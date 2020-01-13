The Role Of Taxable Municipal Bonds In Investor Portfolios

Although valuations are quite rich across the board in rates, credit spreads and CEF discounts, we find NBB and BBN marginally more appealing than GBAB.

There's a strong case for active management due to certain embedded call provisions in taxable bonds as well as the BAB ETF use of cash in its creation-redemption mechanism.

Taxable municipal bonds offer a compelling investment case for certain types of investors owing to their high-quality, excess yield, long duration, distribution stability and state and local tax exemption.

The taxable municipal bond market is a relatively small part of the much larger municipal market, making it easy to overlook. For certain investors, however, taxable bonds deserve a look. In this article we take a quick look at this market and gauge when it makes sense to include in investor portfolios.

Municipal valuations are quite rich across the board in rates, credit spreads and CEF discounts so we would wait for a pullback before making significant allocations. That said, we like the Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and the Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) over the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) which is trading on the expensive side, most likely, due to its higher current yield despite much lower distribution coverage and unimpressive recent relative performance.

The Taxable Muni Market

The taxable municipal bond market dates back to the mid 1980s when the Tax Reform Act eliminated an ability to issue tax-exempt bonds for certain purposes that fail public use tests. The market received a large boost of more than $200bn of issuance with the passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2009 which created the Build America Bonds program designed to stimulate the economy and create jobs and provided federal subsidies to issuers of taxable bonds. The program authorization expired in 2010 and no BABs have been issued since.

While some investors worry about the sustainability of the market because of the end of the BABs program, they probably shouldn't be. First, BABs are not the only type of taxable municipal bonds. In fact, according to S&P, BAB market value of $182bn is less than half of the overall taxable municipal market value. Secondly, taxable municipal issuance has continued at a steady clip. For example, 2018 issuance was $26bn and 2019 supply is expected to be $25bn according to SIFMA though this is about a third below the 2017 pace. Thirdly, the market value of the market has been supported by strong price appreciation due to lower yields and tighter credit spreads. For example, the par-weighted price of the taxable market is 119. This price appreciation has effectively expanded the size of the taxable market by nearly a fifth.

Funds that invest in the taxable market are in part responsible for the conflation of BABs with the taxable municipal market. For instance, both the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) and the Guggenheim CEF GBAB have "BAB" in their tickers but do not solely hold BABs. In fact some funds like BBN have explicitly amended their investment mandate to invest outside the BAB space.

Unlike tax-exempt municipal bonds, many taxable bonds, particularly BABs, use a make-whole optional call feature rather than the traditional 10-year call. This was most likely done to make the bonds behave more like standard corporate bonds in order to open up interest from investors in that much larger market. The make-whole call requires issuers who wish to redeem the bond to make a lump-sum payment equal to the net present value of the bond's principal and all outstanding coupons. Because this is quite punitive, this type of call is exercised very infrequently.

Another aspect of the taxable market which is more of a concern for investors has to do with certain extraordinary optional redemption features. Some of these features allow issuers to redeem their bonds at a premium if federal subsidies are below their original levels which is currently the case. This is because in 2013, when Congress mandated sequestration, federal subsidies to BABs began to be cut each year. This situation allows certain issuers to redeem their bonds at a spread of 100 to the interpolated Treasury curve. However, because many taxable bonds are trading at a spread below 100, issuers can buy back their bonds at a discount to their current price. Most issuers have not done this yet as subsidies still remain large enough.

Furthermore, taxable bond issuers are not economic agents and care less about market value gains. Instead they probably worry more about coming up with the cash required to buy back the bond at a premium, particularly when the BAB program no longer exists, which makes it more difficult to refinance existing issuance.

Taxable munis are often compared to the investment-grade corporate market. This has to be done with care given the different rating, maturity and optionality profiles of the sectors. One additional area of difference has to do with taxes. Taxable munis, unlike corporate bonds, can be exempt from both state and local taxes for same-state residents.

Taxable vs Tax-Exempt Bonds

A quick comparison between the Taxable and the larger Municipal Bond market is presented in the table below.

The taxable sector is about 16% of the broader municipal market. As expected, the taxable sector boasts higher coupons and yields. Something that stands out is the maturity profile and in particular duration. For instance, while the weighted-average maturity of the taxable sector is 20% longer than the broader muni sector, its modified duration is 80% higher. We also can see this in effective durations of various municipal ETFs with the generic tax-exempt benchmark iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) at 5.93 and the taxable ETF BAB at 9.15.

Top sectors of the taxable market are GOs and "Other" which consists of different small industry types such as airports, hotel tax, charter schools and many others.

As far as rating quality, the taxable market has a stronger quality profile than the broader municipal market with 78% boasting ratings of AA and above vs. 63% of the broader municipal market.

A key attractive feature of the taxable muni space is its historic attractive pricing relative to similarly-rated corporates.

This is the case despite significantly lower historic default rates.

