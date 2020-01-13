Lindblad Expeditions: Cruising Toward Steady Growth In 2020 And Beyond

LIND is building two new icebreaker vessels that will allow guests to travel deeper into the polar regions, going literally where no one has been before.

LIND is a unique cruise operator dedicated to providing clients with exciting and exclusive expedition-style travel to far off destinations. The company focuses on more affluent consumers over the age of 50 with a taste for adventure. This group is growing as the active baby boomer population retires and begins to take the dream trips they have planned for a lifetime. The company’s early mover advantage, its alliance with National Geographic (Nat Geo) and World Wildlife Foundation (WWF), and roster of experienced staff and respected partners have positioned LIND well to take advantage of the rapidly rising tide of interest in expedition cruising.

In the last few years, the company added capacity in the form of new ships, new and exciting itineraries, and more recently, the introduction of shorter duration “Escapes” for younger customers with less time to devote to vacations. Additionally, the company is nearing completing of a new CRM and marketing platform that should help drive growth. At 1035 Capital, we believe these actions will allow the company to see strong growth in the near to intermediate term as it also benefits from the secular trend toward adventure tourism.

Background

“Throughout history, people have been fascinated by explorers’ tales of unknown cultures, exotic animals and fantastic scenery. Today, they can be the explorers, thanks to travel providers and opportunities that allow them to see with their own eyes that only a few people have experienced in the past” (Travel Weekly, 2018).

Lindblad (LIND) has been a name synonymous with adventure travel and eco-tourism for over 50 years. Its predecessor company, Lindblad Travel, has provided expeditions since 1958 and led the first tourist expeditions to both the Antarctic as well as the Galapagos. In 2004, LIND signed a strategic alliance with Nat Geo which helped bring name recognition to the brand as well as generate significant leads for its expeditions. With the acquisition of Orion Expedition Cruises in 2013, LIND began to grow inorganically leading to a public listing in 2015. Since then, the company purchased and launched three new coastal vessels, two of which were new builds, providing additional capacity and new itineraries for the company.

(Source: LIND August 2019 Investor Presentation)

In 2016, LIND made a very savvy acquisition of Natural Habitat, a land-based tour operator that had some tour overlap with LIND’s cruise destinations as well as a similar target customer base. The deal allowed each company to cross-sell products providing nice revenue synergies that continue today. Similar to LIND’s alliance with Nat Geo, Natural Habitat has a partnership with the WWF which again brings greater name recognition to the combined entity.

Market Dynamics

The expedition cruise market has become one of the most talked about parts of the cruise industry in recent years due to its rapid growth, demand from all age groups, new luxury vessels, and increasing competitive entries. Many travel agents/advisors are enthusiastic about the expedition cruise segment because it offers their clients unique itineraries, far-flung geographic locations, and experienced tour guides. All of which set the stage for endless unforgettable memories and many opportunities to tick off bucket list items.

Expedition cruising is creating enthusiasm in the industry and most importantly is stimulating “demand…for ‘new to cruise’,” as stated by Navin Sawhney, CEO, Americas, for PONANT. The larger, name-brand cruise lines are competing among themselves to win travelers from each other. However, expedition cruising is attracting new travelers who may have never before been interested in a cruise.

According to Hans Lagerweij, CEO and President of Victory Cruise Lines, the popularity of adventure cruising “is in line with observed consumer trends, like millennials spending money on experiences, and general shopping behavior where people are ‘choosing experiences over stuff.’ Moreover, scientific research even shows that spending money on experiences could be a secret to happiness.”

As an example of the growth in expedition travel, figures from the Cruise Lines International Association “show cruises to Antarctica, the Arctic, Galapagos, and Greenland grew by almost a third between 2017 and 2018, reaching 148,000 passengers.” Additionally, the Adventure Travel Trade Association reported in June 2019 that “adventure travel and tourism expanded from an $89 billion industry in 2009 to a $683 billion industry in 2017, accounting for around 30 percent of global tourism spending.” This data confirms the significant recent interest in this type of travel. In the slide below, we see that as of year-end 2016, the expedition cruise market only represented about 1% of the total cruise market but growing rapidly.

