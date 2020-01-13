3 Undervalued Holdings From My Portfolio

Simon Property Group's 5.8% dividend is the highest its been since the last recession as it suffers from negative sentiment towards the whole sector.

Intro

With the US markets climbing to new highs mostly due to multiple expansion, it is getting harder and harder to find dividend investments at good value. I have an opportunistic limit buy order on Cisco (CSCO) but it does not look as it will get filled. As some of my existing positions are not up to full size yet, I am looking at my own portfolio to see if I can put some cash to work there. There are 3 candidates in my portfolio that I might add to in the coming weeks.

1) Enbridge

Source: Enbridge Investor Relations

Enbridge (ENB), the owner/operator of crude and natural gas pipelines in North America, is the most obvious choice for increasing my position. I wrote an article on Enbridge around 3 weeks ago just around the time I initiated a position. As it is currently a small position, I have a lot of room to increase my investment in this future Dividend Aristocrat. The forward dividend yield is around 6.1% and is safely covered by a distributable cash flow for a payout ratio of 70%. The company expects DCF growth to be in the range of 5-7% after 2020 and dividend investors can expect their dividend to grow in line with that figure. I would be willing to increase my total position in Enbridge to around 4% of the total portfolio as I am very confident about this company. A massive 98% of Enbridge's cash flow comes from fee-based contracts or cost-of-service agreements, which allows the company to predict future cash flows with high accuracy.

Risks: The Line 3 is a very important asset for the company, and the replacement project is still not completed, so the execution risk still exists. Enbridge is also facing regulatory challenges and disruption from various environmental groups due to being in the business of transporting fossil fuels. Additionally, renewable energy is expected to take up a larger percentage in the global energy mix, putting pressure on Enbridge's business.

2) Beijing Enterprises Water Group

Source: aastocks.com

Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCPK:BJWTF) is a Chinese sewage and reclaimed water treatment plant constructor and operator. The huge tailwind for this company is the Chinese government's 5-yr plan to improve wastewater treatment capacity in the country. Around 0.75% of total GDP has been earmarked to achieve that goal. As a state-owned-enterprise and the biggest player in that sector, Beijing Enterprises Water Group is positioned well to capture a significant amount of those investments and increase earnings. BEWG shares currently offer both a high yield and high growth potential. The current dividend is around 4.8% and is covered by a very safe earnings payout ratio of 35%. Over the last 5 years the dividend has grown at a CAGR pace of 19.5% for the HKD listing. Since I first wrote about Beijing Enterprises in the end of October last year, the ADR listing has declined by a couple of percentages. The stock is still trading at a very cheap P/E of 7.

My position in BEWG is around 2/3 full, so I still have room to increase my position at current favourable valuations.

RISKS: Beijing Enterprises Water Group is currently operating a very capital-extensive business model. That has caused BEWG to use a lot of leverage, with the current net debt-to-EBITDA over 5. However, they are focusing more on operating plants vs building new ones which should help them de-lever. Additionally BEWG has diluted shareholders by an average of 6% per year over the last decade. With earnings growth at a CAGR of 39% its not a huge issue though. The dividend paid through the ADR is subject to currency risks as investors might not capture all of the dividend growth if HKD weakens vs US dollar.

3) Simon Property Group

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a retail REIT with one of the strongest mall portfolios in the US. Offering a 5.8% yield that is well covered by funds from operations and an A-rated fortress balance sheet, I am confident in SPG's ability to reward shareholders with growing dividends. The company is actively redeveloping its portfolio and can fund those projects through internally generated cash flow. They are also successfully finding new tenants to replace struggling retailers, as evidenced by the lease spreads. Trading at just 12 times forward FFO, I believe SPG currently offers great value for investors looking for growing dividend income. Since my first article on SPG around 6 weeks ago, the shares have dropped by around 5%, so I am more than happy to increase my position in SPG from a valuation standpoint.

Risks: Some retailers are struggling to compete with e-commerce competition and might go out of business. That means SPG needs to find new tenants to replace the current struggling ones. The company is taking massive action to fit the customers needs as evidenced by the massive redevelopment and expansion projects of 30 properties. Simon Property Group has ample liquidity to redevelop the properties, but execution risk still exists. The sentiment on the mall sector as a whole is very negative, which can cause significant share price volatility. However, SPG as a business is doing very well and I believe it will continue to do so in the future.

Summary

These 3 holdings in my portfolio are currently trading at attractive valuations and are a "BUY" in my opinion. I am looking to potentially add to my investments in those companies if current valuations persist. I recommend dividend investors look further into those companies to see if any of them fit their investment criteria.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BJWTF, SPG, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Beijing Enterprises Water Group through the HK listing and Enbridge through the TSX listing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.