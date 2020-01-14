Altria: A Great Investment For The 2020s

Cannabis might soon be a huge new market for the company, worth 60% of the current cigarette market in the U.S. Additionally, the company actually benefits from more regulation.

The company operates in a declining tobacco market, but it has a history of being able to handle this that will continue.

Altria has been punished by the market but it continues to be a strong business with an impressive portfolio of "sin" products.

Altria (NYSE: MO) is an American corporation and the world’s second-largest tobacco producer and marketer. The company has a market cap of more than $90 billion, up more than 20% over the past several months. The company is renowned for being one of the highest returning companies of all time, having acquired and then spun off both Kraft (NYSE: KHC) and Philip Morris (NYSE: PM).

As we’ll see throughout this article, Altria’s stake in other promising companies and its strong cash flow potential in growing sin markets make it a company that will generate strong long-term returns.

Altria Business Overview

Altria is an impressive company with an impressive business portfolio of various assets. These assets help to shield the company’s traditional tobacco business.

As we can see, Altria has a large portfolio of products. On the left is the company’s tobacco portfolio. This is made up of the classic Marlboro, the most popular cigarette brand in the world, along with popular cigars and niche products with high profit margins. In the middle is the company’s noncombustible tobacco segment. Here, the company has its investment in the best-known brand Juul.

The company also has oral nicotine pouches, and a variety of other smokeless investments.

Then on the right is the company’s investments. These are fairly significant given the company’s market cap at a mere $93 billion. Michelle Wine Estates is a top 10 domestic wine producer and A-B InBev (NYSE:BUD) is the global beer industry leader. For reference, the company’s A-B InBev stake alone is worth $14 billion and provides more than $300 million in annual dividends alone.

Lastly, is the company’s more than $1 billion investment in the Cronos Group. The Cronos Group is one of the largest cannabis companies in Canada, which recently became the largest legal cannabis market in the world. Additionally, its proximity to the US means that potential legalization in the US could be huge for the company’s ability to expand.

As we can see, the company has roughly 20% of its market cap attributable outside the cigarette business, and this ownership provides the company with several hundred million dollars a year in annual cash flow/profits.

Now we can discuss the mistakes that the company has made. It invested in both the Cronos Group and JUUL at what was a hot time in the market, afraid of missing out on the potential. The company spent roughly $15 billion on these two stakes that are, optimistically, worth ~$9 billion today. That’s roughly 8% of the company’s market cap in value destroyed by management’s decisions.

In its rush to free itself from the declining cigarette markets, it avoided what would have been an amazing investment (buying 15% of A-B InBev, which was going through a difficult time) and instead diversified into new and “hot” companies. Whether this will pay off versus the steady methods of previous diversification (established earning companies like Kraft and A-B InBev) remains to be seen.

Obviously, the company cannot go back and change its decisions. However, investors will need to pay attention to the company’s investment decisions going forward. At the same time, the company has done a good job of diversifying itself partially away from cigarettes. This provides a strong overview of the company’s business.

Cigarette Industry Risks and E-Cigarettes

However, Altria still faces the potential issue that cigarettes, due to their deadly and addictive nature, are a slowly declining business. At the same time, the industry risks shifting over the e-cigarettes which might be regulated differently, subject to different lawsuits, or the company’s strong position might be taken by a startup.

In the traditional cigarette industry, cigarette volumes have been declining. The decline rate has been increasing from a mere 0.5% in 2015 to 5.5% in 2019 year to date. The company and the FDA are considering raising the minimum smoking age to 21, which will increase the decline even further. A 5.5% annual decline means that in a decade, half of your market has declined. That’s significant.

However, it’s worth noting that the percentage of smokers in the US has been on the decline for a while, partially relieved by a growing population. The percentage of US smokers has gone from more than 40% in the early-70s to just over 20% currently. That’s a 50% decline and yet Altria has done incredibly well, especially as cigarette prices have gone up.

However, there might be a limit to this - significant money is spent on cigarettes. Across the United States, among those with less than $30 thousand in annual income, smokers spend 14.2% of their annual household income on cigarettes. Now there is some room for growth (in New York that number is 23.6% and yet smoking still exists there); however, the company will begin to approach an upper limit here soon.

Long term, cigarette markets will continue to decline.

However, e-cigarettes can potentially help to solve this. Not only are they safer in how they deliver the product to consumers (less burning and byproducts and more pure nicotine delivery), but they can also help the company to improve margins. Juul pods are sold for more than cigarettes and the nicotine salt nature means they have lower costs than cigarettes.

Altria took advantage of the market by making a big investment in Juul, thereby combined with iQOS licensing from Philip Morris putting it at the top of the market. However, it’s important to note that as Juul showed, the e-cigarette market is open to competition and there’s minimal patent protection on design (i.e., some companies can easily copy Juul). Juul itself showed this as it quickly took market share.