(Source: LIND August 2019 Investor Presentation)

The Cruise Lines International Association recently released its industry outlook and “found that more than a third of agents reported that travelers ages 30 to 39 and 40 to 49 have expressed increased interest in adventure travel, defined in its broadest sense, over the past two years. Thirty-four percent of agents are seeing an increased interest from cruisers ages 50 to 59 and 24 percent from ages 60 to 69. And expedition travel maybe even more accessible for these age groups, as it appeals to many of the same desires, often with less physical demands.”

The Travel Market Report recently surveyed 660 travel advisers about their views and experiences with the expedition cruise market. The slide below gives more granularity regarding the travel agents’ views on where they will find new customers by age group.

(Source: Travel Market Report’s Outlook on Expedition Cruising)

This report also lists the locations where clients are interested in traveling. “The Galapagos Islands topped our list with 76% of respondents saying customers are Extremely/Very Interested followed by Alaska (55%), Antarctica (53%), Australia/New Zealand (49%), Northern Europe (45%), Arctic/Greenland/Iceland (44%), Mediterranean (43%), South Paciﬁc (41%), and the Amazon (40%). We also had advisers add a few extra places to our list, including getting more speciﬁc: Great Lakes, Russia’s Far East, U.S. Coastal Regions, and, in the Caribbean, Cuba and the San Blas Islands.”

What’s striking is the overlap between this list of destinations and LIND’s itineraries. In the case of the Galapagos and Antarctica, LIND was the first company to offer guided tours in these areas. This shows management’s unparalleled expertise and leadership in this market for more than 50 years.

As shown in the slide below, expedition travelers tend to be among the highest spending customers, so this explains the increasing interest from travel agents/advisers as well as vendor competition in the space. LIND is best positioned to compete in this environment due to its long-standing relationships with field staff and tour operators who can support the best client experiences. Additionally, the company’s strategic alliances with Nat Geo and WWF bring LIND strong brand recognition among advisers and tourists alike allowing LIND to disproportionately benefit from the increased awareness and excitement entering the space.

(Source: Travel Market Report’s Outlook on Expedition Cruising)

Expedition cruise suppliers are adding at least 36 new ships between now and the end of 2022, according to Cruise Industry News. It is estimated that this equates to more than a $4 billion investment in new supply for the space. All of which has many industry watchers concerned about market economics going forward. To keep it all in perspective, however, the total cabins for 36 new expedition ships combined doesn’t even equal the number of new cabins provided by one large mass-market cruise ship. Most new expedition ships, while luxurious, are much smaller, in most cases offering fewer than 100 cabins per ship.

“As to competition, well, if you look at the growth of interest in Expedition cruising and the growth in the number of beds available to service that growth. It's clear, as I've said in the past that all the newbuilds in '19 and '20 would amount to fewer beds than one new mass-market cruise vessel, less than one. Think about it. And we still believe unequivocally that the increased exposure to the idea of Expedition cruising will drive people to us. We have the most diverse global platform in the industry, our geographic knowledge is unparalleled. Our field teams, captains, expedition leaders, naturalists, are the most experienced by far and the size of our ships speak volume. None greater than 126 passengers on newbuilds, a critical, a deeply thought out number, maximizing guest experience while minimizing impact. Add to this, our 50-plus years of heritage and a productive meaningful alliance with National Geographic, and you have quite a compelling story to tell our prospective travelers.” Sven-Olof Lindblad CEO, LIND Q2 2019 Earnings call Hans Lagerweij, CEO and President of Victory Cruise Lines, also highlights “one of the biggest challenges that companies will face is getting the right staff. There is only a limited number of captains with ice experience, for example, and experienced expedition staff that can deliver the unique experiences involved. In 2020-2022 there will be a significant shortage of knowledgeable and skilled staff.”

