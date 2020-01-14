Paylocity: Don't Chase The Stock Here

The software group (IGV) had an exceptional year in 2019, finishing the year as the third-strongest performing group of the 26 I track, with several constituents seeing triple-digit returns. One of these companies was Paylocity (PCTY), with the stock tripling the performance of the software group, while putting up an incredible 24% return in Q4 alone. The strong Q4 performance was robust guidance figures for FY 2020, following robust fiscal Q1 2020 results with 26% year-over-year revenue growth. While this revenue growth is expected to continue into Q2, we are likely to see some deceleration as we head into the back half of the fiscal year. Based on the fact that the stock is getting expensive at a revenue multiple above 15 and that we have some deceleration on the horizon, I believe traders would be wise to book some profits above $140.00.

Paylocity has just come off of an incredible year with a triple-digit return for 2019, as well as average quarterly revenue growth of 24.5%. The company's fiscal Q1 2020 revenue came in at $126.7 million, up 26.1% year over year, a minor sequential acceleration from the prior quarter and the strongest quarterly revenue growth rate for Paylocity in over a year. The company has continued to see recurring revenue make up more than 97.5% of total revenue, allowing for a very predictable business model, and this figure is up from 95% in FY 2016 and 96% in FY 2017. Even more impressive, the company continues to see gross margin expansion, with gross margin at 67.5% on a trailing twelve-month basis and up 200 basis points in the most recent quarter (66% from 64%). This strong growth across all metrics has allowed Paylocity to remain a leader in the software group through FY 2019, with a continuation of this growth expected in FY 2020.

Looking at the company's presentation below, Paylocity continues to invest in its business with sales and marketing and research & development expenses, making up close to 40% of total revenue, and this is a very positive sign for any growth stock. The best growth stocks reinvest their profits back into their businesses to stay relevant and differentiate themselves from the competition. However, Paylocity has managed to achieve this strong growth while still keeping a laser focus on annual earnings per share (EPS) growth, with annual EPS growing more than 140% in FY 2019 ($0.57 to $1.38). Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see in the below chart of annual earnings per share, Paylocity has seen remarkable annual EPS growth since FY 2016 with two triple-digit growth years, followed by another year of triple-digit growth in FY 2019. While FY 2018 annual EPS did dip briefly from $0.67 to $0.57, the 140% growth in FY 2019 more than made up for this brief pause in earnings growth. The best growth stocks can grow earnings at 12% or more year over year, and Paylocity certainly fits this bill with its triple-digit EPS growth last year.

If we look forward to FY 2020, current forecasts are for annual EPS of $1.76, and this would translate to 27% growth year over year. This is, once again, exceptional growth, especially considering it is lapping a year with 140% growth and very tough comps. Given this robust projected growth rate for FY 2020, Paylocity continues to have one of the most impressive earnings trends in the Software group. This bodes well for the company going forward, as it makes the current lofty trailing triple-digit P/E ratio less of a headwind if Paylocity can hit its estimates.

Moving over to quarterly revenue growth rates, fiscal Q1 2020 was a blowout quarter for revenue growth, with the $126.7 million in revenue translating to 26% growth year over year. This growth represented a minor sequential acceleration of 100 basis points from the 25% revenue growth rate in Q4 2019. The small issue going forward, however, is that revenue growth rates are likely to begin to decelerate sequentially, starting in fiscal Q3 2020. The high end of revenue estimates for fiscal Q2 2020 are currently sitting at $134.9 million, which would represent another quarter of 26% growth. However, fiscal Q3 2020 forecasts are pointing to a 500-basis point deceleration (21% from 26%). This is because the high end of current revenues estimates for Q3 2020 is $169.2 million, representing only 21% growth year over year.

While this deceleration is not a massive issue, it would represent the weakest quarter for revenue growth in over two years, and by a wide margin. The deceleration would also contribute to a decent step down in the two-quarter average revenue growth rate, which is intended to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictate the overall trend in revenue growth rates. Therefore, investors are going to want to see Paylocity trounce the current fiscal Q3 2020 estimates of $169.2 million, or the stock will see its first quarter in over two years of material deceleration.

It's important to note that analyst estimates are not perfect, and the company certainly has the potential to beat these estimates and avoid any material deceleration. However, I have purposely used the high end of forecasts, as the company has a track record of beating estimates, and Paylocity still has its work cut out for it to prevent the slowdown in fiscal Q3 2020.

Assuming the company can beat Q3 estimates handily, it is firing on all cylinders with robust revenue growth rates and annual EPS growth expected to track at high double digits for FY 2020. While this is all great, Paylocity is more than reasonably valued here at $135.00 per share and would begin to get overvalued if it headed above $140.00 per share. This is based on the fact that the company would be trading at a revenue multiple above 15.50, well above the mean for the human capital management (HCM) software group. The majority of the company's peers have struggled immensely to stay above a price-to-sales ratio of 15, with the only exception being Paycom Software (PAYC). However, Paycom Software is the exception for a reason, as its revenue growth is 60% higher than that of Paylocity's (40% vs. 25%).

As we can see in the above chart, Workday (WDAY) peaked at 16.0x price-to-sales and corrected more than 30%, and Paychex peaked at 8.0x price-to-sales and has spent more than six months consolidating since. The current median price-to-sales ratio of the group is 11.87x, and the most relevant comparison to Paylocity is Workday, given that it has similar revenue growth rates (25-35%) as well as similar earnings growth. Based on this, one could argue that Paylocity is fairly valued at a bare minimum at 15.30x price-to-sales and would begin to get overvalued if it trades near 16.0x price-to-sales. This is based on the fact that Workday immediately topped after hitting this valuation, and subsequently fell 30%. Therefore, while growth metrics alone suggest that Paylocity is a Hold, the valuation is beginning to suggest otherwise if the stock continues any higher from here.

To complicate things further, Paylocity is now more than 30% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line) and getting stretched on its long-term chart. While the stock ran up further in September 2018 and ended up peaking at 40% above its 200-day moving average, it then gave up the majority of this rally within the next three months. In the most recent instance, it fell 15% and then saw a negative return over the next four months. Based on this, the stock is beginning to get short-term overbought here. If it were to continue further above the $140.00 level, I believe that would provide an opportunity for traders to book partial profits.

Paylocity is an exceptional growth stock with a strong runway for future growth, but three issues are looming. The first is likely deceleration in revenue growth, in addition to the stock getting overbought short term and the valuation beginning to get stretched. Based on this, while I see the stock as a Hold at $135.00, I believe a further rally to $140.00 would provide an opportunity for traders to book some profits. This does not mean the stock cannot go higher and eventually head over $155.00 in 2020, but the reward-to-risk is eroding as we get closer to the $140.00 level. Stocks rarely grow to the sky, even with exceptional earnings growth, and a profit-taking opportunity is presenting itself if Paylocity heads above $140.00 on this rally.

