Granite Point Mortgage Trust: A Quality mREIT With One Major Problem

Granite Point, despite impressive portfolio growth and improving margins, has not managed to fully cover its dividend in several quarters. Let's evaluate the risks and next steps for the company.

We include our thoughts and insight on how you can become a more skilled mREIT investor. Using the right framework to evaluate a firm is half the battle won.

Granite Point is relatively new, IPO'ing only a few years ago. We've followed the stock closely as its portfolio has transitioned to where it stands today.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

We've followed Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) since its initial public offering in mid-2017. The firm is just now solidifying a meaningful track record. For those new to the company, here's a quick description in its own words:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments.



We are a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor. We construct our investment portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis, emphasizing rigorous credit underwriting, selectivity and diversification, and assess each investment from a fundamental value perspective relative to other opportunities available in the market.

Getting Up To Speed Through Q3 2019

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ended Q3 with a book value per share ("BVPS") of $18.65 against a current stock price of $18.33, resulting in a modest discount to net asset value ("NAV") of 2%. Let's see how the firm has performed since inception versus a few familiar peers.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The last couple years have been good for mortgage REITs. We authored multiple articles on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Ladder Capital (LADR), and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) in 2019; a few of those we published publicly. As discussed in our "2020 Outlook & Portfolio Positioning" article, we believe mREITs will continue to be an important segment to opportunistically invest in throughout 2020. In that vein, we performed a deep dive on Granite Point Mortgage Trust, the core of which we share in this public article.

Unlike equity REITs, which can easily generate sizable capital gains, the heart and soul of mortgage REITs are distributions. The $0.42 quarterly dividend has been in place since late 2018, though it's up significantly from the first dividend paid in Q3 2017 of $0.32.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

Management has been very active made over $600 million in commercial real estate loans.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

Like the other mREITs we prefer, including Blackstone Mortgage Trust and TPG Real Estate Finance Trust (TRTX), the portfolio is essentially 100% senior, floating-rate loans offering excellent interest rate and, theoretically, inflation protection as well.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

In fact, we are able to calculate interest rate sensitivities with great accuracy. Based on a snapshot of the portfolio at the end of Q3 2019, a full 1.00% higher U.S. LIBOR results in a meaningful $0.17 increase in net interest income per share. For context, that's 40.5% of the current quarterly distribution rate. A common question on BDCs and mREITs, both of which primarily own floating rate loans, is what happens if rates decline. It's an excellent question; fortunately in both cases, the loans are structured with LIBOR floors, limiting downside risk.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

Subsequently, a reasonable person might see the $0.12 per share gain on the far left, which represents U.S. LIBOR declining 1.00%, with skepticism. This is not interest income, but instead, net interest income. Granite Point's credit facilities and other sources of borrowing do decline if rates retreat, and more so than the rates associated with the loans in their portfolio. That's how Granite Point and most other mREITs and BDCs do the seemingly impossible: generate greater net interest income whether rates go up or down.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

This occurs because of an arbitrage in borrower negotiating power. Granite Point gets better terms from its lenders than its portfolio companies can obtain. The company continues to enhance its borrowing base and recently reduced the cost on its Citibank revolving credit facility by 50 basis points (0.50%) and increased the capacity of its purchase facility through JPMorgan.

Let's take a moment to better understand where the portfolio sits today.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

Even seasoned investors fall prey to analyzing companies statically. This is reinforced the fact most data is available only quarterly, creating a false narrative that little happens in between. Investors will fail to predict a company's future performance if they do not understand where it has been and where it is going. In Granite Point's case, the portfolio (measured by loan principal balance) was a modest $667 million as of 12/31/2015.

That's right, the company has been around for several more years than the publicly traded stock has. As a reminder to our followers, one of WER's competitive advantages is our many years of experience on the private capital, institutionally-driven side of the business. Many of the publicly traded stocks we all know and love, such as Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF), Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), started their lives by raising capital from large institutions such as pensions and endowments.

This gives us, and subsequently our subscribers, a much more comprehensive and holistic understanding of how and why companies and portfolios are constructed and managed over time. Another benefit is our familiarity with the cumbersome fee structures associated with these companies. Our lead portfolio manager has negotiated fee structures with both private REITs and BDCs; that's possible on the institutional side if your client base has enough sway with the asset manager. This experience has led to our firm noting irregularities and unfavorable provisions within complex fee structures no other author on SA has, to our knowledge.

