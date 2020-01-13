Delta Electronics PCL: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Looking ahead, Delta Electronics' profitability in the near term could continue to be under pressure due to weak macro economic conditions, the strong Thai baht, increased R&D and depreciation expenses.

Putting near-term headwinds aside, Delta Electronics is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the areas of electric vehicles and 5G.

2019 was a year to forget for Delta Electronics, as the company's 9M2019 revenue was flat YoY at Bt39,269 million, while 9M2019 net profit fell -38% YoY to Bt2,569 million.

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL (OTC:DLEGF) [DELTA:TB] currently trades at 16.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 20 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yields of 3.4%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Delta Electronics. Delta Electronics' share price of Bt53.50 as of January 10, 2020 is about half that of the company's all-time and three-year share price peak of Bt98.25 on May 17, 2017. The company's 9M2019 net profit fell -38% YoY to Bt2,569 million, due to the negative effects of operating leverage, unfavorable product mix, the strong Thai baht, and transitory factors relating to the company's closer integration with its Taiwanese parent company. Delta Electronics' profitability in the near term could continue to be under pressure due to weak macro economic conditions, the strong Thai baht, increased R&D and depreciation expenses. On the flip side, Delta Electronics is a beneficiary of the growth opportunities in the areas of electric vehicles and 5G in the long-term. The company could be an interesting investment candidate at a more attractive entry price implying a low-teens P/E multiple.

Readers are advised to trade in Delta Electronics shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker DELTA:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.2 million and market capitalization is more than $2 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1988 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 1994, Delta Electronics is a leading manufacturer and exporter of power supplies and other electronics equipment and parts. The company is focused on power management solutions, which includes power systems for the information technology, telecommunications, industrial applications, office automation and medical industries; and power supplies for servers and adapters. Delta Electronics also produces electronic components such as cooling fans, electromagnetic interference filters and solenoids. Delta Electronics is part of Delta Group, which is the largest provider of switching power supplies and brush-less fans globally.

Delta Electronics has three key business segments, namely the power electronics segment (power systems and power supplies), the infrastructure (information & communication technology and energy system infrastructure) segment and the automation (industrial and building automation) segment. The three largest markets, where the company's clients are located, were the U.S., China and India in FY2018.

Delta Electronics' Annual Revenue By Business Segment

Source: Author

Delta Electronics' FY2018 Revenue By Geographical Location Of Customers

Source: Author

2019 Was A Year To Forget

Delta Electronics' 9M2019 revenue was flat YoY at Bt39,269 million, while net profit fell -38% YoY to Bt2,569 million over the same period. The company's gross margin declined by -190 basis points from 22.8% in 9M2018 to 20.9% in 9M2019, and its selling, general & administrative or SG&A expenses expanded by +200 basis points from 13.5% from 9M2018 to 15.5% to 9M2019. Net-net, this resulted in the company's EBIT margin compressed by -410 basis points YoY to 6.7% in 9M2019.

Delta Electronics' significantly weaker profitability YoY was primarily due to the negative effects of operating leverage (lower plant utilization), unfavorable product mix (certain clients chose cheaper standardized products over more expensive customized products to save costs in a difficult economic environment) and the strong Thai baht.

As most of the company's products are exported and the company bills its clients in foreign currencies, typically the U.S. dollar or the Euro, a strengthening Thai baht year-to-date, as per the chart below, hurts the financial performance of Delta Electronics. While part of Delta Electronics' component costs are in USD, this could not fully offset the negative impact of the strong Thai baht on the company's revenue and earnings denominated in local currency.

Thai Baht Versus Key Foreign Currencies Up To September 2019

Source: Thai Union Group Public Company Limited's (OTC:OTC:TUFUF) (OTC:OTC:THFRF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:TUFBY) [TU:TB] 3Q2019 Results Presentation

Another factor that had an effect on Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL's financial results in 2019 was the increase in its parent's, Taiwan-headquartered Delta Electronics Inc [2308:TT], stake in the company from 20.93% to 63.78% in April 2019 following a voluntary tender offer. The Taiwanese parent launched the tender offer for Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL shares with the aim of "diversifying production bases and relocating the export hub to other locations outside China" according to a sell-side research report.

Delta Electronics' depreciation expenses grew +29% from Bt973 million in 9M2018 to Bt1,255 million, as the company spent more on capital expenditures to increase capacity to take up orders from its Taiwanese parent. The closer integration of the operations of Taiwanese parent Delta Electronics Inc and its subsidiary Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL in 2019 also inevitably led to certain disruptions and downtime during the transition process, which should be less of an issue in FY2020.

