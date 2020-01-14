T. Rowe Price: Forecasting A February Dividend Increase

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW), with a market cap of $30.2 billion, is a major asset manager and a leader in financial services with over $1.1 trillion in total assets under management. The company has benefited over the past decade from a consolidating market leadership position with steady growth and higher earnings. Shareholders have been rewarded with a current 33-year streak of annually increasing the quarterly dividend rate, which has grown at an average 11% per year over the past decade. This article covers our forecast for another rate hike in February, along with a look at trends in the payout ratio.

TROW Dividend Increase in History

TROW has a very consistent history of declaring a dividend increase each February going back over 10 years, typically announced one or two weeks following the Q4 earnings report. In February 2019, TROW hiked the dividend by 8.6% to the current quarterly rate of $0.76 per share. The table below highlights the annual rate increases since 2009. Notably, the record date and payment date are normally set around March 15th and March 30th each year for this quarter's distribution.

Note that T. Rowe Price Group has also declared special dividend distributions over the past decade, including a $1.00 per share payout in 2012 and $2.00 per share in 2015. The 2012 payment was based on the anticipation of a change in the dividend tax rate that went into effect in 2013. Going back 30 years, the dividends have grown on average 18% per year, roughly in line with earnings.

The story for the company has been strong earnings growth this year through the last reported quarter, including an acceleration in cash flow. TROW is benefiting from a diversified business footprint along with a growing client base. TROW has experienced strong growth in international markets, including Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA), along with a larger presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Trends in Payout Ratios

Including the yet-to-be reported fiscal Q4 results, current market consensus estimates see full-year adjusted EPS at $7.90 and GAAP EPS of $8.43. The reason for a higher GAAP figure is based on the accounting of non-operating income in its investment portfolio which has boosted overall profitability. The non-GAAP EPS estimate for 2020 represents an increase of 8.5% compared to 2018. Looking ahead, the market forecasts EPS growth averaging 5.3% per year for 2020 and 2021.

Based on the current dividend rate of $0.76 per share, the full-year 2019 distribution of $3.04 per share represents a payout ratio on the estimated 2019 GAAP and adjusted EPS at 36% and 38.5% each, respectively. The payout ratio has trended lower compared to a prior 5-year average of 41% on GAAP EPS. Essentially, earnings growth has exceeded dividend rate hikes over the period. On the other hand, the payout ratio in terms of EBITDA estimated at 27.1% for 2019 is slightly higher than the 5-year at 26.1%.

The setup here is that going into 2020, TROW needs a solid dividend increase this year to maintain the payout ratio in line with the historical averages. In consideration of a strong balance sheet position with cash and investments of $3 billion, no financial debt, and higher cash flows over the past year, we believe there is room for dividend growth above the EPS growth estimate.

TROW 2020 Dividend Forecast

We expect management and the Board of Directors to take a more generous approach with the February dividend increase as a measure of reaffirming its positive outlook and commitment to shareholders. We forecast TROW will increase the quarterly dividend rate by $0.09 to $0.85 per share, representing a 12% increase from the current rate.

Our forecast for a new $0.85 quarterly rate, annualized to $3.40 for the full year, represents a 41% payout ratio on the consensus 2020 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $8.34. The precedence here is a $0.13 dividend rate hike in 2018, an increase of 22% suggesting the company is comfortable with a double-digit rate hike.

The company has been active with buybacks in recent years totaling about $1 billion over the past twelve months. Considering free cash flow has reached $1.4 billion over the trailing twelve months through Q3 2019, our estimated annualized payout for 2020 of approximately $790 million appears sustainable and well supported in our opinion.

Beyond 2020, we think dividend increases can average around 6% over the long term with steady earnings growth. For 2021, we estimate the dividend rate could reach $0.90 per share. While 6% is below the growth rate over the past decade, steady earnings growth in the mid-single-digits is likely to be a more normalized trend going forward. Compared to the current dividend yield of 2.4%, our forecast for 2020 represents a forward yield of 2.6%.

Takeaway

We like TROW as a quality company and stock benefiting from its industry leadership position. We believe TROW will continue to reward shareholders with consistent dividends recognizing the 'Dividend Aristocrat' distinction is more a rarity among the financial services industry and represents strength in its investment profile. We forecast the company to announce a dividend increase on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, and increase the quarterly rate to $0.85 per share. In our view, the 12% rate hike compared to 2019 will maintain the dividend payout ratio consistent with historical trends, given strong current earnings growth. Keep in mind this is an estimate while all dividend decisions are at the discretion of the board of directors.