Granite Point's portfolio continues to build momentum and will be well over $4.0 billion in principal value by year-end.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

This outlines the mechanics of the change in principal value throughout Q1-Q3 of 2019. While nearly $500 million in loan principal value was repaid by borrowers, over $1.2 billion in new loan fundings more than offset it.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

2019 fundings remain well-diversified and have contributed to a balanced portfolio. New loans have been an approximate 50/50 split between Office and Multifamily, so expect those areas to grow.

A Closer Look At The Financials

Now that we've established a good foundation, let's dig deeper in the numbers. The portfolio consisted of 119 investments at the end of Q3 with an average loan balance of $34 million. The portfolio's LTV of 63.7% is a touch high for a traditional bank but average for an alternative lender, particularly with one quarter of the portfolio in Multifamily qualifying for elevated LTV financing. The weighted average yield at origination of 4.40% is sufficient to support an attractive yield but does not signal unusually high risk.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

Operating expenses are still large relative to net interest income (35.8% in Q3). Management should have been able to reduce this percentage given the significant growth in the portfolio over the last 24 months. It often takes a few quarters for improved scale to show up in the financials, but let's ensure they are heading in the right direction.

Source: Granite Point Q3 Earnings Report

Comparing nine months of the current year to the last is useful here. Excluding interest expense, which varies over time and can muddy the waters, total expenses represented 16.2% of total interest income during the first three quarter of 2019. We'd expect this to be at least a modest improvement over 2018. That same figure was 17.6%, meaning 2019 has been approximately 9% more operationally efficient, which is meaningful. Granite Point should be able to shave off a couple more percentage points over the next 12 months, which goes straight to the bottom line. For context, the same 9% reduction results in approximately $2.25 million in net income, or $3.0 million annualized. That equates to a 4.5% gain in annualized net income without taking on additional risk.

Continuing on the income statement, Granite Point generated $0.32 and $0.34 in net income and Core Earnings per share. These are both significantly lower than the current distribution rate of $0.42. In Granite Point's case, Core Earnings (non-GAAP measure) is defined as comprehensive income excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses. This is a simple measure measuring the portfolio's income generation. You'll notice we haven't mentioned funds from operations ("FFO") - firms like Granite Point have minimal non-cash expenses, such as depreciation, so the measure has limited use. Core Earnings and net income are reasonable measures of the firm's capacity to pay distributions, and neither is sufficient to support the current dividend.

The mismatch in earnings and the distribution rate are due to a few factors, in our opinion. First, the decline in short-term rates directly impacts the economics of all the new loans that Granite Point originates - there is no getting around that.

Source: SEC.gov GPMT Q3 10-Q

As an example, the 3.65% average initial debt yield cited in the last quarterly call is 85 basis points lower than the portfolio average. As shown above, the weighted average coupon of each loan type (Senior Loans, Mezzanine Loans, & B-Notes) generally declined throughout 2019. In fact, the weighted average coupon at a portfolio level (which is essentially the Senior Loan category) fell from 6.5% to 5.9% in only three quarters. Older loans have more favorable LIBOR floors supporting the portfolio for the time being. Now that this shift in rates has taken place, however, interest rate sensitivity should be normalized as described earlier in the article.

While getting there, however, income was negatively impacted. The other factor was a hit to net interest income due to a temporary imbalance. We use the word imbalance because Granite Point borrowed extra money during the period in preparation for executing on its deal pipeline; several large closings were modestly delayed, which magnified the timing problem. For a short period, the firm is paying extra interest expense, but it has not yet deployed the capital into income-generating assets.

WER expects these ratios to improve in the next one to two quarters. It'll be needed, as loans currently being paid down or off completely are at LIBOR +425 to +450, while new loans are in the mid-to-high +300 range.

Here's management's commentary on the dividend's sustainability:

And taking all those factors into consideration, once we bring our balance sheet toward a more stabilized level of leverage and assess the effects of all the other variables, we will have a discussion with our board regarding the longer term, more sustainable level of our core profitability and reevaluate the level of the dividend against that and making the necessary adjustments in the future.

Our calculations, as well of those of some independent analysts, show that a return on equity ("ROE") in the 12-13% range is needed to fully support the existing cash distribution rate. The firm may lever up slightly more, but not enough to move the needle from the current ~11% to those levels. The "right" distribution rate based on Granite Point's current and projected performance is likely around $0.38-0.40 per share. Using the midpoint, the board of directors would likely recommend a reduction in the distribution of approximately 7.0-10%. It's certainly possible, however, that they could decide to lower it to between $0.32 and $0.36 in an effort to immediately rectify the overdistribution.

