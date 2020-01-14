Paycom Is Breaking Out, Part Of A General HCM Trend

The stock price is frothy. Even so, I suggest jumping on the bandwagon.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is a cloud-based payroll and human resource software company that is exhibiting a breakout, but then again, so are other HCM companies. Paycom has been stealing market share from the much larger Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and growing revenues by 31% YoY.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Paycom has extremely good fundamentals and appears to be growing, not by a “win at any cost” mentality like many other SaaS companies, but by producing a good product, organically grown from the ground up (i.e. not through acquisitions). The great part is that they have managed to keep expenses under control. The only thing I don’t like about the stock is its price tag.

I do believe that the start of this year marks a new bull run for HCM stocks and SaaS in general. Paycom is a market leader in HCM and despite the frothy valuation, I am going to hold my nose and give this company a bullish rating. I don't like betting against a breakout in motion and I believe that Paycom has some room to run.

HCM stocks are bullish

It is not just Paycom that is taking off. Other stocks such as Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) are also making strong moves higher.

Heck, there must be something in the water because most of the digital transformation stocks that I track are very strong since the start of the new year.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in a recent article, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, such companies often confound analysts who inevitably attempt to apply their beloved value metrics, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin, and the software company "Rule of 40%."

Paycom had an excellent year with annual revenue growth of 31%. The 5-year annual growth rate of 39% is also exceptional.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Paycom’s free cash flow margin TTM has been steadily rising and positive since the mid-2015 and is currently sitting at a very healthy 18.5% of revenues.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40%

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40%. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Paycom’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 31% + 18.5% = 49.5%

The calculation exceeds 40% with lots of margin (pun intended).

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Paycom is way above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Paycom is valued much higher than the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Now I am going to show the reader a second scatter plot. In this plot, the Next Year Earnings Estimate is substituted for Next Year Sales Estimate.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

From the second plot, it can be seen that Paycom is fairly valued, even slightly undervalued.

Based on the forward sales multiple, Paycom is extremely overvalued. Based on the forward earnings multiple, Paycom is fairly valued. My compromise is to declare that Paycom is indeed overvalued, but not by as much as the sales multiple appears to indicate.

Analysts' Estimates

One area that I monitor and use to judge company management is revenue and earnings beats. When company management gives out conservative guidance, the company generally beats analysts' estimates. Paycom has a great record in this area, beating estimates for both revenue and earnings for the last 5 quarters.

(Source: Portfolio123)

This leads me to believe that Paycom management provides very conservative guidance and has a higher probability of beating estimates in future quarters.

Investment Risks

I believe that now is the time to initiate a position in Paycom, but such an investment comes with significant risks.

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. I would not dismiss the possibility of a dot-com-like crash in the future.

There are other uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and President Trump's impeachment, which could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

By some standards, Paycom has an extremely lofty valuation. This stock could get hit harder than most software companies if market conditions turn bearish.

Summary And Conclusions

Paycom, with its HCM platform, is at the heart of the digital transformation revolution. This company, along with other players in HCM such as Paylocity and Ceridian, is experiencing new all-time highs. Paycom is starting the new year off with a bang, with a price breakout from the high set back in December.

The stock movement is supported by strong company fundamentals, including 31% revenue growth and an 18.5% free cash flow margin. The company handily exceeds the Rule of 40%.

While the stock price is valued much higher than other stocks in my digital transformation stock universe, the high valuation is tempered by estimates of next year's earnings. I don't believe that investors should hold back based on this higher market valuation. The stock is moving now and I suggest that investors embrace this. I am giving Paycom a Bullish rating. Given the company's high valuation, the rating will need to be closely monitored. Any significant market turbulence would suggest that it may be time to move to the sidelines.

Join My Exclusive Service While the Price is Low... Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service. Tap into three high-growth portfolios, industry/subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. We are still in the early innings and there are plenty of high-growth investment opportunities out there waiting for you! Start your 2-week free trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.