Over time, new entrants to this space will find that a compelling client experience is one of the most important factors for success, meaning that qualified field staff is extremely important to the client’s overall satisfaction. As a pioneer in this space, LIND has built strong relationships with some of the best and brightest in the world of expedition tours and is considered a destination employer for many in the industry.

New entrants will also face stiff competition from better funded and more well-known companies. It is likely to become increasingly difficult to find qualified captains, tour guides and other field staff. As LIND is well aware, the field staff can make all of the difference between clients enjoying their vacation or not.

On a positive note, the increasing new entrants and long asset lives of these ships could easily create a scenario that could be favorable to a well-capitalized public player like LIND. Over the next few years, we expect to see consolidation in the expedition cruise space. LIND has engaged in several M&A transactions to become the size it is today, so we believe a consolidating market will allow the company to continue its role as a buyer of choice for the industry.

Competitive Differentiation

LIND’s primary customers are affluent and over the age of 50. As a result, LIND tends to compete based on differentiation points such as unique experiences and destinations, instead of price like the big-name cruise companies. LIND’s customers are willing to pay a higher price for a unique adventure with intimate lodging, best in class field staff, and tour operators because this is what makes the experience so special/memorable.

(Source: LIND August 2019 Investor Presentation)

By focusing on a more affluent segment of the global cruise market, LIND is reducing some of the volatility other larger cruise companies see during economic slowdowns. Many of LIND’s customers look at these trips as once in a lifetime adventures, which they have generally planned at least a year in advance. This makes LIND less susceptible to opportunist travelers’ spending patterns. Additionally, LIND is positioned well to benefit from a market-wide secular demand shift toward expedition and adventure travel while many of the large companies are less well suited for this shift.

LIND leads the industry in net yields (Revenue – Commissions – Onboard and other expenses)/(Available passenger cruise days) with more than 4 times its closest public competitor. This is a testament to LIND’s three competitive differentiators. First and foremost is the small vessel size with engaging activities and tours for guests. Second, LIND targets more affluent customers who are willing to pay more for truly unique experiences. Finally, its partnerships with household names, Nat Geo and WWF, drive interest in nature preservation, eco and expedition travel and provide customers for LIND.

The strategic partnership with Nat Geo runs through 2025 while the WWF partnership goes through 2023. Of the two, the Nat Geo partnership is more material for LIND. LIND is the exclusive provider of all ocean-going Nat Geo expeditions across the Americas. The agreement allows Nat Geo to co-sell LIND expeditions as well as offer LIND guests the opportunity to travel with Nat Geo writers, photographers, film crews and researchers. LIND has been successful in negotiating and extending both of these partnerships in the past, so the same is expected going forward.

(Source: LIND August 2019 Investor Presentation)

Natural Habitat is the exclusive travel partner of the WWF. Natural Habitat is known for its unique, secluded, and immersive travel experiences with more than 100 destinations across the planet, many of which you won’t find elsewhere. The two companies have been partnered since 2003 and as part of the acquisition, their agreement was extended 5 years through December 2023.

(Source: LIND Natural Habitat Investor Presentation May 2016)

As you can see on the right side of the slide below, LIND generates about a quarter of its bookings through Nat Geo, another quarter through other travel agents, and 40% directly from its own sales team. This mix of booking sources is positive for the company as it provides diversification of sales channels. It also highlights the importance of the recent contract extension with Nat Geo to year-end 2025. The pie chart on the left breaks down the company’s bookings by the number of trips a guest has taken with LIND. Incredibly, 40% of bookings are from repeat customers which is a strong testament to the quality of the experience provided by LIND.

