fashion risk with JRSH. They make what the clients want them to make. They are big in outerwear and athleisure. They do not make shoes or sneakers.

Ownership

4.31 million shares - Merlotte Enterprises which is the CEO, President, and Chairman Choi Lin Hung.

Short interest close to zero

2.8 million shares – Lee Kian Tijauw is one of the founders but not involved in operations.

99,000 shs Ng Tsze Lun – head of marketing

Together with other insiders, they collectively own 2/3 of the shares, leaving roughly 3.9 million shares floating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRSH.