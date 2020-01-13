Livongo Health: Revolutionizing Healthcare, 1 Patient At A Time

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Richard Chu as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Livongo Health (LVGO) has maintained extraordinary revenue growth rates and has a clear path to profitability in a huge and rapidly expanding TAM. It benefits from SAAS-like gross margins and a recurring revenue business model, providing significant revenue visibility and de-risking estimates. With a forward valuation among the lowest of its SAAS peers, I believe Livongo remains a very attractive buy at these levels with significant upside through multiple expansion and rapid compounding.

About Livongo:

The US is facing a public health crisis: six in ten adults have at least one chronic disease and four in ten have two or more, according to the CDC. 90% of the $3.5 trillion spent annually on healthcare is dedicated to people with chronic and mental health conditions and with a rapidly aging population, this is only expected to increase. The current system focuses on one-time treatments instead of continuous care and is unlikely to be able to keep up with these trends. Livongo is creating a new paradigm in care that improves clinical outcomes and reduces costs by putting the patient first.

Livongo is focused on helping people manage chronic diseases through the combination of data science, connected devices, free and self-refilling testing strips, and 24x7x365 monitoring with access to personal coaches. It is currently primarily targeting self- and fully-insured employers who provide Livongo's services as a benefit to employees in an effort to curtail rampant healthcare costs. Livongo calls this unique category Applied Health Signals. Powered by their AI+AI engine, the platform aggregates data from first- and third-party health devices, medical and pharmacy claims, surveys, applications, and a multitude of other data sources. Even social determinants of health like commute time, where users do their grocery shopping, and how often they go to the gym can be synthesized by the platform. That data is then interpreted by Livongo's team of data scientists and clinicians to deliver timely health "nudges" at the right time. Each time a health signal is delivered, the engine collects valuable data to iterate and further personalize future interactions. Livongo's platform is validated by 34 peer-reviewed studies that show it lowered patients' blood glucose levels and achieved a 17 percent reduction in diabetes-related medical costs, an 11 percent drop in all medical claims, and 21 percent fewer ER visits.

Livongo currently offers four products: Livongo for Diabetes (their primary product), Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioural Health. Notably, Livongo adopts a SAAS-style business model by billing clients on a month-to-month basis with multi-year contracts.

Source: Livongo

This entire process is designed to be as seamless as possible for users; nearly half of Livongo's 500 employees have a chronic condition including president Jennifer Schneider, who is a user of the platform. Livongo integrates with devices like the Apple Watch or Alexa, as well as having relationships with EHR providers to allow medical professionals to make use of the data. Users are driven to Livongo by the easy to use interface, timely and helpful insights with the support of their personal specialist available 24/7, and the cost and time savings from having not having to order and pay for essentials like testing strips. Even skeptics who doubt the efficacy of the platform can save significant amounts with the removal of copays on their strips. Some clients go further by also offering to pay for insulin because the ROI warrants it.

This member satisfaction is reflected in their high NPS of +64 versus the average health plan of +12 and the very positive user reviews on app stores. Adoption rates are 10 times the average with 34% of members signing up after 12 months, and monthly member churn was 2% in 2018 (74% of that was due to members losing eligibility). The AI platform assists in building this excellent user experience by continually iterating when, how, and what health nudges are delivered based on past data and using real, dedicated coaches to intervene and support the user when it matters the most.

Members are evidently very satisfied with Livongo and their clients are as well, with a retention rate of 95.9% in 2018 and a dollar-based net expansion rate of 113.8%. This is driven by the demonstrated cost savings of $1900 per member per year with the diabetes product which translates into an average 3.7x ROI after one year, and 4.4x after two years in their S1, driven by the continuously improving AI+AI engine. Similar improvements can also be seen in Livongo's other products. It's no surprise that Livongo's client base continues to grow exponentially, with 771 clients (121% YoY growth) as of Q3 2019. Among its clients are 20% of the F500 including Target (TGT), Pepsi (PEP), Microsoft (MSFT), Merck (MRK), and Citigroup (OTC:CITI). It also just signed its largest contract ever for the US government, allowing it to provide its diabetes solution to 5.3M employees as part of the Federal Employee Health Benefits Platform starting in 2020.