Long Term Growth Opportunities In Electric Vehicles And 5G

Putting near-term headwinds aside, Delta Electronics is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the areas of electric vehicles and 5G. In 2017, the company has set an ambitious target of tripling its revenue from Bt47.7 billion in FY2016 to Bt143 billion by FY2024. Delta Electronics' revenue for the FY2018 and 9M2019 financial periods were Bt53.1 billion and Bt39.3 billion respectively.

According to research by the International Energy Agency, the electric vehicles market is forecasted to grow from 2 million units in 2018 to 10 million and 23 million units in 2025 and 2030 respectively. The increase in the electric vehicle fleet is expected to drive demand for related power products. Global consumption of merchant power switching supplies is expected to increase by a five-year CAGR of 8.0% to $1.8 billion by 2022, based on a 2018 global switching power supply industry report published by Micro-Tech Consultants.

Delta Electronics' automotive business segment supplies two-way charging devices, wind power conversion units, solar inverters, energy storage-related products and traction motor systems for electric vehicles. The company has gained the trust of leading automotive companies, such as Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANF) (OTCPK:NSANY) which appointed Delta Electronics as the supplier of electric vehicle charging wall boxes for Nissan's Leaf electric vehicles in Thailand. In India, Delta Electronics was the supplier for more than 700 electric vehicle chargers of various specifications in the country in 2019. Delta Electronics expects a three-year revenue CAGR of +50% for its Indian electric vehicle charging business in India, and it is committing to a $500 million investment program (till 2026) to drive its growth in the country, with its third plant located in Tamil Nadu currently under construction.

5G is another key long-term growth driver for Delta Electronics; the company's telecommunication and data center businesses should be key beneficiaries. Research consultancy GlobalDots forecasts that the number of 5G connections will grow from 10 million in 2019 to 1.01 billion in 2023, implying a CAGR of 217%. The amount of annual global data center traffic is expected to triple between 2016 and 2021 to hit 20.6 ZB annually by end-2021, according to the Cisco Global Cloud Index.

Delta Electronics offers energy solutions to help telecommunication service operators with their 5G network deployment and commercial 5G mobile communications needs. These energy solutions include communication power supply systems delivering high energy conversion efficiency rates and energy savings made possible with lithium batteries developed in-house. For the data center segment, Delta Electronics has developed specific modular and containerized data centers, which are energy-efficient, low-cost and take a shorter time to construct and can be deployed in different geographic environments.

Profitability In The Near Term Under Pressure

Looking ahead, Delta Electronics' profitability in the near term could continue to be under pressure.

Global macro economic conditions and foreign exchange volatility are beyond the company's control. If the global economy continues to remain weak, there is likely to be a sustained shift towards standardized and lower-end products with lower average selling prices and profit margins. In addition, if the Thai baht continues to strengthen against key foreign currencies like the U.S. dollar and the Euro, it will be negative for Delta Electronics' profit margins as well.

At the same time, capitalizing on secular tailwinds comes with its own set of costs. Delta Electronics needs to continue investing in research & development to launch new products to leverage on future growth trends. The company's research & development expenses as a percentage of revenue has been historically in the 4%-5% range. Prior to the commercialization of new products, research & development expenses could weigh on the company's profitability.

Delta Electronics is also investing in new capacity to capitalize on new growth markets. As highlighted earlier, the company is committing to a $500 million investment program (till 2026) in India to expand its presence in the electric vehicle market in the country. Lower plant utilization and higher depreciation expenses during the early phase of capacity expansion are likely to be a drag on its profit margins.

With the market consensus expecting a +8% increase in revenue and a +25% growth in earnings YoY for Delta Electronics in FY2020, there could be potential for disappointment, if Delta Electronics' profitability comes below expectations.

Valuation

Delta Electronics trades at 16.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 14.0 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of Bt53.50 as of January 10, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 20 times.

Delta Electronics offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.4% and 3.8% respectively. The company's future dividends are supported by its strong balance sheet with a net cash balance of Bt12.4 billion or Bt9.9 per share as of end-September 2019.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Delta Electronics are weaker-than-expected global economic growth which affects export sales, higher-than-expected costs such as research & development expenses, a failure to launch new products to refresh the product portfolio, loss of key clients, and a stronger-than-expected Thai baht given export revenue earned in foreign currencies.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.