(Source: LIND August 2019 Investor Presentation)

Fleet Expansion

LIND currently operates 8 owned vessels and 5 chartered vessels. Since going public, the company has purchased three new coastal vessels and has two new ocean-going vessels on order. The delivery of the first ocean-going vessel, Nat Geo Endurance, is scheduled for launch in Q2 2020 and the second is scheduled for launch in 2021 bringing the total owned fleet to 10 (see slide below). The new vessels are an important factor in LIND’s growth plan. New vessels provide additional inventory as well as offering a positive mix shift in revenues due to increased luxuries and higher cabin classes. The ships’ very high ice breaker rating also opens up new itineraries deeper and further into the Arctic and Antarctic, providing truly unique experiences.

(Source: LIND August 2019 Investor Presentation)

“The National Geographic Quest and Venture were the first newbuilds ever for Lindblad Expeditions, developing ideas, which allow both older and new vessels to maintain value represents an enormous opportunity. It took a bit of trial and error to find the right balance, but I believe we are now headed towards further maximizing the combination of old and new. We expect to have the same outcome when we add the National Geographic Endurance to our fleet next year. It's so rewarding to watch this state-of-the-art vessel come to fruition, knowing all the thought and planning that went into her. And it's really, really gratifying to see how the public has responded, filling her diverse set of planned voyages really, really fast. Being able to take her to places at certain times of the year, the Arctic in April, for example, where we would never have considered before represents a vast new set of opportunities that has energized the entire enterprise. It also proves out the validity of having committed to such a high ice-class vessel. We literally can go where no man or woman has gone before.” Sven-Olof Lindblad CEO LIND Q219 earnings call.

Travelers expect increasing luxuries on their expedition cruises. LIND’s two new luxurious coastal vessels, Quest and Venture, have been an important driver of the growth seen in recent years. Each of the new coastal vessels costs just under $60M to build and have 50 cabins on board, 22 of the which have balconies. Each is equipped with a fleet of adventure products including sea kayaks, paddleboards, and cold/warm water scuba gear. Management expects that these vessels will exceed a 20% ROIC over their useful lives, showing the strong financial incentive to continue to grow inventory via new ships.

In the past, management has said it can take up to 2 years before margins are truly optimized on these new builds. This process is a result of costs incurred before the ship's first sailing such as staff, marketing, and other operating costs which are recouped on early sailings, lowering the first-year margins. Once the vessel starts to voyage, there are often tweaks/changes to optimize the guest experience which also may hurt margins in the first year or two. However, management has indicated that by year 2, these new vessels are operating at an optimized margin structure. Since these two new vessels launched within the last 30 months, we are now just beginning to see the full financial effect.

(Source: LIND August 2019 Investor Presentation)

LIND’s new blue water vessels will have the highest icebreaker class, PC5, available on the market at launch. This feature will allow guests to venture further into polar regions for more of the year. As shown in the survey data from Travel Advisor, both the Arctic and Antarctic are two of the most sought-after adventure cruise destinations. The ability to provide clients with a unique experience by going deeper into these regions at different times of the year has driven a lot of excitement for the company’s two new vessels. In fact, 2020 bookings are more than 25% above 2019 bookings at this point in 2018.

“The booking environment remains very strong, with bookings made during Q3, roughly 13% higher than in 2018. And revenue on the books for 2020 already approximately 25% higher than at the same time last year for 2019.” Sven-Olof Lindblad CEO LIND Q3 19 Earnings Call

While these two new vessels were more than twice the cost of the new coastal water vessels, they are driving significant enthusiasm for the company and the category in general. Management believes they will still attain a high teens ROIC on each of these new builds. Similar to the coastal vessels, management added luxury touches including a spa, infinity whirlpools, and saunas. Additionally, Ulstein Verft’s trademarked X-BOW hull reduces the motion from waves, which is important for those with a tendency for seasickness.

