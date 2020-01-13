Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) CEO Kåre Schultz on 38th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) 38th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference January 13, 2020 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kåre Schultz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - JP Morgan

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott from JPMorgan. And it's my pleasure to be introducing Teva today. From the company we have Kåre Schultz, the company's President and CEO. After Kåre's presentation, we're going to go through our breakout session, which is in the Olympic room around the corner. And with that, we'll turn it over to Kåre Schultz.

Kåre Schultz

Good morning, everybody. It's pleasure to be here. We will be talking about the future and in that connection I will recommend you to take a look at this. I will go through it so we'll move to next slide.

Now it's a real pleasure to be here. It's two years ago that I was here for the first time as CEO of Teva and I can see a few of you that were there. And back then we had a pretty dramatic situation. We had a debt of $34 billion. We had COPAXONE that have gone off patent and had generic competition in the U.S. And we had dramatic declining pricing in the U.S. generic space. We were basically facing a situation where we would lose roughly $5 billion in earnings over a two year period. And that was the same as we were making in earnings. So that left kind of not very much to take care of the $34 billion in debt.

So for that reason two years ago, I announced that we were changing our strategy. And one of the key elements was the big restructuring where we were going to reduce the cost base significantly. At the same time, we were going to manage our debt and of course, we're going to secure future growth, but that would come after the first restructuring period.

Now today, given the timing, of course not going to talk about the actual results for last year, I can't do that now. You can come by on the call February 12th and hear more about that. But I'm going to give you an update on the broader picture and an update on where we are with three elements of the strategy; so the restructuring, the debt and the financing, and the future growth drivers. And what I hope to achieve is that all of you will see -- realized that we've actually done the restructuring that we have the debt and the refinancing in very good shape, and that we have good prospect for future growth. But we can check that at the end to see whether my presentation worked.

Now the restructuring. As I said, the main purpose was to secure the earnings. And with the drop of $5 billion, we basically concluded if we could take out $3 billion of the yearly spend base, then that would result in securing earnings of $3 billion basically. That was the simple math behind it. Now doing it, of course, was somewhat more complex. And you can see here some of the numbers that in the last two years, we've closed or divested 13 manufacturing sites completely. We're in the process of doing it for 10 sites. So they've been wound down or being up for the sale, so that's an ongoing process.

We've also closed a lot of labs and offices, about 40 labs and offices all over the world. In this connection, of course, we also have to say goodbye to a lot of good people, more than 12,000 people have left the company now. Some more will be leaving in connection with the last 10 manufacturing sites that we are winding down.

Now for restructuring like this to work, you of course need to maintain your operational capabilities. Because if you don't maintain that, then you're selling out the future and you won't have the growth and sales going forward that you need. Now, I'm happy to say that we've been able to do this major restructuring while maintaining, you could say full operational capacity on all our different product lines.

This is not because we should talk about the specifics of where these more than 60 sites that have been closed down are, but this is to show that Teva is a very global organization. It has grown through acquisition of more than 20 companies over 20 years. And that of course has resulted in a very diverse geographical footprint with too many manufacturing sites, too many offices and too many R&D locations.

Now we have optimized that a lot over the last two years, all these red crosses, either factories, offices or labs that have been closed in that period. We approve most of it. It does mean that we have completed it. We will continue optimizing the manufacturing footprint. Again, in connection with the full year earnings in February, we will give you a more precise picture of what the plans will be for the coming years in order to optimize the gross margin and the manufacturing setup, so more about that later.

With regard to the debt situation, then as I said, the debt was around $34 billion. And just a very brief recap for those of you who might not know; the reason for the debt was the acquisition of Actavis, a major generic player, major player in the U.S. generic space that was acquired by Teva; and for a price tag of roughly $40 billion, of which most of the money was borrowed in the bond market in the form of corporate bonds.

Some of you might remember that about two years ago, little less than two years ago, we did a refinancing that took out all the bond -- all the bank term loans and ensured that 100% of our debt was in corporate bonds. Now what we've had to do over the last two years is of course to reduce the debt by we have had some asset sales and we've had strong operational cash flow, and you can see that the debt is now approaching $25 billion. And our strategy is to continue to reduce debt.

Basically, it's ironic I'm standing here, because I don't like it. I don't think companies in the pharmaceutical space should have a high leverage. I think that you should probably be down to around 2-times net debt to EBITDA. We are right now about 5-times. There's however been one very good development and that is because we've been stabilizing revenues. We've been stabilizing earnings the last four quarters. You'll see that in the third quarter for the first time, the net debt to EBITDA ratio has started to decline. And this will, of course, continue over the next many years as we use all our operational cash flow, free cash flow to pay down debt, and continue to do that.

