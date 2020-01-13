CD Projekt: Polish Gaming Company With Growth Prospects

Investor Takeaway

CD Projekt S.A (OTC:OTGLF) is a growth stock in the gaming industry with considerable upside. The success of the company relies on its key games that have been very popular in the gaming industry. With a fit balance sheet, low liabilities and no debt, the company is greatly positioned for the year ahead. Current price levels are attractive for long opportunities ahead. The company is financially sound and is an interesting emerging market play.

Company Profile

CD Projekt S.A is involved in the development and distribution of games worldwide. The more notable games in the company portfolio are The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077. Products are sold in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company is based in Poland, while all games developed are compatible with most platforms.

via CD Projekt

Consolidated Financials

The top line of the company increased substantially at 29.04% in the first 9 months of 2019 compared to the first 9 months of 2018. Net profit margins tightened compared to last year. The company has almost no long-term liabilities to deal with and short-term liabilities are manageable. Also, the company holds no debt, which makes interest payments manageable. There has been no substantial share dilution over the past year. Net profit margins were lower in the trailing twelve months compared to a year prior. Consolidated financials can be found here. EBITDA growth shows how the enterprise as a whole performed over the last couple of years. EBITDA reached 31 million USD in 2018, while for the fiscal year of 2014 the company reported the same metric at 2.8 million USD. This implies the substantial growth of the business over recent years.

Catalysts

Valued at around $7 billion, the company went on a tear in 2019 and investors around the world are wondering if there is still room for growth. The company will release the much-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 game on April 16th of this year. This game along with the well known Witcher games are some of the more popular games that CD Projekt has created. The hype with The Witcher and the release of the Netflix series is gigantic and will add more to the top line of the company. The series has been very successful, and the popularity of The Witcher has grown immensely making the company one of the most popular game developers on the planet. I see a The Witcher 4 coming out to continue the sequel, the company will try to milk the franchise given the success it has had already.

The company trades over 273x of earnings and I think this is justified considering that there aren't many growth names in the tech/gaming space in Europe. Main competition such as Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive are miles away in the United States, although they do not necessarily develop similar games. The role-playing open-world game type is not a type Activision actively seeks to develop. The Take-Two Interactive-made Red Dead Redemption is the only other big name that comes to mind that takes market share away from CD Projekt. The Witcher is the more popular game among the two. In the case of Activision, they are more focused on first-person shooter games such as the Call Of Duty series. Also, The Witcher is not a new phenomenon; this game has been played since 2015. The Witcher player count is growing as fans of the series are jumping into the game to learn more about Geralt, who is the main character on the show. Those who are not that intertwined with the gaming industry might not understand the fundamentals of the sector, albeit looking at CD Projekt, investors should not just see a game developer. This company is also involved heavily in the distribution, marketing, and merchandising of games as well.

Technicals

via tradingview

The equity trades above both its 9- and 22-day exponential moving averages, as the uptrend in the equity has persisted since early 2019. The relative strength index implies an overbought signal, meaning a sell-off is imminent. However, I don't personally rely on the RSI on its own. I would like to see the shorter-term EMA cross over its longer-term counterpart before a decline happens. Hence, as upside momentum continues to prevail, investors have the opportunity to ride the trend. Placing stop-losses on the current levels of the EMAs will serve investors well; this way they can exit their positions smoothly if things go the wrong way.

Conclusion

The company has a bright future ahead of itself given the growth of its revenue drivers. Both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher have been extremely successful and the moat of the company is building up. I am expecting the company to be a powerhouse name in the gaming industry in a few years as the competitive advantage of the business flourishes both on the development and marketing side of operations. Cd Projekt holds no debt and the top line of the company has increased thanks to the success of the Witcher franchise. Looking ahead, investors need to look at if the key revenue-driving games continue to sell. As the moat of the business develops, the future will be interesting for the Polish game maker. The growth story of the company is also dependent on the new Cyberpunk 2077 game.

Investors also need to look out for industry trends that can demolish the moat that the company has created. Gaming is a hard industry to be in; tastes and preferences can easily change in a matter of weeks. So beware of the product line of the company losing its popularity, because if it does, the whole enterprise will decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.