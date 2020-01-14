Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (TMO) CEO Marc Casper Presents at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:TMO) 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 13, 2020 7:00 PM ET

mass spectrometry, very strong offering at the mid range with the Exploris 480 at the high end with the Orbitrap Eclipse, a really breakthrough sequencer we launched in November, which will allow oncologists to be able to give a result to patients in 24 hours versus the normal workflow of two to three weeks, so that a patient can be put on a right regimen of treatment very rapidly, and across the portfolio a very strong year for high impact innovation, the first of our drivers of growth.

The second aspect of our growth strategy is our unique customer value proposition. And what we're focused on here, primarily in serving pharmaceutical and biotech customers, is helping accelerate their innovation and improving their productivity as they look to bring new medicines to the market. We use our commercial access in our customer access around the world to be able to reach those customers effectively. And then, we work on increasing the share of wallet that we have with each of those customers by bringing out relevant products, increasing the benefits of our research and safety market channel to them, expanding our services offering and continuing to refuel with new ideas from new capabilities that we bring in to the business. That result has led to very consistent strong growth, serving the pharmaceutical and biotech customer base. In fact, over that period since 2011, we've averaged 9% organic growth and well above the rate of the market. And through the first nine months of the year where we reported, we were growing in the double digits in terms of serving the pharmaceutical and biotech market.

So, why is that the case? And really, it’s when you look at it from the lens of a client, how they perceive Thermo Fisher Scientific is we are a company with the leading life sciences offering complemented with the leading CDMO or contract development and manufacturing capabilities to meet their needs. And what we do is support our customers from the discovery of a molecule all the way through to bringing it to becoming a medicine. And that value proposition well understood from the smallest company to the largest of the pharmaceutical companies, has really allowed us to gain significant share over a very long period of time in serving our pharmaceutical biotech customers. So, the second aspect of our growth strategy, another great year of success in serving pharmaceutical and biotech.

The third leg in our growth strategy is around how do you leverage scale in the high growth and emerging markets? Over time, what you see is that now 22% of our revenue comes from this customer base, with China being about half of that revenue, China, our second largest market. Many of you have heard me say in the past that the reason that we've done so well and delivered such strong growth over a long period of time in serving the China market is that it's rational for Chinese customer to prefer to work with us relative to other alternatives in the market, because our scale allows us to have applications labs that are tailored to the needs across the country, commercial offices, an exquisite supply chain and amazing talent brought out of the top universities that our scale allows us to be able to do, so that the day to day experience that a customer has in China with us is superior than the alternatives out in the market. And that combination has allowed us to continue to gain share in the fastest growing markets around the world.

So, a very strong year in terms of execution of our growth strategy from a revenue perspective. With that revenue, our objective is to then turn that into strong margin expansion by leveraging PPI. And when you look at the PPI Business System, it fundamentally engages all of our colleagues to make the Company better, whether it's focus on our quality, the productivity that we deliver, or the customer experience, and the allegiance that our customers have with Thermo Fisher Scientific. And PPI really makes the Company financially a much stronger company.

I thought that I’d give you an example to bring it to life a little bit. You may recall that we acquired FEI, a leading electron microscopy company, late in 2016. And we deployed our teams and the methodology to the FEI business, and it’s had fundamental impacts in improving the rates of growth, the competitiveness of the business, the profitability. But because it's now three years later, it's working at the micro level of just constantly making the business better. And I thought these examples would give you a sense of how widely adopted PPI is within across the company.

One example is how customers accept an electron microscope and that process where they might have invested $5 million to buy this tool. And what our teams did is look at the entire process from order to shipment, ultimately to customer acceptance, and was able to dramatically improve the thought process from a customer perspective, taking 30% of the time out of the process, reducing our warranty expense and getting much higher rate of customer satisfaction just by reworking a process that had been in place for decades.

That same team then focused on the cost side of the equation and looked at the way we ship the products to our customers. And you can imagine very large instruments. They were able to go and look and say, there's a better way of doing this, took out $600,000 of cost out of the system, just focus on the shipment of electron microscopes. Very small examples, but it gives you the sense of how deeply ingrained the methodology is across the Company. We had a strong year in terms of margins, and that's the second lever in terms of what we are focused on for 2019.

The third objective was really about integration of the acquisitions that we've done historically, with a big focus on really continuing to build on the momentum that we had with our Patheon business, which expanded our offering of contract development and manufacturing capabilities.

The integration is complete. Right? We have had a very successful integration. The business is performing very well, growing in the high-single-digits. And we took a business that was growing mid-single-digits prior to acquisition. And now, the outlook for the business and the performance of the business is strong high-single-digit growth organically.

