Zimmer Biomet: Leaving Problems Behind

The first wealth is health. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

The baby-boom generation is driving many segments of the economy. Given the size of this generation, companies cater to their lifestyles, choices, and needs. One of their market drivers is healthcare. They are staying more active than previous generations and that is leading to an increase in joint replacements. According to the Arthritis Foundation, there was a jump of 89% in the number of knee replacements in men and women aged 65 to 84. This is good news for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH). Zimmer is the largest maker of large joint replacements.

Zimmer has had several missteps in recent years that have caused the FDA to look into their quality control and supply chain processes. The stock price went nowhere for three years because of these problems, and it caused CEO David Dvorak to resign in July 2017. Bryan Hanson took over in December 2017. Hanson has worked to correct these problems and rebuild trust between the sales staff and the management team, and this shows in the stock price.

Even after the outperforming returns from Zimmer over the past year, the stock still has much potential for growth. One of the largest segments that is growing is their sales in the Asia Pacific region. For the most recent quarter ending September 30, net sales in Asia Pacific jumped almost 9% compared to the same period last year. This includes a 7.8% increase in knee replacements and a 5.4% increase in hip replacements. They expect Asia Pacific to continue to grow, given the demographics of an elderly population that is starting to embrace modern healthcare techniques. Another area of growth for Zimmer is the reduction in age that people are starting to get major joint replacements. The Arthritis Foundation also notes that there has been a 188% increase in joint replacements in people aged 45 to 64. This age range used to be thought too young to have a replacement, given the average useful life of a replacement is 20 years. So, this group will probably require revision surgeries and repeated full replacements. All of this is positive news for market-leading Zimmer.

As Zimmer has worked to improve their supply chain problems, net income increased 65% in the third quarter compared to the same time period in 2018. A large portion of this increase is due to a provision for income taxes, but even when this amount is backed out of the net income, ZBH had a 13.4% increase in net income. Compared to their close competitor, Stryker Corp. (SYK), which had a decrease in net income of $124M during the same periods. Zimmer has a profitability margin of 22.8% compared to Stryker's 13%.

Even with the problems during 2016-2018, surgeons continued to use Zimmer's joint replacements. Once surgeons have been trained during residency to implant a specific device, they usually don't change device manufacturers. This is because of the amount of time and training needed to learn how to implant a new maker's device. Which is all time away from profitable surgeries. So, there is a barrier to entry for new device makers. Operating revenue never significantly declined during the 2016-2017 period, but the company had to take many special charges that reduced earnings per share to cover the problems and litigation. By not losing surgeons that prefer Zimmer's devices, it sets ZBH up for future growth.

Zimmer's stock price has been trending positively lately. It is well above its 50 and 200-day moving average and has been since November. Both trend lines are rising and positively sloped, which also bodes well for the stock. Plus, the general healthcare sector is showing positive trends. "The overall outlook for healthcare remains favorable with M&A activity and drug approvals expected to pick up. I've noted before that healthcare tends to do better when the sector is out of the spotlight (e.g. the Medicare for All debate, wrangling over lower drug prices). That's the kind of environment we're starting to see with attention on both Iran and the trade war, while the pivot to defensive trades could add another boost," according to the Lead-Lag Report.

Fourth quarter earnings are set to be released later this month, and I would expect to see growth from Asia Pacific region and overall sales growth. Even though you may need to replace your knee or hip joint, you do not need to replace Zimmer from your portfolio.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.