Universal Corporation Is A Poor Long-Term Dividend Stock Despite Its Growth History

Universal's financials are eroding faster than the company is diversifying away from tobacco. We expect the dividend to be cut in the next 10 years or sooner.

However, the company has been on a long-term decline, and management's actions haven't been enough to prepare for its future.

Universal Corporation yields a hefty 5.4% on its dividend and is about to become a Dividend King with its 50th consecutive raise in 2020.

Leaf tobacco supplier Universal Corporation (UVV) is one of the higher-yielding Dividend Champions in the market today. The company's dividend yields a sizable 5.4% and has been increased for each of the past 49 years. With the well-known and ongoing decline of smoking rates, the company is planning to diversify its business for long-term sustainability. While the dividend currently looks to be stable for the short term, there are a number of metrics heading in the wrong direction on long-term trends. The company's goals to diversify introduce various questions of both execution and profitability (how many other businesses are as profitable as tobacco?). With enough choices out there for investors to earn comparable yields (energy, telecom, REITs, cigarette companies), it's difficult to make the argument that Universal Corporation is worth getting into in the first place.

The first step in looking at the dividend payout for any company is to take a snap shot of the current financial metrics behind the payout. Once we have established the current "health" of the dividend, we can project forward by looking at momentum and outside forces that will act on the business over time.

The Dividend As It Stands Today

Universal Corporation currently pays a quarterly dividend totaling an annual sum of $3.04 per share. The dividend yields 5.4%, which is higher than it has typically been over the past decade (10-year median is 4.27%). This is due largely to a recent jump in the payout - a 36% increase from management in 2018.

Despite this recent outburst in the dividend, growth overall hasn't been anywhere near that level. Prior to the company's large bump in 2018, the dividend had grown at an average rate of just over 2% for the past decade. In the year following that 36% boost, the 2019 raise was just a penny on the quarterly dividend (a total raise of 1.3%).

When talking about the dividend's coverage, Universal's volatile cash flows result in a wide-ranging payout ratio. The company's annual dividend expenditure is approximately $75 million. Free cash flow has cycled for many years, so the dividend is well-covered at times and uncovered completely at others.

From an earnings basis, the dividend is also covered. However, a recent combination of lower earnings and that large dividend bump has pushed the payout ratio to more than 83% of earnings - something worth monitoring in the coming quarters.

This isn't to say that the dividend is immediately in trouble. Even if FCF streams don't recover to needed levels, Universal is sitting on $53 million in cash (enough to pay the dividend for about two-three quarters), and its gross leverage ratio of 2.43X EBITDA is low enough that the company can borrow enough to cover the payout if needed. Eventually a cut becomes prudent, but given the company's long-lasting growth streak, the payout is certainly a priority for management.

Looking Further Out... Concerns Arise

When we look further down the road (more than 2-3 years out), some concerns arise. The first concern is a bit of a continuation of our previous discussion, and that is the dividend's financial runway.

Over the trailing 12-month period, the company's $66 million in free cash flow fails to cover its total dividend outlay of $75 million. From an earnings standpoint, Universal's payout ratio of 83.86% is particularly troublesome. At least organically, there isn't really anywhere to go with the dividend - which helps explain the company's token raise of 1.3% in 2019.

If Universal wants to borrow to cover the payout (a poor long-term strategy), the balance sheet is already trending in the wrong direction.

The company's leverage ratio of 2.43X EBITDA is okay at the moment, but we can see that over the past three years that the leverage ratio has worsened notably. This isn't because of unhealthy borrowing practices - in fact, Universal has hardly increased its gross debt levels over the past five years. The company is seeing its EBITDA shrink over time, and that is driving leverage expansion.

To make matters worse, cash on hand at $53 million is near multi-year lows, and if Universal had to begin borrowing to fund the dividend, it would only accelerate the company's worsening leverage numbers.

So, why is EBITDA continually worsening in recent years? The simple answer is that tobacco use is in a long-term secular decline - this is well-known and publicized. This has slowly eroded Universal's top line. Since peaking at more than $4 billion in annual revenue in the last 1990s, the company's revenues today are about half of that.

Free cash flow has proven to be wide ranging over the long term, but the smaller revenues get, the less reliable these cash flow streams will be. While cigarette companies are known to have extremely lucrative pricing power to help offset the decline in volumes (as well as generate robust FCF streams), Universal has seen revenue steadily fall. The company also converts revenue to FCF at just a mid-single digit rate - the company isn't nearly the "cash cow" that cigarette players such as Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) are.

Management's plan to sustain the business long term is to diversify into adjacent industries within the agricultural space where it can recycle its core competencies. The company just closed on its acquisition of FruitSmart, a specialty processor of fruit and vegetable ingredients. This company will join ULT Agronomic Center and Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, Inc. as a non-tobacco centric asset.

The real problem, however, is that these non-tobacco assets are a very small portion of the overall business - they are currently just a footnote on the company's earnings presentation. Universal has stated a five-year goal to bring non-tobacco applications to 10-20% of earnings. Not only has little progress been made towards this goal thus far, but to really go for this the company will need to invest either through additional M&A or through CAPEX to scale these businesses. This will put additional financial strain on the company's balance sheet that is already moving in the wrong direction. Lastly, the timing of this agenda is a poor reflection on management's foresight. With revenues contracting since before the turn of the century, why hasn't management acted sooner to diversify the business? Why issue that whopping 36% increase to the dividend other than to appease shareholders (rather than act in the company's long-term interests)?

Verdict

Given all of this information, it's difficult to make the argument for Universal Corporation against similar options. Traditional cigarette companies such as Altria and Philip Morris both offer similar-yielding dividends, yet hold superior pricing power with their consumers. Universal sells to a very small pool of large customers, which hurts negotiating leverage as it is.

The company's financials and payout ratios show that the dividend is running out of room. Meanwhile, management's talk about long-term diversification really hasn't been met with corresponding actions to date. The 2018 increase of 36% to the payout only accelerated the company's loss of financial flexibility as the overall business continues to lose revenue. While Universal Corporation will likely issue its 50th consecutive increase in 2020 to earn its status as a Dividend King, we don't see the dividend surviving the upcoming decade. Long-term investors can simply find better alternatives elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.