(Source: LIND August 2019 Investor Presentation)

At 1035 Capital, we anticipate management will announce additional new-build ships once the company's new ocean vessels are launched as well as acquisitions in the coming years. As discussed in the market dynamics section above, we expect the influx of new entrants into the space to cause a portion of smaller players to be unable to compete effectively over the intermediate-term. We believe this will result in almost brand-new vessels being sold at distressed valuations. If correct, this provides an excellent opportunity for LIND to grow much faster than would be otherwise possible through acquisitions.

Natural Habitat, New Geographies, Escapes, and Efficiency

In 2016, LIND spent $20M to purchase 80.1% of Natural Habitat, a respected, land-based, eco-tourism operator. In our opinion, this was a very savvy move for management to expand horizontally into a complimentary tour-based platform. The acquisition allows both companies to cross-sell products providing significant sales synergies. Additionally, it diversified some of LIND’s revenue base away from cruise-based expedition travel reducing some of the risks associated with the increasing capacity coming online.

According to LIND’s CFO, Craig Felenstein, on the Q3 19 earnings call, “we continue to see real benefits of combining the Lindblad and Natural Habitat businesses with cross-selling expanding further in 2019, including a 40% plus increase year-to-date in Natural Habitat sales of Lindblad itineraries.”

(Source: LIND August 2019 Investor Presentation)

Beyond horizontal acquisitions and fleet expansion, new geographies and itineraries are an important part of growing the business and retaining its 40% repeat customers base. Management is constantly adding and tweaking itineraries to meet customer and market demand. Additional ships allow the company to expand into new geographies permanently. For example, the company went from 2 Alaskan ships to 4 upon launch of the two new coastal vessels while maintaining or improving net yields and occupancy broadly as well as in the region.

“While new geographies provide unique growth opportunities, so [does] the ability to reconfigure expeditions in existing regions. We now have developed 11 different itineraries under the definition of Wild Escapes, including trips to the Channel Islands, the North Coast of Costa Rica and a whale-focused program in Baja, Magdalena Bay. These are 5-night voyages with the opportunity to add other land components as extensions, which will also generate additional revenue. So far, these have been wildly successful and preliminary analysis suggests the median age is nearly 10 years younger.”

Offering shorter itineraries via Wild Escapes is one of our favorite innovations by LIND. Adventure tourism is growing across all age groups, but one of the barriers to the traditional expeditions has been the duration. Long cruises are great for affluent retired couples, but difficult to manage for a younger working professional. Wild Escapes offer an opportunity to grow the brand with new customers, many of which are likely to become repeat customers.

While this may seem trivial to some investors, LIND’s recent announcement about becoming a carbon-neutral company, their efforts to clean up ecosystems, and invest-in and support wildlife are meaningful factors for younger travelers who want to experience nature without damaging it.

In order to take advantage of the consumer shift toward expedition travel, management decided to increase media outreach efforts in mid-2019 to try to capture a greater share of the new incoming customers. Initially, they targeted audiences likely to take an expedition-style trip, but then, expanded the message to include any qualified audiences who are totally new to this style of travel.

“Although only the tip of the iceberg, early results have been promising. Visits from media impacted channels are up over 145%. And our new-to-file names are up 72%. And we are beginning to see some real transactions from this newly acquired group, with new-to-brand transactions up 14% to date and most recently in September, up 39%.” Q3 19 Earnings Call

In a further effort to efficiently capitalize on their growing market, management decided several years ago to significantly upgrade their reservation process and CRM. The key goals were to create a more streamlined reservation experience, make prior customers data easier to access, better understand their customers’ needs/wants, and also build the capacity to price trips dynamically, similar to how airlines price tickets.

“Our new CRM platform went live during the third quarter, providing us with a technology platform to deliver a more seamless and enhanced guest servicing experience while also improving our ability to follow up on both proactive and reactive sales leads. We also continue to make significant progress on our new reservation system as well as our new marketing Cloud and website. Once fully online, which we anticipate in Q1 next year, we expect these new capabilities will provide a complete 360-degree view of the guests, allowing us to create personalized and automated multichannel journeys, improving our engagement and conversion rates. Additionally, our new reservation system will allow us to provide a more frictionless reservations experience and enable more seamless yield management, including dynamic pricing capabilities.” Q3 19 Earnings Call

Why do we like LIND now?

