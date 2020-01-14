T. Rowe Price: Strong Financials To Weather Potential Headwinds

However the company's top and bottom line are largely exposed to a bloated US stock market. This leaves us cautious towards shares in the short term.

Despite this, the company's outstanding financials will prop the company up quite well. The company is a "cash cow," and carries no debt on its balance sheet.

Investment management company T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) has been on a roll for much of the past few years. The stock currently trades at all-time highs of $130 per share. Despite the long-term growth of passive investing, the company's robust financials should enable the company to successfully navigate an increasingly lean operating environment. However, we do have valuation concerns. The company seems reasonably valued by traditional metrics, but its operational performance is closely tied to AUM (assets under management). The current overvaluation of the S&P 500 indicates that AUM are over-inflated, and a correction to the stock market would result in companies such as T. Rowe Price being hit especially hard.

The Bad: Shifts Away From Active Fund Management, And Product Performance Has Dropped

To start, we will look at long-term hurdles that T. Rowe Price and its peers will be dealing with in the years ahead. In our previous coverage of T. Rowe Price, we discussed how the growth of passive investing practices have effectively taken market share from actively managed fund companies such as T. Rowe Price.

This trend is tied to the gradual shift of wealth from the "Boomer" generation, to the "Millennial" generation - a $30 trillion movement over the upcoming decades. As millennials continue to take hold as primary earners of the economy, money flowing into portfolios/retirement accounts will be impacted by a new generation with a new mindset/attitude towards investing instruments. As we can tell from long-term data trends to date, current momentum indicates continued migration towards passive investment tools.

With actively managed funds being the core function of T. Rowe Price's business, this puts pressure on expense ratios (the percentage the managing firm charges investors), as well as the overall addressable market for the company.

T. Rowe Price investment products have traditionally benchmarked well, but that performance has slipped in recent years. This remains an area of concern moving forward.

While underperformance of the company's products will not immediately impact the business, the inability to demonstrate a performance advantage in a competitive field will eventually result in an outflow of clients in pursuit of better-performing products.

The Good: T. Rowe Price Remains Financially Rock-Solid, And Generous To Shareholders

While T. Rowe Price certainly must improve its performance, these challenges have yet to notably impact the company's financial strength.

The company's margins have eroded some in the shifting competitive landscape over the past 10 years. Despite this, the company is still converting its revenues to FCF at a highly efficient rate of 27%.

Another point in favor of management, is the company's long-standing conservative nature in how it operates its balance sheet. The company hasn't carried long-term debt on its books in years, and is gradually building a sizable cash balance currently at $2.2 billion.

This strong of a financial position grants two huge positives to T. Rowe Price. First, this gives the company financial security and flexibility. Should the business suffer a downturn, there is ample cash available to draw on while management works to right the ship. This gives important investor features (such as the company's dividend champion status) some added safety. Additionally, it gives T. Rowe Price flexibility with its capital. If the actively managed funds industry continues to deteriorate, it could encourage some consolidation among competitors. A strong balance sheet both gives T. Rowe Price the opportunity to acquire a competitor in a financially responsible manner, or it could attract a larger peer to be interested in T. Rowe Price.

The company's strong cash streams also enable T. Rowe Price to be very generous to shareholders. This is done both through dividends, and stock buybacks. The company is a "Dividend Champion," that has raised its payout for each of the past 33 years. Long-term investors have also had the benefit of an occasional special dividend. The dividend yields 2.39% on the current stock price, and has grown at a 10-year CAGR of 11.8%.

The company has also spent on share buybacks. Over the past five years, T. Rowe Price has retired approximately 10% of its outstanding share count. This helps drive EPS growth, as well as decreases the total dividend cash outlay. As long as the operating conditions of T. Rowe Price don't severely regress, the company's strong financial fitness should help it weather a more difficult competitive climate.

Looking At Valuation

Things do get a bit interesting when discussing the current valuation of the stock. Shares are currently trading at all-time highs, near $130 per share.

Based on analysts' projected full year EPS of $7.88, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 16.58X. This is an 11% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 18.62X.

One important factor to remember however, is T. Rowe Price's exposure to the overall stock market. T. Rowe Price generates revenue primarily by charging a percentage based fee for the investment products that it manages. These products are largely built with US equities, the full breakout of how they make up the company's AUM profile is below.

Because the growth of net inflows (actual new funds) are a much slower-moving figure than the stock market itself, most of the company's AUM growth is simply driven by the increasing long-term value of stocks. Consider that over the past 10 years following the recession, the S&P 500 has risen a cumulative 189%. Over the same time frame, T. Rowe Price has seen revenues grow 167%, and net income grow 259%.

But if we look at the rolling 12-month period that captured the fall of the markets in late 2008, we can see how directly impacted T. Rowe Price was. The S&P 500 dropped more than 29% in a three-month span. T. Rowe Price saw revenues drop just under 8%, but net income fell more than 25%. The stock lost a whopping 40% of its price.

In other words - just like how T. Rowe Price will see growth because of its business model, a decrease in the value of the stock market will have the opposite effect. This isn't a reason to permanently avoid investments such as T. Rowe Price, just a cautionary note (given the length of the current bull market) that eventually T. Rowe Price will see significant downward pressure because of a disruption in the overall equity markets. This could mean significant losses if buying near a "top" in the market cycle, or a potential buying opportunity down the road. Unfortunately, nobody can predict these events with certainty.

Wrapping Up

This leaves investors in a potential dilemma. The company has a record of strong performance, and the stock is currently valued reasonably (although certainly not "cheap") against norms of the past decade. But there may not be an adequate margin of safety to account for numerous risks emerging. Passive investment products are continuing to put pressure on the industry. The S&P 500 currently trades at more than 24X earnings - a premium to its historical mean of just under 16X. The timing is unclear, but it certainly seems like the wrong place in the market cycle for T. Rowe Price to be attractive.

