Invitae: Still Much To Prove

One of Monday's biggest winners was genetic testing company Invitae (NVTA). Shares rallied more than 10% after management gave some details on current and potential future results, including guidance that was seen as favorable for 2020. While investors may be cheering the rosy forecast, this company still has a lot to prove moving forward.

First, let's look at 2019 revenues, which are forecast to be approximately $216 million. While this is a more than 45% increase over the prior year, the preliminary number missed street estimates for about $220 million. Also, original guidance for the year was for the top line to exceed this $220 million mark, so the company really disappointed in the end.

Thus, it is hard to look at the 2020 forecast as being that rosy. This is because management is calling for $330 million in revenue compared to estimates for $327 million, so the 2019 miss is larger than the upside forecast. Also, when the company provided original guidance for 2019, it gave a number that was at least $20 million ahead of the street, so this year, it is providing a much smaller upside number.

Now, there are two main problems I have with the company at present. The first is that Invitae is losing a lot of money. Through the first nine months of 2019, the company reported a loss of $165 million, which was actually more than its $150 million revenue number. That net loss was actually aided by a tax benefit of more than $12.6 billion, and it was up dramatically from the $99 million loss in the prior-year period. The graphic below shows current analyst estimates for the future.

(Source: Seeking Alpha estimates page, seen here)

Unfortunately, the loss improvement detailed above doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. In that nine-month period discussed above for 2019, the loss per share was only 30 cents worse than in 2018's first nine months. That's because the diluted share count soared from 64 million to almost 89 million, which spreads the loss out over many more shares. Thus, while the EPS estimates trend might look better in the future, it is somewhat due to substantial dilution and not just a reduction of losses.

That gets me the second point, and it's cash burn. The company has tapped the market for funding several times in recent years, resulting in that dilution I mentioned. Take a look at the number of shares outstanding in the chart below, basically tripling in the past four years. Invitae also took out $350 million in convertible notes during 2019 to fund the business. This was after cash burn in the first nine months of $110 million, up from $81 million in the prior-year period.

(Source: Company quarterly filings, seen here)

Now, the company shouldn't need any more funding in the short term, as the recent results release said the company had cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities of almost $400 million at the end of 2019. It is important to note that the balance was over $467 million at the end of Q3, so there was a bit of cash burn during Q4. Also, stock-based compensation is soaring, which is helping those dilution numbers above.

It's hard to put a valuation on this company at the moment, primarily because of the loss situation. The average street target of $28.33 represents more than 50% upside from here, but are analysts just basing that on potential revenue growth? The loss situation remains very worrisome in my opinion, especially since it leads to high cash burn that is fueling a ton of dilution.

In the end, Invitae shares are rallying on 2020 guidance that looks impressive in the headlines. However, the forecast isn't as rosy when you take a look at last year's guidance that was much better against the street, and consider the fact that the company ended up missing that forecast. With the share count surging each year, upside is limited, given the dilution pressure. We'll see if shares hold these gains over the coming days, or if the stock pulls back as the most recent report is fully digested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