Now when the $40 billion acquisition of Actavis was financed in the corporate bond market, the expectations for earnings were a lot higher than they are today. As I said, we are making roughly $3 billion, $2 billion, roughly in cash flow. And the debt stacks maturities were aligned with an expectation or maybe earning twice as much. That means that in some, and it's not very sort of smooth. So in some years, the debt stacks that we repay are around the $2 billion, so that's not a problem, in some years they're higher.

And we had a debt stack in '21 that was about $4 billion. So we did a refinancing exercise just recently, fourth quarter last year, where we refinanced about $2 billion, basically moving the maturity from '21 out to '25. And including that refinancing, we now have liquidity and we have operational cash flow expectations. That means for the next three years, we won't have the need to do that. So next three years, we're just reducing that debt every year on a steady basis.

Then three years from now, there's debt stack of around $4 billion, so we'll need to do another refinancing of around $2 billion. Hopefully, by then the credit rating has improved and we can borrow at even cheaper than what we managed to do this fourth quarter where we still had a very good reception in the credit market. It was heavily overprescribed and we had no problem with the refinancing that we had to do. And of course, it will help that the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio will continue to decline.

But of course it's not enough for us to keep the situation under control. If you want to think about it conceptually then the last two years we've spent getting things under control in the sense that we got the cost base under control. We did the crude optimization of manufacturing. We're going to optimize more, but it's more sophisticated now. It's not just shutting down things. It's optimizing what we do.

But all that doesn't help anything if you're not getting back growth on your revenues of course. And there's been two dramatic drags on growth. One is COPAXONE that used to be $4 billion plus product. Now it's down to around billion plus product. And it's still declining, but a lot less of course, in absolute terms. And then there was the problem I mentioned before that U.S. generics basically imploded and the value of U.S. generics came down to basically half of what it used to be.

Now there's an irony in this, because the irony is that we and the whole business, whether it's specialty pharmaceuticals or generics, are of course being accused in all media of too high pricing and taking advantage of patients with too high prices. Now the hard stacks of the generic industry in the U.S. is that it's actually the opposite that's taking place. The annual saving from generics and biosimilars in the U.S. is around $300 billion. Teva alone supplies products with an annual saving of around $43 billion. So the idea that generics are not sort of helping make pharmaceuticals and medicines affordable is basically flawed and not correct.

You can see here some of the products, some of them have been a little bit in the media. You know that generic EpiPen has been big story also related to pricing of EpiPen. We are very happy to say that we are now providing generic EpiPen and EpiPen Jr to anybody who needs it at affordable price. It's also very interesting that we are now getting more into the biosimilar space.

You can see here a label called TRUXIMA that biosimilar product to Rituxan, which we launched in November. And I've said many times that biosimilars in the U.S. so far have under penetrated, most likely due to lack of understanding of the whole commercial setup and what it takes to penetrate in the U.S. marketplace due to the complexity of rebating and contracting and so on. We believe being the biggest volume supplier of pharmaceuticals in the U.S. that we know basically everybody that we need to know, we know how to do the contracting the rebating.

And we can see now with the launch of TRUXIMA that we know how to obtain a good share in biosimilars. I said at the previous third quarter announcement that we were aiming for double digit share in this marketplace and sustainable profitability. So we are not trying to take away everything but we wanted a fair share of the market at a reasonable profitability. And I think that's exactly what we're going to prove with TRUXIMA and future biosimilar launches.

So all that being said, there is a strong future the way I see it for both traditional generics and biosimilars in the U.S. marketplace. And the pricing has now stabilized this debt spiral to the bottom, which got ignited by FDA approving more ANDAs, and by Indian and Chinese players getting into the marketplace. That has all stabilized. So now we have a stable supply-demand situation working to the benefit of patients and the manufacturers.

Now in Europe, the situation has been more calm. We haven't discussed it so much. But it's interesting to conclude that the percentage of pharmaceuticals in Europe that are generics is increasing and that there is low single-digit growth in European generics and also in the OTC space. So we have a very stable, solid business and we are still churning out you know hundreds of launches every a year.

In the U.S. alone, more than 40 new generics were launched from us last year. In Europe, it's more than that. So it's a very stable and steady business. And actually, I have said many times that with the reduction in our cost, Teva Europe has never made as much money as it did in '19 and will make even more money in 2020. So that looks really nice for the future.

Then a country we haven't talked so much about is China. And I once had a colleague who said that Teva, I rephrase, "Teva has successfully retained an opportunity in China by basically never doing anything." So that means since this is the second largest pharma market in the world, it makes a lot of sense to do something.

