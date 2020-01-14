Small-Cap Triple-Threat Portfolio: Fourth-Quarter And Year-End Update

One of the aspects I appreciate about Seeking Alpha is the breadth of research available on lesser-known companies. Unfortunately, the coverage on Canada-listed equities is focused on the larger companies including the big banks, telecoms, utilities and miners.

However, there are interesting investing options for investors to consider outside of the big names. It is for this reason I created the Small-Cap Triple-Threat (SCTT) portfolio.

Typically, stocks fit into one of three categories – growth, income (dividend) and value. Why limit yourself to just one? When a stock provides income, growth and can be bought at a good value, I consider the stock to be a “Triple-Threat.”

Triple-Threat Methodology

How does one identify a Triple-Threat? For an in-depth explanation of the criteria used, please refer to my introductory article. There are, however, a few key points that are worth noting.

For starters, the portfolio does not feature micro-caps, or stocks with little volume. Since it is a small-cap portfolio, it carries a higher degree of risk. As such, there should be enough volume for retail investors to freely move in and out of their positions.

Keeping that in mind, here are the initial screening criteria:

Market Cap >= $250 million and <= $1 billion

Volume => 10,000 daily volume

Dividend = Yes

Quarterly Performance

As of end of the fourth quarter, the portfolio is as follows:

Ticker TSX Ticker Avg Cost # shares Q4 Price Q4 Value Andrew Peller ADW.A (OTC:ADWPF) $13.59 74 $11.81 $873.94 Cascades CAS (OTCPK:CADNF) $10.09 99 $11.21 $1,109.79 goeasy GSY (OTCPK:EHMEF) $45.15 22 $69.55 $1,530.10 Hardwoods Distribution HDI (OTC:HDIUF) $12.35 81 $16.30 $1,320.30 Jamieson Wellness JWEL N/A $17.79 56 $25.75 $1,442.00 North American Construction Group NOA (NOA) $14.94 67 $15.74 $1,054.58 Pollard Banknote PBL (OTC:PBKOF) $24.00 42 $20.00 $840.00 Polaris Infrastructure PIF (OTCPK:RAMPF) $11.64 86 $12.25 $1,053.50 Savaria SIS (OTCPK:SISXF) $12.99 77 $13.95 $1,074.15 Total Energy Services TOT (OTC:TOTZF) $9.80 102 $6.42 $654.84 Sleep Country Canada ZZZ (OTC:SCCAF) $22.20 45 $20.21 $909.45 Wajax Corp. WJX (OTC:WJXFF) $16.26 62 $14.80 $917.60 Timbercreek Financial TF N/A $9.30 108 $9.93 $1,072.44 Stingray Group RAY-A N/A $6.29 159 $7.14 $1,135.26 Cardinal Energy CJ (OTC:CRLFF) $2.00 500 $2.60 $1,300.00 CASH $337.92 TOTAL $16,625.87

In the quarter, there was one new addition – Cardinal Energy – and no dispositions.

The cash component is a collection of the dividends received since the portfolio’s inception. The current portfolio has an average yield of 3.59% and earnings are expected to grow by 19.03% on average next year. It is important to note that I have stripped out the abnormal 792% earnings growth that Polaris Infrastructure is expected to gain in 2020 as it significantly impacts the average.

The stock with the highest yield is recent addition Cardinal Energy which currently yields 6.98%. Outside of the aforementioned Polaris, Cardinal also boasts the highest expected earnings growth rate (220%). Of note, Cardinal’s outsized growth in 2020 should come with an asterisk. Why? In 2019, the company is expected to close out the fiscal year with a 125% dip in earnings per share.

It was a strong fourth quarter for the SCTT portfolio. The portfolio gained 5.27%, and delivered total quarterly returns (including dividends) of 6.21%. It was by far, the best performing quarter of the year.

For the first time, the SCTT portfolio trailed the two benchmarks selected:

TSX Small Cap Index – 5.49% gain (Q4)

iShares TSX Small Cap ETF – 6.10% gain (Q4)

The two best-performing stocks were Hardwoods Distribution and Cardinal Energy. They returned 42.23% and 30%, respectively, not including dividends. The dubious distinction of the worst-performing stock belongs to Andrew Peller. The wine company lost 16.54% in the quarter.

Overall, it was another strong quarter for the portfolio. Since the TSX Index ended the year on a bullish note, it is not surprising to see small-caps outperform. When markets are bullish, small caps are at their best.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 2.43% in the quarter, and as you can see in the results above, small caps outperformed in a big way.

Year-End Portfolio Performance

The strong finish enabled SCTT to end the year with strong yearly gains. As the portfolio was only introduced in February of last year, the year-end results are from time of inception.

Since inception, the SCTT portfolio performed quite well. For the year, it returned 8.47% and 10.72% including dividends. This was more than five times the returns posted by the selected benchmarks over the same period:

TSX Small Cap Index – 1.29% gain

iShares TSX Small Cap ETF – 1.51% gain

After trailing for the better part of the year, the strong finish even led to the SCTT outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index by 203 basis points (8.47% vs. 6.44%).

The portfolio’s best-performing stock of the year was goeasy Ltd. The alternative lender gained 54% since being added to the SCTT. Jamieson Wellness was a close second with gains of 44.74%.

The biggest loser? It wasn’t even close. Total Energy Services closed out the year with a loss of 34.49%. It has been the worst-performing stock since inception as the oil & gas producer struggled amid a tough macro-economic backdrop.

Not an endorsement

The methodology used to craft the portfolio has thus far, proven to be a winning system. This is especially true when compared against the selected benchmarks.

As always, investors should always do their own due diligence. This is especially true of small caps. As mentioned, they tend to be highly volatile and in certain cases, low volume can make entering and exiting a position difficult.

The portfolio above is not an endorsement to buy any particular stock. It is intended to expose Canadian investors to lesser-known and under-covered stocks by following a strict methodology.

Thus far, the portfolio has outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index in periods of strength, but has underperformed the selected benchmarks. On the flip side, in times of volatility the portfolio has underperformed the Index and outperformed the selected benchmarks.

Although this is a small sample size, it will be interesting to see if this is a trend that continues.

Can the SCTT sustain its momentum in 2020? As mentioned previously, small caps do well when the markets are bullish. It can be quite different when the markets correct. Can the SCTT portfolio hold its own in times of uncertainty? A few storylines to watch as the year unfolds.

If you have any questions, please feel free to post in the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHMEF, SISXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.