Summary

The stock market today is embedding in a lot of earnings growth for next year which we think increases the downside risk should those not materialize.

We focus primarily on bonds and safer income streams to augment dividend portfolios.

We believe this year could look a lot like 2017 with some minor changes. First and foremost, we think the dollar rolls over and starts to decline.

Our liability-driven (cash flow) investing strategy attempts to mitigate sequence of returns risk and a large impairment of retiree portfolios.