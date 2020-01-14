Helen Of Troy: Another Beautiful Winner With Room To Run

With returns of about 72% since our last call on Helen of Troy Ltd., at the current price of $190, we want a pullback to less than 20X forward EPS for fiscal 2020.

The way we like to invest is basically looking at the overall market benchmarks as a performance gauge. If you are beating the benchmarks, you are winning. If you aren't, well, you are losing. Our approach tends to find stocks that have been beaten down and then profit from their reversals. Take the case of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE), which we last got behind a bit over a year ago. Shares have far outpaced the markets, with returns of about 72% since that article at the current price of $190. It is interesting, as we saw the company as a value name in 2017-2018. As the story began to change, it has shifted to being a growth story. We saw a loser from 2016 to 2018 turn into a winner. The thing is, there is more upside here, so if you can get a pullback, you should consider a position because the stock is still only trading at a paltry 20X forward EPS. In addition, the company is well-managed. Consider at the very least adding it to your watch list and doing some buying if the market knocks this thing down.

Price action

The stock has turned around and delivered some wins since our last call. Take a look at the two-year chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, shares have been moving higher and never fell below our buy call level, though they came close in the massive pullback we saw entering 2019. Here we have momentum. Before we chase the momentum as some traders often will, it is wise to conduct some due diligence. We have been bullish on the name, but before getting long, we think you should let it pull back, despite a strong turnaround in performance. Let it come in a bit. The performance, however, is strong.

Fiscal Q3 summary

The stock has rallied after it reported a solid third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, which really showed that the company was firing on all cylinders. Specifically, Helen of Troy Ltd. showed revenues well ahead of expectations and up solidly from last year on the back of strong product demand and earnings growth that was strong. The company is firing on all cylinders, but there are a couple of concerns to be aware of in certain business lines. Still, we like what we see and think it can continue.

Sales in context

The strength from this quarter started with sales much higher than the Street was expecting. The pace of sales growth had stalled a year or so ago, but has since resumed. The company offloaded losing business lines to increase margins and profitability, while focusing on transformation phases and targeted acquisitions. Revenue growth was solid:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Coming into the current fiscal year, we had seen a number of sales figures that were flat to down. This report showed strength in most business lines. We were expecting sales to be up mid-single digits, so with sales coming in up 10.1%, our expectations and those of the Street were far surpassed. Sales came in at $474.4 million, crushing consensus estimates by nearly $28.6 million. We are encouraged by these results. Let us dig deeper.

Key lines of business

To better understand where these sales are coming from, we believe it is important to look closely at the key lines of business here for the company. More importantly, we believe it is important to look at trends in these lines. The core business saw beautiful organic improvement of 10.7%.

Houseware sales were up a strong 28.2%, while health and home segment sales fell 1.1%. These lines of business continue to be strong leaders for the company and have registered growth in recent quarters. The housewares segment again led sales growth with healthy consumption ahead of expectations, from both OXO and Hydro Flask. The health and home segment fell slightly despite international sales growth and new product introductions, as there were net retail distribution changes.

It was nice to see Beauty show growth. The segment had long been experiencing pressure, but beauty sales seem to have started recovering. In the quarter, sales rose by 5.4%. This growth was in large part due to beauty-related appliances selling higher than expected. That said, with overall revenues coming in showing growth, the question is whether the company saw gross margin expansion, a key indicator.

Profit

Gross profit remains strong, but had been narrower as the stock suffered from 2017 to 2018. There was increased promotional spending in many quarters, as well as higher general expenses. Expenses as a percent of sales continue to be under 60% and have begun to improve. Costs were down year over year to 55.8%, versus 57.8% last year. Therefore, gross margin expanded to a solid 44.2% from 42.2% a year ago. The increase is primarily due to a higher mix of housewares sales at a higher overall gross profit margin and a favorable product and channel mix within the housewares segment.

Earnings growth

Profit is what matters at the end of the day, and earnings were solid in the quarter on the back of higher revenues and better gross margins. This is winning. Take a look at the growth in earnings in the fiscal third quarters for the last four years:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, growth in earnings really took off. A combination of better tax rates, focused efforts to improve operating margins, and lower advertising expenses helped boost earnings. On a GAAP basis, the company posted a $2.71 earnings per share result in the quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share growth was solid, coming in at $3.12, compared to $2.40 in the same period last year. We consider this growth strong. Much of this earnings growth stemmed from a stronger-than-expected top line and helped deliver a substantial $0.63 beat versus margins. Outstanding! This has caused us to have a much higher fiscal year outlook.

Looking ahead

The stock has been a winner. And we think that if it pulls back toward the $170 area, you can easily consider getting in. The management team here has gotten its act together. It is making solid investments. It has divested losing business ventures. From an outlook perspective, we see net sales revenue to be in the range of $1.66-1.67 billion, which implies consolidated sales growth of 6.0-6.5%, way up from our prior view of as high as 5%. We see sale growing 20% in housewares, 4-5% in beauty, and falling 3-5% in health and home. Provided margins stay around 43-44% and tax rates are under 10%, we see adjusted earnings of $8.95-9.05 as likely. This means at $190 per share, the stock trades at just 21 times forward earnings. That is highly attractive. If shares retreat and offer value of less than 19X-20X earnings, we would strongly consider adding. This suggests a good price to add in the $170 range.

If you like the material and want to see more, be sure to hit the orange "follow" button

Join BAD BEAT Investing before prices go up this month This is your last chance. If you want to be a winner you should immediately join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit-taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long HELE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.