Now it's no secret that I'm not a strong believer in joint ventures in these kind of markets. So we've decided to do it organically and we've had the luck that the Chinese Government had realized that certain products have never been launched in China. So the Government has made a list, it's publicly available, of pharmaceuticals that they would like to have in the Chinese market, where nobody ever wanted to spend the money doing the Phase III trials in the whole very, very long regulatory process in China.

It turns out that because we do so many products, we do some of these products as well. So we've just launched TREANDA in China. We have AUSTEDO that has been filed. And the benefit here is we can do that without doing any trials in China, because the Chinese authorities have realized they would like to have these products in the marketplace to the benefit of patients.

So we've just filed AUSTEDO and we think we will get that approval within this year. So that means that we're slowly building up. These are not big numbers today but these are 100% controlled numbers from our side. We don't have a partner that's controlling things. And we will be growing very big in terms of percentages but from a small base, but it will be profitable the whole way. And in five, 10 years China hopefully will be a significant part of our business.

Now the key drag on the specialty side has of course been the patent expiry of COPAXONE with a drag of some, by now maybe $3 billion and in the coming years a lot less, some hundreds of millions reduced sales. In order to get the whole business growing then you could say very simplistically speaking, the drag from COPAXONE has to be less than the growth from new specialty products, assuming that the overall generic business is growing low single-digit.

And the way to do that it is of course to grow the two new products we have in our portfolio, which are AUSTEDO, which is used for in Huntington's disease for movement disorder there and in tardive dyskinesia, which is these very severe, I'd say ticks that people get, which are debilitating from and they can't work well in the workplace, they can't function well socially because of tardive dyskinesia. Now AUSTEDO is the first product together with one competitor ever approved to treat tardive dyskinesia. Right now we see very strong growth for the second year in a row for AUSTEDO.

We are starting to launch it in other markets. I just told you about China. And we expect to see this product continue to grow for long period. The reason is very simple. It's targeting tardive diskinesia Huntington's. The penetration in tardive diskinesia is very, very low due to the fact that there was never any effective therapy. There's probably around 500,000 Americans suffering from tardive diskinesia. Today, we have around 10,000 patients in total on both Huntington's disease and tardive diskinesia, so a huge potential for this product. The guidance we gave for this year was 350 million -- or for last year was 350 million, and we will surely surpass that as we have also indicated early on. So a very strong growth driver for the coming years will be AUSTEDO.

The other strong growth driver is the new class of drugs where AJOVY is one out of three, which is a phenomenal new therapy for migraine. There's been no real new therapy for migraine for more than 20 years. This therapy, which is a biologic monoclonal antibody, improves migraine for chronic -- for people with chronic migraine dramatically. On average, it takes your number migraine base down by 50%, but some people even lose the migraines completely.

Our clinical profile is second to none. It is as good as competition. We don't have any safety problems whatsoever. One competitive product has a slight problem. And we see very strong penetration in this class. We have a little short term issue that we are up against two competitors who have auto injectors. We have a really, really nice auto injector, which has been approved in Europe, but we're still waiting for the FDA approval, should be here any day. But to be fully competitive in this space, we of course also need an ice auto injector, because this is the product you inject yourself once a month, or in our case you can also do it once a quarter.

We firmly believe that the product profile we have will make us very competitive. And we estimate that we can get around 25% share of this market long term. Right now we are slightly below 20% share of the market due to the lack of competitiveness on our device. But within the next coming months, we expect to level that playing field and be very competitive also in the migraine space.

In Europe, the launches are coming along nicely. You know that it's a country-by-country thing in Europe. We've launched in five, six countries by now and we'll continue to do so in the coming year. So all-in-all, I'm predicting then the growth from AUSTEDO and AJOVY combined, will now in the coming years, be higher than the decline from COPAXONE all leading to good future growth prospects for our top line.

So what I think I have proven to you is that we've done the restructuring. We've done exactly what we promised to do. We promised to reduce the spend base with $3 billion, everything included was $16.3 billion in '17. It has to be less than $13.3 billion in '19. And I can promise you that's the case. We've also handled the debt nicely, taking it down more than $8 billion over two years and we'll continue to do so. And that means, of course, our ratios on the debt side will continue to improve over the coming years.

And we also now have a situation where the drag versus the growth is looking positive. So we're expecting to see low revenue growth in 2020. And then, of course, higher once we get into the future simply because of the fact that the drag from COPAXONE disappears more or less, while we still see AUSTEDO and AJOVY growing and while we see the combination of U.S. generics and biosimilars also having a very stable to positive outlook.

So ladies and gentlemen, I would like to thank you all for listening. It was a pleasure to present to you. And if you're interested in asking questions, then we will now move to the Olympic room where we will be taking questions. Thank you for coming.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A