At 1035 Capital, we often look for companies who have catalysts that drive near term fundamental improvements. It is even better when these catalysts overlap with strong secular trends. (If you are interested in learning more about our Investment Philosophy check out our interview with Seeking Alpha Here). In LIND’s case, the addition of its two new PC5 class ice breaker, luxury cruise ships creates an interesting near-term catalyst that will allow them to take advantage of the current market demand for adventure travel.

In addition to the excitement of being first to offer trips deeper into the polar regions, these vessels are increasing inventory as well as demand for these new unique itineraries. Strong bookings provide management with good visibility for both 2020 and 2021, although it came at the cost of somewhat softer 2H19 financials. In our opinion, LIND is positioned very well for the next several years in an industry that is garnering increased interest from travel agents and vacationers alike. Also, LIND’s adventures fit squarely in the structural shift in consumer spending toward experiences and away from material possessions.

Today, you can buy this best in class growth company in one of the fastest-growing subcategories of both travel and adventure travel for the same as peers on an EV/S basis but a slight premium based on EV/EBITDA. However, this stock is positioned very well to benefit from macro trends that affect 100% of its business compared to a minimal benefit for competitor’s businesses.

Additionally, while LIND’s margins are currently lower than peers, LIND is significantly outgrowing peers based on sales and EBITDA and over time we think LIND will continue to close the margin gap meaningfully with scale. Remember, the company is also nearing completion of its significant spend on the new CRM and reservation system. Reducing this spending should further support margins. These technology initiatives should also help drive near term margin improvement as well as sales growth through improved reservations and the ability to utilize dynamic pricing.

Valuation

(Source: Company reports, and Seeking Alpha, Koyfin.com for estimates & charts, TIKR.com for estimates, Author Calculations)

The tables above layout LIND’s fundamental statistics and valuations relative to public peers. As you can see, LIND has been growing well above the industry average and is expected to continue to be the fastest-growing company in the space. Typically, investors pay more for growth, but currently, that is not the case in LIND shares.

We think LIND should be priced at a premium to its peer average based on EV/EBITDA, and at least in line with its fastest-growing peer, RCL, based on EV/S. Based on the valuation tables above, we think an FY1 14-15x EV/EBITDA multiple is appropriate for LIND, leading to a target price range of $22-24. Using an EV/S multiple consistent with RCL equates to a price in the range of $23-25. We chose to use a blended approach and assign a target price for LIND of $23.50.

Risks

Slowing demand for expedition travel

Unexpected drydocks/ship repair costs

Fuel prices

Macro conditions

Increased competition

Competition pressures yields/occupancy rates

Unfavorable weather patterns

Loss of itineraries

Inability to renew National Geographic or World Wildlife partnerships

Conclusion

It appears the market is pricing LIND as just another cruise ship company without regard to the strong growth dynamics at play in its specific niches of adventure travel and expedition cruises. If investors are comparing LIND to its traditional cruise market peers, they might see nearly 40 new ships as a lot of additional capacity for the industry which could potentially pressure yields. If so, they would be overlooking the small size of each ship in the expedition cruise market.

Either way, our research indicates LIND is a best-in-class operator positioned well for the secular shift toward adventure travel. LIND is also the fastest-growing public cruise company with very strong visibility out 1 to 2 years. Additionally, it is growing EBITDA at almost twice the rate of sales. Lastly, we think current 2021 sales estimates for the company may be too low, discounting the potential success of their technology initiatives and new short duration Wild Escapes providing an opportunity to see positive estimate revisions going forward.

Additional Disclosure: Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the adviser will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LIND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.