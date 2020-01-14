Apple: This Is Why Valuation Will Stay High

Apple is far from being the one-trick pony that enabled it to prosper in the late 2000s, following the highly successful debut of the iPhone.

I have recently written an article demoting Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as my FAANG stock of the year. However, I continue to find a long-term investment in the Cupertino-based company a sound idea, even if I do not expect the stock to produce 2019-like returns over the next twelve months.

Perhaps at the center of the bearish case on Apple, aside from eventual skepticism over the iPhone business, is the stock's valuation. On a forward-looking basis, EV/EBITDA has climbed substantially from less than 10x at the start of 2019 to 17x today. Reasonably so, at first glance, some investors may expect to see valuation return to the 13x or 14x multiple that would be more consistent with long-term historical levels.

Credit: Apple Insider

"New" Apple = higher valuation

However, I believe Apple's higher valuations are here to stay. My conviction is based on the company's shifting business model, which I would argue some (if not most) investors and experts still seem to take for granted. As I stated in a recent article:

Apple is far from being the one-trick pony that enabled it to prosper in the late 2000s, following the highly successful debut of the iPhone. The company's revenue composition changed noticeably in 2019 (see chart below). As smartphone sales struggled throughout the year in important markets like China, two segments stepped up to the plate and picked up the slack: wearables and services.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Interesting to notice is that nearly one-third of Apple's revenues in fiscal 2019 came from segments that either (1) are in high-growth mode, (2) have a high and stable margin profile, or (3) both. Generally speaking, and holding all other variables constant (e.g. balance sheet robustness), these business characteristics tend to lead to higher stock multiples.

Breaking down the segments

To estimate what Apple's fair EV/EBTDA might be today, I turn to sum-of-the-parts analysis and look at the company as a conglomerate of four different, smaller companies as outlined below:

iPhone : after struggling through most of 2019, Apple's flagship smartphone business is in the penalty box. I still believe that the segment can recover in 2020, particularly in markets like China that may have hit rock bottom last year. However, I also think that the stand-alone business would probably trade at fairly low multiples, if it were a public company. The average EV/EBITDA of peers HP Inc. (HPQ), Dell (DELL) and Intel (INTC) is 8.1x. I believe that the hypothetical stock of "iPhone Inc." could trade at a similar multiple of 8.0x.

: after struggling through most of 2019, Apple's flagship smartphone business is in the penalty box. I still believe that the segment can recover in 2020, particularly in markets like China that may have hit rock bottom last year. However, I also think that the stand-alone business would probably trade at fairly low multiples, if it were a public company. The average EV/EBITDA of peers HP Inc. (HPQ), Dell (DELL) and Intel (INTC) is 8.1x. I believe that the hypothetical stock of "iPhone Inc." could trade at a similar multiple of 8.0x. Wearables : this business is on fire, with Watch and Air Pods helping to propel segment sales up by more than 40% last year. Comp multiples are hard to obtain, since Fitbit (FIT) and GoPro (GPRO) are both in significantly worse financial positions. I find it reasonable that Apple's wearables business would command an EV/EBITDA of 15x that is higher than the iPhone's multiple, in great part due to the substantial growth opportunities ahead.

: this business is on fire, with Watch and Air Pods helping to propel segment sales up by more than 40% last year. Comp multiples are hard to obtain, since Fitbit (FIT) and GoPro (GPRO) are both in significantly worse financial positions. I find it reasonable that Apple's wearables business would command an EV/EBITDA of 15x that is higher than the iPhone's multiple, in great part due to the substantial growth opportunities ahead. Services : I think that Apple's higher-margin segment, which is twice as profitable as the company's device business, may very well account for most of Apple's market value. It is hard to pick one or two perfect peers to Apple's services, since the segment looks more like a conglomerate of individual businesses: apps, payments, media, etc. But companies like Netflix (NFLX), Salesforce.com (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), and Visa (V) present enough similarities that might make a peer analysis insightful. Therefore, I assign an EV/EBITDA multiple of 50x to Apple's services business, which is in line with the peer group average.

: I think that Apple's higher-margin segment, which is twice as profitable as the company's device business, may very well account for most of Apple's market value. It is hard to pick one or two perfect peers to Apple's services, since the segment looks more like a conglomerate of individual businesses: apps, payments, media, etc. But companies like Netflix (NFLX), Salesforce.com (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), and Visa (V) present enough similarities that might make a peer analysis insightful. Therefore, I assign an EV/EBITDA multiple of 50x to Apple's services business, which is in line with the peer group average. Others: Apple's "side businesses" have been performing well lately, as I projected would be the case in early 2019. Yet, the stock of a personal computer and tablet company usually commands modest valuations, as is the case of HP, Dell, and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY). I assign an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x to Apple's "other" segment, just a hair below the peer group average.

Current multiple justified

Apple's business model transition from maturing smartphones to higher-margin and faster-growing services (and wearables, to some extent) seems to best justify the stock's price run of the past few quarters - interrupted briefly by the 4Q18 bear market. Services becoming a much more relevant business without the transformation being fully appreciated by many is why I have called Apple "the largest, most misunderstood company in the world", back in August of 2018.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports and Yahoo Finance

In what pertains to fair valuation for Apple shares, I simply allocate the sum-of-the-parts multiples above according to each segment's proportion of total fiscal 2019 revenues to arrive at a consolidated EV/EBITDA of 16.5x. Therefore, I think that the stock's current EBITDA multiple of 17x is consistent with what I believe to be fair.

To be clear, AAPL may very well fail to rise much further from current levels, at least in the short term, given the 2019 share price spike. However, I do not believe that the stock is posed to revert to a historical mean that, in my view, is much more reflective of Apple's iPhone-centric business model of several years ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ADBE, CRM, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.