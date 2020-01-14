Gran Tierra Energy: All Indications Point Towards A Strong 2020

March 2020 will be huge as the company updates what it plans to use that FCF with.

The company's FCF is expected to increase significantly for the coming year, towards $110 million, which the company would be able to reward shareholders with.

Gran Tierra Energy had a rough 2019 due to unforeseen issues, namely the company's lack of modernization, strikes, and other development issues.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: GTE) is an energy company with a market capitalization of just under $0.5 billion. The company is a small cap oil company and operates primarily in Colombia with assets also in Ecuador. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company is proceeding towards increasing production on its portfolio of assets. At the same time, its cash flow and ability to reward shareholders is increasing.

Gran Tierra Energy Portfolio Overview

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive portfolio of assets that highlight the company’s future potential.

The company has an asset base that is 100% oil and 95% operated by the company. The company’s production expanded rapidly into 2018, however, the pace of expansion slowed down in 2019. That’s a result of some unexpected technical difficulties that the company ran into over the course of the year. However, the company managed to keep production fairly flat.

As we can see above, the company has an impressive asset base spread across both Colombia and Ecuador. That asset base should enable the company’s future growth.

Gran Tierra Energy Growth Investments

As we can see from Gran Tierra Energy’s portfolio overview, the company has a number of impressive and distributed assets. The company is focused on investing in the future of these assets.

The above image shows the company’s 2020 capital program, which it expects to be fully funded by the company’s cash flow. The company plans to spend $200-220 million in total capital, which roughly 75% spent on development capital and another 25% spent on exploration capital. Using this capital program, the company plans to drill somewhere between 19-24 wells.

Out of this, a massive 16-19 wells will be development wells, and 75% will be development capital. This development capital will enable the company to keep its cash flow and production strong.

The company, after a trying 2019, seems to be keeping its exploration capital ambitions and goals realistic. However, 10% of the company’s market cap in pure exploration capital is not insignificant and it should generate some exciting results. This is a catalyst that investors should continue to pay attention too, at its low share price, any expansion of the company’s FCF will enable share buybacks and dividends.

Gran Tierra Energy has a history of success with its exploration capital. Since major acquisitions in 2016, the company has had its reserves grow slowly. This is despite respectable production throughout this time (~10 million barrels / year). Even managing to keep reserves constant is impressive and something worth paying attention to - it defines the company’s long-term future.

One important aspect of Gran Tierra Energy’s future ability is the company’s ability to add technology to its existing fields. The company estimates that waterflood could add 800 million barrels of oil - a massive amount that’s several times as much as the company’s current reserves. The company is focused on increasing water injection and has already increased it by 36%.

Overall, this shows the company’s growth investments. These growth investments will help support the company’s future.

Gran Tierra Energy 2020 Cash Flow

The company’s strong portfolio and growth investments will result in strong cash flow in 2020 - cash flow the company would be able to return to shareholders.

From 2017-2019, the company focused on significant investments in major capital and development projects. It significantly modernized its major Acordionero field by increasing waterflood responses and adding a gas-to-power capacity, which will alleviate issues from power instability. At the same time, the company has transitioned this technology to other fields and worked on Putumayo seismic surveys.

In 2020, the company is planning to turn that into significant free cash flow that it can reward to shareholders. With its market cap, actually doing this would be an enormous accomplishment. The company expects 2020 FCF of $60-80 million after exploration capital, which shows how little investors value its market cap - if it just did development capital it would have $110-130 million vs. its market cap of less than $500 million.

The company plans to return FCF to stakeholders through buybacks and net debt reductions and deliver top quartile netbacks. The company is assuming $60 / barrel Brent crude, however, in the high case the company is looking at $65 / barrel Brent which is near current prices. In that case, the company is expecting FCF to be more like $110 million.

The company will be able to reauthorize new buybacks in February - March. I think that for the next year (2019 -> March 2020) the company should aim to authorize a total of 20% of its outstanding float for buyback. These buybacks will be the single largest catalyst for the company’s 2020 stock. The company has stated it is more focused on reducing its current debt load at $650 million, but share buybacks are also important.

The company could, in a single year, repurchase 10% of shares and cash out 10-15% of its debt.

Gran Tierra Energy Risks

One of Gran Tierra Energy's major risks is whether the company can continue to generate its production along with the decline rates on its assets. The company's 2020 investment plan involves ~$160 million in development capital, ~$50 million in exploration capital to keep production in 2020 roughly constant at $60 Brent and generate $80 million in FCF.

The company has not yet released its 2019 exploration results. However, despite this, the company currently has a 2P RLI of 11 years. The company is currently incredibly profitable and generating significant FCF. The company's development capital shows that the company has the ability to invest and keep its production constant.

However, the risk becomes what happens if that exploration capital doesn't achieve anything. In that case, even with literally 0 achievements from that exploration capital, the company moves through its reserves and in 11 years halts all production after generating $80 million in annual FCF for the 11 years. It could either only pay debt first and barely payback its market capitalization.

Alternatively, it could pay that out as shareholder rewards and declare bankruptcy.

However, if that $50 million doesn't pay off for a few years then the company should revert to paying that out as shareholder rewards. More so, the FCF valuation that the company is achieving shows that investors aren't expecting much success off of this exploration program. I recommend investors pay close attention to release of the 2019 exploration results.

I'd expect them in the next few weeks as part of the 4Q 2019 results and recommend paying close attention.

Another major risk for the company, outside of its exploration results, are long-term oil prices. I recommend reading my 2020 oil price forecast here to get an idea of what I'm expecting. However, for 2020, I expect oil prices to support the company's forecast, and think its cash flow could be even higher than expected.

However, going forward, oil prices are hard to predict because they're based on one of the hardest to predict things - the future of politics. Whether the world has politicians that address climate change, and how quickly they choose to address them, could have a huge impact on oil prices. I believe the world will continue to slowly address climate change, meaning continued strength in oil prices.

However, if the world chooses to pickup the pace of addressing climate change, that could hurt oil prices, and it's something else that I recommend shareholders pay attention too.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy had a very difficult 2019 that punished its stock price significantly. However, despite these difficulties, all indications are pointing towards a strong 2020 for the company. The company, at current oil prices, is expecting roughly $110 million in FCF. That is significant - it’s equivalent to almost 25% of the company’s market cap of more than 10% of its enterprise value.

The company plans to use this FCF to payback debt and buyback shares. Personally, at its current price, I would like to see the company focus more on buying back shares. Its FCF is enough for the company to buyback almost 30% of its shares which is a significant amount of shares. That is an incredibly strong 2020 that makes the company a good investment at this point.