Source: Livongo S1

It is important to highlight how the incredibly fast client and member growth I highlighted creates a virtuous cycle when combined with Livongo's high retention rates and AI platform. Livongo uses a per member per month subscription model with one- to three-year contracts where clients are only paying for members who use the platform, thus making the financial risk to signing up zero and maximizing ROI and client retention. This aligns Livongo's interest with the client's - maximizing member enrollment and retention, and I believe this is a key part of fueling Livongo's fast growth. As I mentioned previously, some clients are entirely covering the cost of co-pays for diabetes and hypertension medications if the employee joins and engages with Livongo's platform, making it by far the best solution for members to reduce their personal healthcare costs. Of course, the more data sources Livongo has, the faster and more efficiently their AI+AI engine can deliver results for members and further widen the gap with any competition.

Industry Background:

Digital health has been a hot space for VC dollars recently, with a record $8.1B in funding being raised in 2018, but that enthusiasm has thus far failed to make its way to the public markets. Livongo Health is part of a recent batch of digital health IPOs, the first since 2016, which includes health analytics platform Health Catalyst (HCAT) and revenue cycle management company Change Healthcare.

Source: Rock Health

Livongo's estimates the diabetes market alone to be worth $12.3B for their current primary market of self-insured employers. They are also increasingly making inroads within the public sector and see an additional $15.9B by targeting people under Medicare or Medicaid coverage. Beyond this, their hypertension solution adds an additional $18.5B. Next year's consensus revenue estimate of $277M represents 0.5% penetration of the combined diabetes and hypertension TAM.

With the speed at which they are expanding into related conditions, having created Livongo for Behavioural Health after acquiring startup myStrength earlier this year, as well as Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, the TAM for Livongo's solutions is greatly understated. Currently, only 5% of their clients have more than one solution so there is a significant opportunity to upsell. This is without factoring in the international opportunity which management has hinted at in previous interviews.

Financials:

My thesis is driven by Livongo's strong financials, even though it only has two quarters as a public company, it has been able to maintain its incredible growth and has a clear path to profitability. With revenue growth of 156% and 148% in Q2 and Q3 2019, it is by far the fastest growing SAAS company. This is not a recent occurrence either, with revenue growth of 669% from 2016 to 2018, beating more well-known hypergrowth companies such as Zoom which clocked in at 443% albeit with higher revenue run rates. Gross margins also saw a dramatic 560 basis point improvement from 69.4% to 75% over the past two quarters, note that gross margin has tended to fluctuate around this range with 73.1% in 2017 and 70.4% in 2018. Management has attributed this to the launch of new product lines but expects it to remain stable at this level.

Operating margins have also improved, clocking in at (8.35%) on a non-GAAP basis compared to (49%) the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA is also trending in the right direction, with a loss of $3.9M in Q3 2019, compared to $9.2M in the same period last year and $8.1M in Q2 2019. The non-GAAP loss was (0.05) per share or $3.4M compared to (0.55) per share or $9M last year, this is also an improvement from (0.46) per share or $8.7M in the previous quarter.

Livongo for Diabetes members increased 118% YoY to 207 815 and clients increased 121% to 771. Year over year member additions decelerated from 140% last quarter while organic client additions increased from 92%. This is not a cause for concern as management has stated that signings are higher in the second half of the year, as companies decide what benefits to provide ahead of open enrollment season, and member adds are higher in the first half, coinciding with launch dates.

A good predictor of how the business is doing going forward is the company's EVA (estimated value of agreements) metric, previously referred to as total contract value. This includes new client agreements and increased business from existing clients in a given quarter, around 40% of this will convert into revenue over the next four quarters. In Q3 2019, it was a record $85.5M, representing 37% YoY growth. This growth may seem low on a year over year basis but it is actually a bit higher than revenue growth sequentially, and it is important to note that EVA grew 199% YoY last quarter so tougher comparables could explain the discrepancy. EVA is up 111% year-to-date. Another positive development is that 20% of the most recent quarter's EVA came from non-diabetes offerings which is 5 times more than last year. Given that 5% of providers had more than 1 solution in the S1 filing, this indicates that Livongo's new solutions are seeing rapidly increasing adoption.

Full-year revenue is expected to come in at 169M, a 147% YoY increase. This marks an acceleration over 2017-2018 which saw $68.4M in sales or 122% YoY revenue growth. However, operating losses rose 106% to $35M from $17M over that same period. I do not believe investors should place too much emphasis on Livongo's non-profitability as losses are moving in the right direction and it is capitalizing on a huge and rapidly growing TAM where lifetime value greatly outweighs customer acquisition costs.