In the traditional tobacco market, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement effectively stopped all new entrants into the market. However, until regulators increase the bar to enter the e-cigarette markets, there is some concern that e-cigarettes will hurt the company's traditional business model. Still, Altria’s continued market share, ability to raise prices, and slow decline mean that the company will continue to earn strong cash flow from this business.

The Attraction of Sin

In the long run, Altria will be benefiting from the attraction of sin, which will enable the company to generate strong long-term returns.

The above graph shows alcohol consumption in various countries. Beer is the largest source of alcohol and A-B InBev dominates this market. The market peaked in the early 2010s, however, volumes still remain strong. Those volumes mean continued cash flow for A-B InBev and Altria. The company’s dividend cut hurt shareholders, especially Altria, but overall alcohol demand remains strong.

Additionally, other sin items remain strong. For example, Cannabis is the most utilized illegal drug across the world - even the massive Mexican cartels that make $10s of billions still make half their money from cannabis. Canada has recently moved towards legalization and the majority of Americans support legalization. Estimated US cannabis spending is $50-55 billion vs. $80 billion for cigarettes and $36 billion for video games.

As regulation increases, demand will switch to the big tobacco companies and their products. This is especially true as regulation begins to restrict knockoff and copycat products. The continued demand for “sin” will make it much easier for Altria to grow its portfolio in the coming years. Non substantial growth is required for the company to replace the declines from the cigarette markets.

The attraction of sin helps point to Altria’s growth being limited. I expect the company’s cigarette declines to be replaced by new opportunities in e-cigarettes, the marijuana markets, and alcohol.

Altria Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Altria generates strong cash flow and shareholder returns.

Altria has an incredibly long dividend history and has focused on keeping that dividend constant. The company’s dividends are roughly $0.84/quarter, followed by the company’s recent quarter EPS of $1.19/share. That leaves roughly $0.35/share that the company can use. The company’s EPS growth is expected to be in the 5-8% annually from 2020-2022. The company plans to keep its payout ratio the same, which means ~5-8% annual dividend growth.

However, Altria has amassed $28 billion in debt. After dividends, the company has roughly $1.6 billion in remaining capital - which means 18 years to pay off this debt. That’s a significant amount of acquired debt, and it hasn’t translated to significant revenues since 2000. However, it depends on the company turning its recent large investments - more than half of that debt - into cash.

Still we can expect the almost 7% dividend yield to continue to grow, those who invest today will have a more than 8% yield on cost within just a few years. Altria’s history of dividend growth means strong shareholder rewards here.

At the same time, Altria is committed to reducing its share count to increase earnings for shareholders. The company reduced outstanding shares by roughly 1% a year over the past 10 years. The company has announced a $1 billion buyback program for the next year that will support continued EPS growth for the company. Personally, I’d like to see the company focus more on reducing debt too.

However, this shows Altria’s ability to reward shareholders.

Shareholder Return Summary Annual Dividend $3.36/share (~6.7%) Dividend as a Percent of Adjusted Diluted EPS 74.7% Estimated Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 5-8% annually (for 2020-2022) Target Adjusted Diluted EPS payout ratio 80% Estimated 2022 EPS (counts share buybacks) $4.85-5.38 / share Estimated 2022 annual dividend (74.7% of bottom end EPS forecast to 80% of top end) $3.63-4.30 (7.25-8.59% yield on cost) Additional Catalysts 3 (cannabis legalization, e-cigarette growth, BUD dividend growth)

It’s also worth noting that the company has two very likely additional catalysts outside of cannabis legalization and e-cigarette growth. The first is BUD’s dividend. In late 2018, the company cut its dividend in half as a result of the need to pay off its debt growth from its rapid buying spree. The company, as it pays off its debt, will recover its dividend which will result in an immediate few hundred $ million in cash flow for Altria.

That cash flow alone could be used for the company to pay off its debt quicker, or to cover one year of dividend increases.

Another major catalyst is that we are in the longest bull market of all time. Chances of a recession are high - estimated at 35% between now and November 2020. Altria, as a sin stock, tends to perform well if not better during a market crash, and its share price tends to do better. The stock beta is 0.46, well below the market. That catalyst helps make the company a better investment during a crash.

Conclusion

Altria isn’t a risk-free investment. The company is in a secularly declining market. It has focused on raising prices but prices are already a decent part of people’s incomes and the company will be limited in terms of how far it can go. However, it still has investments in a number of other quality companies - its A-B InBev stake, Cronos, and JUUL stake are all significant.

Cannabis is large and growing and legalization could be huge. More so additional regulation on e-cigarettes and cannabis could help cement the company’s position.

Altria, however, has been punished by the market and investors have overreacted. It has a strong dividend of almost 7% and a bright future ahead of it. Those who invest today, based on the company’s projections, will have a 7.25% - 8.59% yield on cost, while gaining access to a company with several different catalysts. In a market that might have a recession soon, that’s huge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.