The pipeline of activity for new wins is very strong. And that really is driving a very, very bright outlook for this business. Feedback and engagement with our customers is excellent. And we really have differentiated ourselves in terms of the reputation that we have as a CDMO. We're on track to deliver the synergy targets that we signed up for, when we announced the transaction of $120 million of total synergies, by year three $90 million of costs, $30 million of earnings from the revenue synergies that we achieved.

And when you look at the momentum that we have here, what you're seeing those were able to do is then build on our platform to ensure that we can continue to have a very bright future. And the way that we're doing that is investing in our network. We're doing that through internal capacity expansions. You may have seen us announce expansions of our biologics facilities, of our sterile fill/finish network, all about having the capacity to meet the strong demand that we generated from our customers.

In certain areas, we've been acquiring facilities from our customers to build out the capacity as well. And the most recent example is, we acquired in October, a state-of-the-art API facility from GlaxoSmithKline that was underutilized from a capacity standpoint, and we’re going to be able to fill it up with other customer’s business. A win for both organizations, because Glaxo knows that it’s going to have a very cost competitive supply and assurance of supply, and we are able to generate a strong return on that investment.

The third aspect of the investments in this kind of business is that we are adding new capabilities. Very excited about Brammer Bio, which we acquired back in the second quarter of the year, and that business is off to a good start. We are the leading outsource provider of viral vector manufacturing for -- and development for gene therapies, and the business is doing extremely well and is a business that we expect to grow in the roughly 25% range for the foreseeable future. So, different aspects of how we're fully leveraging the commercial momentum that we have in the acquisition of Patheon. So, another strong year from integrations of acquisitions and generated strong shareholder returns.

So, the final aspect is then from a capital deployment perspective to continue to leverage our cash flows and balance sheet and be friendly about how we deploy our capital. 2019 was a great year in that regard.

Very balanced from an M&A perspective. We deployed $1.8 billion in capital, buying Brammer, the GSK Cork site, and a mass spectrometry software business. We also returned $1.8 billion of capital, combination of share repurchases and dividend, which we increased by 12% last year. And at the same point in time, we continued to strengthen the balance sheet as well. We refinanced the $5.6 billion of our debt, debt that was due over the next three years. We have an average tenor of that new debt of 15 years and in the process we cut the interest cost in half, saving the Company about $80 million a year through that refinancing activity and freeing up substantial capacity going forward. We divested one of our businesses and also generated $1.1 billion of capital through that. And you see through the third quarter, we were able to take our leverage ratio down to a very healthy 2.6 times. So, a substantial capacity for us to deploy going forward.

From an M&A perspective, we continue to be very active. From a pipeline perspective, we evaluated many transactions during the course of the year and will continue to do that and will look for M&A transactions that meet our strict criteria around generating strong shareholder returns as measured by returns on invested capital and making sure that transactions really are well understood by our customers and would be valued in terms of having Thermo Fisher be the provider of those capabilities.

So, when I look at 2019, really another excellent year and we look forward to reporting our financial results at the end of January. But, we accomplished what we set out to accomplish for the year.

As we look to 2020, I couldn't be more enthusiastic about what 2020 holds. Nothing should surprise you in the goals. Right? If you go back over the last decade about what we’re trying to accomplish, the consistency of strategy, the consistency of execution has really served the Company incredibly well. We’ll focus on leveraging our strategy to drive share gain, have another great year of high-impact product launches, continue to leverage our value proposition with our pharmaceutical and biotech customers and continue to use our scale in high-growth regions.

PPI will continue to expand our margins and will deliver the benefit from the recently completed acquisitions as well. Capital deployment, leveraging our strong balance sheet and cash flow to be able to continue to propel the growth trajectory of the Company and continue to be very friendly in how we return capital and deploy capital for our shareholders. And then, finally, we continue to do business in the right way from an environmental, social and governance standpoint, making sure that we execute against our ESG priorities that will continue to make sure that all of our stakeholders continue to benefit from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s activities.

When I stand here today, and I think about 2020, the end markets are very strong. Right? And, when I look at the NIH budget that passed late in the year, a real positive as we enter the year. When I look at the business confidence that I see around the world relative to a year ago about talking about less talk about recession and all of the downsides but much more of a positive and constructive environment, those are big positives as we enter this year.

And if you look at the share gain momentum that we've been delivering over the last three years, we're incredibly well-positioned to deliver another outstanding year in 2020. And we look forward to highlighting all the details of that on our upcoming investor call at the end of the month.

So, thank you for joining us here today for the presentation. And we look forward to your questions in the breakout session. Thanks, everyone.