As of the date of this publication, Livongo trades at an EV of $1.98B and a market capitalization of $2.36B, this equates to a two-year forward P/S of ~5.3x which is very cheap compared to their enterprise software peers with similar growth profiles. It also has no debt and $400M cash from the IPO. Even on the basis of current year revenues, Livongo appears significantly undervalued compared to its SAAS peers. The below chart of EV/S to growth rates illustrates this:

Chart courtesy of @nnamdiu

The stock is down significantly from its IPO day close of $38.10 and from its IPO pricing of $28 a share. It is also valued significantly lower than comparable hypergrowth SAAS companies such as Zoom (ZM) or Datadog (DDOG). This could be due to a number of factors. First, high beta names and especially new IPOs that debuted at extended multiples during the summer have sold off significantly from previous highs since September. Popular names like Zoom, Alteryx (AYX), and Slack (WORK) have all experienced 30-50% drops while fundamentals have remained strong. It should not come as a surprise to see Livongo, a lesser-known name with a unique value proposition to have sold off similarly. Second, the market appears to be punishing unprofitable companies. Although Livongo scores very well on the rule of 40, it does still have negative earnings and is not expected to be EBITDA positive until 2021. Thus, it is not unexpected to see it lumped into the same bucket.

Source: Koyfin

Risks:

Although operating margins and net losses improved significantly, Livongo is still unprofitable and is not expected to be until 2021 as it continues to reinvest significant amounts in the business. Management has forecasted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.0 to $5.5M for Q4 2019, which is slightly higher than the Q3 report. Livongo's value proposition is based around its software but its hardware component cannot be dismissed. As the business scales, Livongo must spend increasing amounts on devices, supplies, fulfillment, and member coaching. It has also acquired numerous companies in the past like Retrofit and myStrength. Nonetheless, its ability to maintain gross margins in the range of 70% in spite of this is impressive. Also, having a recurring revenue base and boasting high retention makes Livongo's business relatively insulated from macro-economic conditions, particularly as it boasts a high ROI and quick payback period.

Another risk is the long sales cycles that it must undergo before recognizing any revenues. The timing between the signing of the contract and the launch of enrollment is typically eleven weeks for self-insured employers while for large payers, pharmacy benefit managers, or the government, enrollment often starts at the beginning of the year following the sale. Livongo does not charge an upfront fee to clients and this helps to expedite decision-making but on the other hand, it invests significant amounts in sales and marketing without recognizing any revenue, and it can take up to nine months to reach expected enrollment. If Livongo fails to enroll the expected amount of members, this will have a significant impact on the bottom-line and client retention.

This risk is amplified by the novelty of Livongo's solution. It is the first consumer digital health company and the movement toward personalized healthcare is in its early innings. It can be difficult for decision-makers to understand the efficacy of Livongo's solutions without having first-hand experience with the platform. This is assuaged by Livongo's validated clinical outcomes and the lack of upfront costs. While long term value has yet to be measured, the issue that companies like Livongo solve is so pressing that I do do not believe it will be a barrier to adoption.

Finally, it should be noted that sales through their top five channel partners represent over 50% of revenue; however, these partners are mainly paid based on a percentage of sales and Livongo's superior adoption and retention rates are likely to prevent the loss of major partners.

Competition:

Livongo currently has a number of private competitors including Virta Health Corp., Omada Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Hello Heart Inc., Lyra Health, Inc., Onduo LLC, and Ginger.io, Inc that it lists on its S1 filing. The majority of their competition offers point solutions that are focused on a single chronic condition rather than the whole-person approach that Livongo offers. This is a significant differentiator as most people with chronic conditions have more than one. The most common chronic conditions in people living with type 2 diabetes included hypertension (73.6%), overweight/obesity (87.5%), and hyperlipidemia (75.2%). Livongo's solution acts as the go-to solution for people with chronic conditions who want one place to store all their data, this also further improves the AI+AI engine to deliver more personalized health nudges. I see similar competitive advantages being employed by category leaders in other industries, Spotify (SPOT) employs machine learning to deliver curated playlists, Datadog employs the "single pane of glass" approach to consolidate multiple monitoring tools on a single platform.