Total leverage of 3.0x (total borrowings minus cash divided by total equity) is about average for the peer group but clearly comes with risk. To mitigate this, the firm's recourse leverage is a much lower 1.8x. This is the debt Granite Point cannot walk away from if things go awry. Similar to Brookfield Property REIT's (BPR) strategy, Granite Point retains a "put option" on 40% of its debt enhancing flexibility.

For comparison, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's portfolio-level LTV and total leverage are 62% and 2.6x, respectively, as of the end of Q3, both of which are slightly more conservative than Granite Point's metrics. BXMT's ~110% distribution coverage and 100% performing loans have caused its book value per share to increase much more rapidly than Granite Point's since the latter's IPO in 2017.

Source: BXMT Q3 Earnings Report

Outside of leverage, underperforming and non-performing loans ("NPLs") are the other major risks for a firm of this type.

Source: SEC.gov GPMT Q3 10-Q

On the positive front, a loan previously rated "4," signaling a reasonable chance of failing to receive the full principal amount back from the borrower, was in fact repaid completely in Q3. There is only one other loan rated "4" in the portfolio (as indicated in the above diagram), and Granite Point is optimistic a similar outcome will occur. Perhaps more importantly, the ranking of loans is inherently subjective. When a lower-ranked loan "outperforms" the category assigned by management, this is a very positive signal that management is being conservative with their rankings rather than the other way around. Loans ranked "3" or "4" resulting in major losses of principal would be extremely worrisome and create skepticism around the honesty, or at least accuracy, of management's rankings.

The rapid growth of the portfolio makes determining changes in the individual loans more cumbersome. We did the work, however, and in summary, modestly more loans are ranked "1" (outperform) and "2" (meet expectations) than previous periods after adjusting for the portfolio growth. The rise in type "3" loans was disproportionate in recent quarters, while "4" rated loans, the first category of problematic investments, declined markedly. We'll continue to monitor the risk of the portfolio with particular attention on the "3" rated tranche.

Putting The Pieces Together

Source

Granite Point has several things going for it: an experienced management team, a healthy loan portfolio, transparent metrics and reporting, and rapid loan growth with indications that operating efficiency is improving. On the other hand, the rapid >30% increase in the distribution rate was optimistic with the benefit of hindsight, and the company's loan portfolio is not squeaky clean like Blackstone's. Without the recent pullback in LIBOR and temporary spike in interest expense pending the capital is deployed, it's likely Core Earnings would be near $0.40, making a distribution cut much less likely.

Things are what they are, however, and we have to price in a high probability of the board cutting the distribution rate by 7-19%. Given the firm only has a few years of operating history, we have no way of reliably determining how the board might act. Given the firm's risk profile, we'd target a fully covered yield in the range of 8.5-9.0%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, one of the lowest-yielding and most trusted mortgage REITs (for better or worse, see our last public article on Blackstone here), pays 6.7% with 100-110% distribution coverage.

It's critical to realize that while the board's decision to cut the distribution and to what extent will likely have a major impact on the market's pricing of Granite Point, it has little relevance for us. The cash generation ability of the firm is not impacted by the board's decisions regarding the distribution. In the long term, overdistribution slowly erodes the NAV, which is a legitimate issue.

Under the most conservative scenario (require 9.0% yield and assuming a 19% reduction in the long-term distribution rate), our price target lands far below where the stock trades today. Assuming a more modest 7% reduction in the firm's sustainable distribution rate and an 8.5% required return, the price target equates to only a small discount to the current trading range (we reserve specific entry and exit points for subscribers). Given our experience watching stocks react to all sorts of news in various market environments over the past 20 years, we expect Granite Point to sustain a sharp sell-off on news of a distribution cut, though a modest distribution cut (e.g. 5%), coupled with "convincing" commentary by management, might actually send it higher or at least stop the bleeding.

The pricing models outlined above suggest that the market has already priced in many of these factors. Granite Point's management team and board are likely cognizant that the market is penalizing the stock for the improper distribution policy and will be motivated to make changes.

We hope this article has been a worthwhile introduction to not only Granite Point but augments your ability to analyze mREITs.

