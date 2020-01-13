Juniper: Nothing To Get Excited About Yet

Even with valuation at the low-end of their peer group, it would take significant EPS growth and multiple expansion to see upside from here.

Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) is continuing to feel pressure from investors as their revenue remains soft amid a more competitive environment and enterprises spending less on their legacy hardware solutions. Revenue growth during Q3 declined 4%, which came in below expectations along with operating margins contracting compared to the year-ago period. As competition continues to increase, especially in the cloud space, both Cisco (CSCO) and Arista (ANET) appear to be in better competitive positions as these competitors are not declining their cloud-related revenue.

Despite the revenue decline and margin contraction, the company reported EPS that was $0.02 ahead of expectations, which seemed to largely come from the company continuing to repurchase shares. The company noted they have initiated an accelerated $200 million in share repurchases to take place in Q4, which could potentially offset some of the weaker-than-expected revenue.

Since reporting earnings, the stock initially went up over the following few weeks as indicated in the price chart above. However, over the past few weeks, the stock has reversed its course and is now at a similar level to before the Q3 earnings report.

With the company's forward P/E ratio remaining below both CSCO and ANET, investors could potentially have a long-term value opportunity. However, I am more concerned of this being a value trap as the company continues to experience revenue and margin challenges. When looking at 2020 EPS, even if we see 10% growth and some multiple expansion, my analysis results in ~$25, which is only slightly above the current price.

JNPR appears to be a lower quality name when comparing them to their closest competitors, CSCO and ANET. Both CSCO and ANET have done a better job over the past few years advancing their technology and better transitioning into a cloud-based infrastructure world.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

In late October, JNPR reported Q3 earnings that were not anything special, with revenue declining by 4% to $1.133 billion, which was slightly lower than consensus expectations for ~$1.11 billion. However, EPS during the quarter of $0.48 was better than expectations for $0.46.

Operating margin during the quarter came in at 18.3%, which was down from 20% in the year-ago period. Even though operating margin contracted and revenue came in lower than expected, the company was able to beat EPS expectations due to lower share count as they continue to repurchase shares.

Routing revenue continues to remain under pressure which continues to be the company's largest revenue stream. With this revenue stream being down ~18% and representing ~35% of total revenue, this automatically makes revenue growth for the overall company to be challenging. The pressures from routing are largely from the competitive landscape coming from both CSCO and ANET as well as weakness from their cloud customers.

However, both switching and security product revenue actually grew compared to the year ago period, which were bright spots for the quarter. Service revenue also came in slightly better than the year ago period, which is ultimately a factor of product revenue flows.

When looking at the company's vertical revenue stream, both cloud and enterprise revenue increased nicely. However, similar to routing revenue, Service Provider revenue was down ~18% compared to the year ago period, which now represents ~40% of total revenue. Not surprisingly, the Service Provider revenue is the one demanding the Routing products, thus these two generally correlate with each other. Enterprises are not looking to upgrade their legacy hardware routing solutions anymore. Instead, they are looking at software solutions to offset the higher costs of hardware.

For Q4, management is expecting revenue of ~$1.185 billion in revenue, which was below expectations for ~$1.22 billion. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be ~61% with operating margins ~20.1% at the mid-point of revenue guidance. This leads to EPS guidance of $0.54-0.60, which was slightly better at the mid-point compared to consensus expectations for $0.56.

Risks

Risks to JNPR include an overall slowdown in IT-related spending. If enterprises become less willing to spend on IT upgrades, there will be less demand for JNPR's services. History shows there tends to be a bit of cyclicality with IT spending. When the economy slows down and enterprises begin to tighten their expense control, upgrading IT systems is usually not at the top of their lists.

In addition, JNPR could continue to face cloud segment challenges due to their concentration around larger contracts. Competition in the cloud segment continues to increase as there is a significant market opportunity. Enterprises are increasingly looking to shift to the cloud due to increased computing power and less need for on-premise hardware. If JNPR is not able to capture the potential upside from cloud customers, this could enable competitors to have a greater market opportunity.

Valuation

Since reporting earnings, the stock has pretty stayed flat as investors are still waiting for a more inspiring trend to become bullish around the name. Investors continue to look for high-quality names with good downside protection, especially as we inch closer to the end of this long bull cycle. JNPR is still shedding some of their legacy Routing revenue streams which have dragged down the company's overall revenue growth for the past several quarters.

JNPR's valuation has recently diverged from CSCO's in the past few weeks as investors have started to become more bullish around CSCO relative to JNPR. However, both companies remain under pressure as investors are trying to figure out this difficult landscape. Interestingly, ANET's valuation has come down significantly over the past year as their revenue growth has decelerated and investors start to question the longer-term growth trajectory.

I continue to believe JNPR should trade at a discount compared to CSCO, as CSCO has more diverse revenue streams, which enables them to better capture the end market. JNPR seems to be a challenging name to own in a portfolio, given the volatility in revenue growth and lack of a confident turnaround story.

2019 EPS is now expected to be at the lower end of management's $1.70-1.80 guidance range, given the lower than expected revenue growth. With 2018 EPS of $1.88, this represents a 4-10% decline, with management's commentary seeming to imply closer to the 10% decline compared to the 4% decline. Long-term investors need to be certain that the company will be able to deliver EPS growth over the next few years, which is rather challenging to accomplish if the company's revenue remains under pressure.

Using the midpoint of 2019 EPS guidance, which seems slightly aggressive, given recent commentary, we could see 2019 EPS of $1.75, and even if we were to assume an aggressive 20% EPS growth in 2020, we could see 2020 EPS of ~$2.10. The 20% growth is pretty aggressive, though management has become more vocal about repurchasing shares and is becoming more opportunistic regarding capital allocation.

With the stock's current price ~$24.15, this could result in a 2020 P/E of ~11.5x. Even if investors expect the stock to trade closer to CSCO's ~14x 2020 EPS multiple, this would imply a stock price ~$29. While this upside seems good, this is assuming two bullish concepts of both 20% EPS growth (which seems unlikely) and the company's multiple expanding to 14x (compared to the current ~11.5x). The most likely scenario could include 10% EPS growth, implying ~$1.92 in 2020 EPS, and the company's multiple expanding slightly to ~13x, which would result in a stock price ~$25, pretty close to the current stock price.

For now, I remain on the sidelines waiting for a bit better opportunity to enter the name. There continue to be heightened worries about the company returning to growth and their struggles with the cloud segment. Although valuation is starting to appear attractive, this could be a value trap as the company struggles to return to growth and expand their margins.

