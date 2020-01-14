Apple: Percolating Services

Apple is positioned for strong Services growth in part due to the strong holiday sales from the App Store.

As Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) soars above $310, the stock is getting a huge boost from a strong holiday for app sales on the iOS platform. App Store sales are a big part of the Services ramp, pushing the stock higher via multiple expansion. With the company avoiding a major problem in China over the holiday period this year, the shares have smooth sailing ahead to start 2020. My investment thesis remains bullish.

App Store

Apple documented some substantial App Store sales figures for the holidays:

Christmas Eve to New Year's Eve - $1.42 billion, up 16%.

New Year's Day - $$386 million, up 20%.

Sensor Tower has the global mobile apps market growing 17% in 2019 to top $83 billion in sales. Apple appears right in the middle of the market growth with signs of accelerating at the start of 2020.

Apple is only getting going in Services with Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Card. The ability exists to accelerate growth or at least maintain the 20% growth rates of New Year's Day.

Services Value

A big key to the upcoming FQ1 report is the margins generated by Services. Apple is ramping up several new Services, so the key to where the stock goes above $300 long term is the ability to turn low-margin iPhone sales into high-margin recurring Services revenues.

The holiday App Store sales clearly confirm Apple remains on trend for Services revenue growth at or above recent trend. FQ4 Services revenues grew by 18% to $12.5 billion, and similar growth places the category at record levels of $12.8 billion in FQ1.

The stock only needs long-term Services growth of 15% along with slightly higher Products revenues growth (wearables to the rescue) in order to generate substantial earnings growth aided only slightly by share reductions. The stock is reaching the point where Apple is catching up to the multiples of other tech giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB).

As Services ramp, Apple is slowly closing the multiple gap with Microsoft. My simple targets have Services ramping by the following revenues through FY25 with an ultimate goal of far topping $100 billion:

FY20 = $54.4 billion, up 17.5%

FY21 = $53.6 billion, up 17.0%

FY22 = $74.1 billion, up 16.5%

FY23 = $86.0 billion, up 16.0%

FY24 = $99.3 billion, up 15.5%

FY25 = $114.2 billion, up 15.0%

Services have far more value with gross margins nearly double Products at over 63%. The big item to watch on the December quarterly report is any major margin hit from the new Services released towards the end of 2019.

Most analysts expect a minor margin hit as Apple TV+ ramps up with free service for new customers, and Apple Arcade could have a similar minor impact. Even with Services gross margins dipping to 62% in FY25, Apple would generate $70.8 billion gross profits, up from $29.5 billion last fiscal year.

The P/E multiple is rising due in large part to this potential 140% rise in gross profits in the manner of five years from the Services category alone.

The Downside of $310

Investors need to start taking into effect the negative ramifications of a reduced benefit from share buybacks. At $100 billion annually, Apple can still repurchase 322 million shares per year now. At a market cap of $1.36 trillion, the share reduction is only 7.4% versus 10.0% when the market cap was $1.0 trillion.

Only spending $67 billion on share buybacks like last year reduces the share reduction to 4.9%.The numbers are all before taking into account the roughly 34 million average shares issued over the last couple of years.

A P/E above 20 doesn't support aggressive $80 billion to $100 billion annual share buybacks. This isn't the time or price for Apple to reach neutral net cash levels.

Investors should just block out the $450 call by Gene Munster. Apple doesn't deserve to trade at 30x EPS targets when earnings are only going to grow in the 15% annual range and likely lower without a large share buyback boost.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market will favor the gross profit expansion over the share buybacks, sending the stock above $310 and beyond. Long-term shareholders should really prefer the stock stays closer to $250, while the company moves to utilize the remaining $100 billion cash on the balance sheet to repurchase shares and increase their individual ownership position in these growing profits of Apple. Regardless, the stock trades at an EV/FY21 multiple of 19.2, which is still lower than most of the tech giants.

