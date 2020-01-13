EWD, Swedish Krona Outlook Bearish As European Growth Slows And Debt Risks Rise

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dimitri Zabelin as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Despite the recent improvement in sentiment, the outlook for the Swedish Krona (SEK) and OMX S30-tracking EWD index remains bearish for 2020. Year-to-date, SEK is the worst-performing G10 currency, and while local equity markets have offered generous returns, Sweden's financial system is growing increasingly fragile. Policymakers are growing increasingly concerned it could devolve into a full-blown financial crisis.

But in order to understand why, it is imperative to look at Riksbank monetary policy, the explosion of debt and the fundamental outlook for the European economy against the backdrop of global geopolitics. Together, these pieces create a mosaic - albeit, a relatively gloomy one - on why I am bearish on the Swedish Krona and Sweden's equity market heading into 2020.

Amid the U.S.-China trade war and other peripheral trade conflicts between emerging market economies, global manufacturing PMI has slid into contractionary territory. In Europe, the three biggest eurozone economies - Germany, France and Italy - continue to slow amid waning inter-regional demand against the backdrop of global deceleration.

A big point of focus in Europe - in addition to Brexit and Italy's precarious finances - is the German economy, dubbed the "steam engine of Europe." As the largest economy in the eurozone, fluctuations in the country's growth patterns has an iterated effect across various member states. In this regard, Germany is a power node of economic activity within a regional hub that constitutes one of three major pillars in the global economy.

Export-oriented economies surrounding the region - like Norway and Sweden - are therefore useful bellwethers to monitor because they strongly rely on demand from the mainland - primarily Germany. Nordic producers may continue to scale back their production in anticipation that the current level of supply will not be there to meet the demand. This may then be reflected in weaker readings in diffusion indices like PMI data.

Source: World Trade Atlas

Source: World Trade Atlas

Industrial reports in particular typically get hit first when global sentiment shifts to either growth-positive or pessimistic. In early October, Sweden had its weakest manufacturing PMI print since the eurozone debt crisis - and before that it was the 2008 Great Recession. The fact that this reading is within this territory in and of itself is telling - and alarming. Even more worryingly, the composite index is also in contractionary territory.

Source: Created by Author using data from Bloomberg Terminal

This come as the European Central Bank has recently cut interest rates further into negative territory. The deposit rate is now -0.50%, and the ECB has reintroduced its bond-purchasing program in an effort to boost inflation. However, upward movement in price growth is not looking good with the 5Y5Y Euro inflation swap forward only recently recovering from its all-time low at 1.1688.

This is particularly worrisome for the Riksbank which only recently exited negative interest rates territory and is now in an environment of slower growth and waning demand out of a key trading partner. Markets have doubted the central bank's ability to raise rates in 2019, and the Krona has suffered for it. According to the Bloomberg Terminal World Currency Ranker indicator, SEK was the worst-performing G10 currency in 2019.

Here is where the overlapping effect of Riksbank monetary policy on the Swedish Krona and local equity markets comes in. Ultra-loose credit conditions have incentivized local borrowers to incur a significant amount of debt since the cost of money is so low. The average debt-to-income ratio in Sweden hovers around 330%, with some high as high 600%.

To put it another way: for every Krona Swedes earn, they owe on average 3.30 Kroner in debt payments. Most of these are tied to mortgages. This helps explain why Swedish housing prices have skyrocketed with the UBS Real Estate Bubble Index showing Sweden as the only country in bubble territory, outpacing Paris, Milan San Francisco, Singapore and Geneva.

Source: Created by Author using data from Bloomberg Terminal

Riksbank policymakers have noticed the high level of household indebtedness and have urged local politicians to adopt macroprudential measures to counter the rising risk. Officials are concerned that slower economic growth and weakening financial conditions may not allow Swedes to refinance their debt and that higher unemployment and weaker consumption could put the fragile housing market at risk.

The key catalyst may not just be a global slowdown, but a regional downturn in mainland Europe. EU-U.S. trade tensions are already strained which is being amplified by the WTO dispute over Boeing and Airbus - and the recent threats of tariffs amid France's digital tax law. Softer cross-border sales out of Sweden's export-driven economy may then hurt consumption, job growth and the ability of Swede's to service their mortgages.

The concern is that an inter-bank contagion effect might take place to the numerous financial institutions that are exposed to these mortgages. The effect would likely leave the Swedish Krona and local equity markets in the red if prevailing uncertainty about the strength of the financial system is put into doubt. This is not an unfamiliar pattern; it already occurred 10 years ago, only its origin was in the U.S., not Sweden.

Traders may take advantage of the ethereal market optimism about the prospect of a U.S.-China trade resolution and an improved fundamental outlook by finding an optimal technical point to position their short trades. As demand for the U.S. dollar abroad continues to rise - and will likely be amplified in the case of a downturn as traders shift their focus from returns to liquidity - the USD/SEK exchange rate will may strengthen.

USD/SEK, Swedish Krona Index - Daily Chart

Source: Created by Author using data from TradingView

As for EWD, at the time of writing, it is trading at 14-month highs amid renewed hope about U.S.-China trade relations following the outcome of the market-friendly UK election. If Sweden's debt problems spiral out of control, it could cause the benchmark index to erase all of its gains, potentially suffering losses similar to those in the S&P 500 index during the 2008 financial crisis.

EWD - Daily Chart

Source: Created by Author using data from TradingView

Looking ahead, EWD and the Swedish Krona may suffer in 2020 amid rising geopolitical risks in Iran, unresolved issues in the U.S.-China trade war and strained EU-U.S. relations. This may be amplified in Q3 and Q4 when the U.S. presidential election will be under way. The effect of political uncertainty may also be magnified by concerns about Brexit and the UK's ability to establish a trade deal before the end of 2020.

Adding onto that is the concern that softer growth out of Europe will weigh on Sweden's export-oriented economy and further undermine the Riksbank's intention of holding rates for the next few years. Swedish policymakers will be paying particularly close attention to consumer confidence, as it continues to slide into areas not touched since the eurozone debt crisis and the 2008 financial crash before that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.