Another differentiator here is Livongo's scale. They have a significant first-mover advantage with the most clients and third-party studies. They have also developed a strong go-to-market advantage through their channel partners including 4 of the top 7 insurers (Anthem (ANTM), HCSC, Highmark Health), 2 of the largest PBMs (Express Scripts and CVS (CVS)), and several consultancies (Mercer).

Livongo management has repeatedly said in interviews that their biggest competitor is inertia. They have less than 1% of the US diabetes market let alone any of the other conditions. If Livongo and their competition can influence a paradigm shift, there is more than enough market share for multiple massive winners.

Below is a brief competitor-by-competitor analysis:

Virta Health: Focused on reversing Type 2 diabetes rather than managing it as Livongo does. They have not released data on client numbers but the ones they have made public are mostly smaller scale: Purdue University, the food distributor US Foods, the city of Layafette, Ind. They boast better outcomes such as a decrease in HbA1C of 1.3% from 7.6% baseline to 6.3% after 1 year but their methods are much more involved on the user's part, oftentimes requiring dramatic lifestyle changes. They only have 83% member retention while Livongo is 90%+ and their solution is considerably more expensive at $249 per member per month as opposed to Livongo's $65 to $75.

Glooko: Very small scale, only focused on diabetes, they have a free app that syncs with existing diabetes devices rather than provide their own connected devices.

Hello Heart: Focused on hypertension only.

Lyra Health: Focused on behavioral health only.

Ginger.io: Focused on behavioral health only.

Onduo: Created as a joint venture between Sanofi and Alphabet's Verily, they are focused on diabetes. They also offer a Dexcom CGM system much like Livongo offers Abbott's FreeStyle CGM device. They secured 500M in seed round funding in 2016, significantly more than any of their competition including Livongo. Notably, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned in the Q1'18 earnings call that Onduo began a commercial launch of its diabetes program earlier in the year. For now, they are very small scale and just published their first peer-reviewed study on Type 2 diabetes. They achieved a decrease in HbA1C of 0.7% for those with initial between 8 and 9%, and 0.2% for those between 7.0 and 8.0. This is a smaller improvement than Livongo, which boasts a reduction of 0.9% for 7.8% at the start.

Omada: This is by far the largest competition at the moment, though still on a smaller scale than Livongo. They are focused on diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, high cholesterol with prediabetes being their primary strength. However, their diabetes results are not quite as good as Livongo. They achieved a $435 drop in medical costs per member per year compared to a $1900 drop PPPY on part of Livongo. Livongo's data is also more widely verified, having published 34 peer-reviewed studies vs 11 for Omada. They have 600 clients including Lowe's, Costco, and Cigna, also less than Livongo. They raised $200M in funding across 8 rounds, similar to Livongo's $225M.

Source: FreeStyle.Abbott

Continuous Glucose Monitors: Livongo partners with multiple device manufacturers to integrate the Livongo app with, including Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Amazon. They have a partnership with Abbott Libre which manufactures the FreeStyle Libre CGM device. Management has welcomed CGM devices as they believe they will only add value (more data) to Livongo's platform. This should not be a long-term competitive threat as CGM devices are currently mainly used by Type 1 diabetes patients. Only 13% of Livongo's members are Type 1 and within the general population, only 7.5% are. Livongo's primary competitive advantage lies in their personalized coaching powered by their AI platform and patient data, it was never about their hardware, so I am not concerned about seeing increased adoption of CGM devices.

Future Outlook:

In the Q3 2019 earnings call, management has highlighted numerous positive developments that should bode well for 2020. The first phase of the myStrength integration will be effective for clients starting in January. Furthermore, Livongo has partnered with MDLIVE and Doctor on Demand to enable access to telehealth services starting with Livongo for Behavioural Health next year. In total, 150 launches are scheduled for 2020, contributing significant revenue visibility with management approving analyst estimates of $277M which will likely be revised upward. The Federal Employees Health Benefits contract alone, which starts January 1st of this year, is expected to add $20M-$25M of revenue in 2020 and $30M-35M of revenue in 2021. Livongo's lock-up period expires on January 21st, 2020 with Q4 earnings expected in the following weeks.

In the near term, I expect continued strong top- and bottom-line beats, further adoption of non-diabetes solutions among existing clients, and more partnership and contract announcements as Livongo's unique value proposition gains market acceptance. Overall, with a very reasonable valuation and strong execution, I believe that Livongo shares presently offer excellent risk-reward prospects and have a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVGO, ZM, AYX, DDOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.