In the chart below we plot yields-to-worst of the various S&P municipal indices. While all indices have trended down over the previous decade, the taxable and high-yield municipal yields have rallied below their previous lows.

The yield differential between taxable and tax-exempt yields has bounced back from a decade low.

To make the yield differential a bit more intuitive we plot the breakeven effective tax rate in the chart below. Investors with effective tax rates below the current level in the chart will see a higher post-tax yield in the taxable market and vice versa. On this basis the taxable sector looks quite attractive.

A common way to analyze municipal funds is by looking at the call schedule of fund constituents. Because municipal yields have fallen so much, a large number of bonds coming up to a call will exercise their options. This means that the fund will need to replace these bonds with ones having a lower coupon which will put pressure on the fund's distribution.

This type of analysis does not work as well for taxable bonds. This is because most BABs do not have the traditional 10-year optional call feature and instead opt for a make-whole call instead. However, as we suggest above, this is highly punitive to the issuer. Make-whole calls are much less likely to be exercised than the traditional municipal calls.

The consequence of this structural difference is that BABs should be able to sustain their distributions much better than tax-free bonds. This is what we find by comparing the taxable and tax-exempt ETFs.

The Taxable Municipal Fund Space

One of the mantras we have on Systematic Income is that the decision of how to allocate is as important as where to allocate. What we mean here is that once investors decide which sectors deserve their capital, they also must carefully evaluate what vehicle is best suited to their investment approach and views.

There are many ways to access a particular sector - direct security selection, ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds and others. In this section we look at the exchange-traded options: three taxable municipal CEFs and one ETF.

CEF: Nuveen Taxable Muni Income Fund (NBB)

CEF: Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB)

CEF: Blackrock Taxable Muncipal Bond Fund (BBN)

ETF: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond Fund (BAB)

There's no single right approach to use in selecting the most appropriate investment product. So we evaluate this question using three different perspectives: 1) total return / alpha, 2) total earnings yield and 3) upside/downside risk.

1. Total Return / Alpha Perspective

Let's see how the CEFs and ETF compare to each other from a NAV total return perspective. In the chart below we can see while there's some disparity across all four funds, the three CEFs have pulled away from the ETF fairly decisively over the past decade.

BBN has delivered stronger returns across various time periods ranging from the last one, three and five years.

Some of the key statistics are shown in the table below. We can see that the worst-performing CEF has outperformed the ETF by 0.8% per annum. All three CEFs have also outperformed not just on an absolute but also on a risk-adjusted basis although the risk-adjusted outperformance is more marginal for two of the CEFs.

This comparison is not entirely fair, however, given the last decade of falling interest rates and tightening municipal credit spreads which would favor leveraged long duration funds over their unleveraged counterparts. If we limit ourselves to the period of unchanged municipal yields (November 2012 to July 2019, for those keeping score at home) we find that CEFs still maintain their healthy advantage over the ETF on both the absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

This is quite a compelling case for active CEFs over the passive ETF, especially given the significantly higher fees (on the order of 3x that of the ETF) of the CEFs.

What could be driving this solid CEF outperformance over the ETF? We think the answer may lie in the active vs. passive approaches.

BAB tracks the BAML Taxable Muni index which is weighed by total debt outstanding. One criticism of this approach is that entities with a larger debt load are weighed more heavily. We don't entirely agree with this criticism. First, a greater absolute debt load is not necessarily a bad sign. California and New York are much larger economies than, say, Wisconsin and Rhode Island, and so will naturally have a larger amount of debt outstanding. Secondly, this argument applies less well to entities that are mostly rated between A and AAA.

A better criticism to level against index-tracking ETFs has to do with the active management in fixed income. There's some compelling evidence that, while active equity managers typically struggle to outperform passive vehicles, active bond managers have an easier time of it owing to the structure of the fixed-income market and its participants.

What sources of alpha are available to actively managed municipal taxable funds?

The ability to avoid bonds that are likely to exercise their optional extraordinary redemption provisions is a likely source of alpha for active funds, particularly for those bonds that are trading through the +100 spread over Treasuries.

An additional potential source of alpha is the ability to invest outside the taxable municipal market. All three CEFs have the ability to allocate up to 20% to other fixed-income markets.

One additional curious feature of the ETF that's not captured in the performance figures above is the fact that its creation-redemption mechanism is carried out principally for cash rather than in-kind. A cash transaction necessitates an asset sale which leads to a potential capital gains impact that can create an additional performance drag for investors.

2. Earnings Yield Approach

Another way to approach the CEF vs. ETF decision is by looking at how much income each wrapper is able to generate. This perspective is particularly relevant for income-focused investors who are less interested in total return and may not have strong views on future asset returns.

In this section we approximate earnings yields of CEF and ETF wrappers by taking into account additional yield generated by CEF leverage, the cost of leverage and respective wrapper fees.

