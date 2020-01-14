Occidental Petroleum: Getting Ready To Slug It Out With Carl Icahn
by: Fluidsdoc
Summary
Carl Icahn has challenged Occidental's management for control of the board of directors.
Recently the company has added a key figure to the board that should defuse this challenge.
OXY is also the subject of numerous analysts' upgrade recently.
We think dividend investors should consider if the company meets their risk profile.
We are adding on pullbacks below $42.
Introduction
In the second quarter of 2019, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) set off a firestorm in the marketplace with its competing bid for Anadarko Petroleum, upping the Chevron (CVX) offer by