We use the S&P Muni Taxable YTW as the underlying asset yield. We assume CEF leverage of 35%, cost of leverage of 1M Libor + 0.80%, CEF fees of 0.90% and ETF fee of 0.28%. These assumptions roughly correspond to the actual parameters of the three taxable muni CEFs as well as the ETF BAB.

In the chart below we plot the resulting earnings yields. This is effectively the "take-home" yield provided by the fund to the investor after all costs and embedded optionality are taken into account. The chart shows that the earnings yields provided by ETF and CEF have largely converged. This is due to the fact that municipal fund earnings have been squeezed on both sides over the previous decade: From lower municipal yields as well as higher leverage costs.

The recent widening between the two sets of earnings that we see in the chart is due to both lower short-term rates from the Fed cuts as well as a slight pickup in longer-term yields from the yield curve normalization.

We do not take CEF discounts into account which would actually make the case for CEFs even worse given that taxable muni CEF discounts are quite tight relative to their average levels over the past decade and either close to zero or positive.

The high CEF fees also are eating into underlying earnings to a greater extent which we can see in the chart below. The cost of leverage and CEF expenses are using up close to half of the income generated by the leveraged CEF.

If the estimated earnings yields of the CEF and ETF in the example above have converged why are the three CEFs actually able to generate higher earnings than the ETF? One reason is the ability of the funds to allocate outside the low-yielding taxable muni space. The second reason is the higher duration profile of the CEFs vs. ETFs.

The third and most important reason is that the CEFs allocate to lower quality securities relative to BAB which we show in the table below. BBN is the most aggressive fund with nearly 60% allocated to below AA-rated securities vs. just 34% of BAB.

Source: Fund Websites

These allocation tilts allow the CEFs to generate additional earnings yield from its leverage ranging around 1.5-2% above that of the ETF. The apparent peak in short-term rates may lead to a widening in this pick up although this is clearly not guaranteed and much depends what happens to long-term interest rates as well.

3. Upside / Downside Risk Approach

The third way to approach the investment vehicle allocation decision is to look less to total returns or income but think about defense and in particular valuations.

To get a sense of potential downside risk between CEFs and ETFs let's consider their historic drawdowns. The three CEFs have historically experienced larger drawdowns than BAB. This is due to a number of factors such as higher leverage, allocation to riskier securities and the discount dynamic. The chart below shows rolling annual price drawdowns of the four funds. BAB has experienced a double-digit annual drawdown just once whereas the three CEFs have seen it 4-5 times over the past decade.

In order to gauge potential upside, let's look at valuations. In particular, we can separate taxable municipal CEF valuations into three components: Valuations of interest rates, of municipal credit spreads and of CEFs themselves.

There are several ways to gauge interest rate valuations: Real rates, term premium and inflation risk premium. All three are suggesting that the current level of interest rates is quite unappealing.

Municipal credit spreads have continued to grind tighter due to strong demand on the back of the elimination of the SALT deduction.

Source: Guggenheim

Finally, taxable municipal CEF discounts are quite tight relative to their historic levels.

The upshot here is that taxable muni CEFs seem quite expensive across these three metrics. At the same time they have shown larger historic drawdowns relative to the ETF. This does not necessarily mean that holding CEFs is a bad idea, but we think this information is relevant for one's investment horizon. In other words, a tactical / capital gains play on munis seems much less compelling than a longer-term income-focused strategic hold.

CEF Relative Valuation

A glance at the historic discounts of all three funds shows that GBAB appears to be the outlier - trading at a tighter absolute discount (i.e. higher premium) as well as relative to its own history.

Perhaps one reason why GBAB is favored by investors owes to its high current yield. However, once we take into account coverage, the fund looks fairly mediocre on our favored covered yield metric.

Perhaps another reason why GBAB trades at a premium is due to its better risk-adjusted performance. The fund has lower leverage and duration than the other CEFs. Its trailing one-year drawdown also is the best of all four funds. That said, we are skeptical that GBAB has earned its significant premium for its lower risk taking.

This leaves NBB and BBN as active funds with not-unattractive valuations. Which one to go for really depends on the investor's view of the space. BBN is positioned more aggressively with larger historic volatility, longer duration and greater earning than NBB.

Both funds have good and rising distribution coverage.

BBN has the better UNII profile.

Takeaways

What role should the taxable municipal sector play in investor portfolios?

We think there are three features of the taxable muni market which justify an allocation to the sector.

First, the sector is useful as a counter balance for risky allocations like stocks due to its high quality as well as long duration.

Secondly, the sector can appeal to credit investors as it offers a yield comparable to the investment-grade sector while boasting not only significantly higher ratings but also lower historic default rates at the same ratings.

Thirdly, the sector should appeal to foreign, tax-sheltered and low tax bracket investors.

Fourthly, the sector is more attractive to investors who prize distribution stability due to the unusual make-whole call structure of BABs.

While valuations are not overly attractive at the moment, these structural reasons make a compelling case for the sector's inclusion in some investor portfolios.

