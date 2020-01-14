Lazard: One Of The Few Survivors Of The Passive Investing Bubble
Summary
- Lazard Ltd. has moved to a new 52-week high alongside the market euphoria.
- The stock has worked double time to correct a painfully undervalued state.
- It might be one of the few survivors of the passive investing bubble.
- For investors looking for alternatives to the extreme valuations seen in the broad market, this makes sense.
- From our perspective though, this is closer to our target price and we are moving this to a hold.
When we picked this stock about seven and a half months back, it was definitely controversial. Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ) just did not seem to find a bottom and what was relentless negativity about active asset managers. Back then our case for its superb quality was largely ignored. We specifically made the claim that
Blackstone LP (BX) now trades at close to 13X forward estimates versus 8X for Lazard and we think Blackstone could move even higher once this correction is over. Given Lazard's extremely shareholder friendly management, it was rather obvious that they would consider changing the structure. Unfortunately that is off the table for now. On the other hand Lazard could also be bought out. You don't get to buy 170 year old franchises at these multiples and an acquirer could pay a 40-50% premium for this.
Source: About The Cheapest High Quality Dividend Stock You Can Buy
LAZ has delivered in spades and has even outpaced the ebullient broad market indices.
It is easy to lose sight of the initial goal when things start going really well. But that is precisely what hurts investors. As we saw the latest chart, we became very cognizant of the fact that LAZ had actually delivered 45% returns, and that was smack in the middle of the appreciation potential we described. We hence decided to take a fresh look and see what this stock can do for us today.
The Business
Lazard is an asset manager that has been around for over 170 years and currently manages almost a quarter trillion dollars (about one large Fed REPO).
Source: Lazard presentation
The company has assets and clients in all areas of traditional and non-traditional strategies.
Source: Lazard presentation
LAZ has tried to differentiate itself by building a strong countercyclical presence via a restructuring advisory service. That of course works or will likely work to some extent, but it is impossible for an asset manager to be truly immune to the market cycle.
Current results
LAZ generated $2.52 billion in revenues over the past 12 months. The revenue cycle shown below points out one important fact.
Source: Lazard presentation
That fact is that LAZ has definitely not been able to leverage the returns of the S&P 500 (SPY) over this cycle. Revenues in the last 12 months are about 60% higher from trough levels seen in the global financial crisis. Of course, the broader market indices are up much more than that. The key reason for this is that active asset management has been a very fiercely competitive business. So competitive that LAZ proudly shows a slide documenting a 1% net inflow over one-and-a-half decade.
Source: Lazard presentation
Of course LAZ is not the only one struggling from what has become an even larger passive investing bubble than the last time we looked at it.
Source: Howard Lindzon
Investors are so focused on not paying fees that they are willing to buy any index at any multiple to avoid that painful activity. LAZ has managed to keep its clientele and its high focus on margins and quality investments has played out to keep the business running. At the same time, until this bubble bursts, LAZ will continue to face challenges.
Valuation
LAZ has generated weak income numbers over the last 12 months and generally come in below our expectations. We expect Q4-2019 numbers to be much stronger than what LAZ has delivered so far this year and LAZ should sail past consensus estimates. Even accounting for that, LAZ will have produced rather modest income this year versus last.
Source: Yahoo Finance
LAZ is thus trading at about 14X earnings in an environment that is extremely positive. The $3.21 EPS has also been hit several times in the past decade, showing LAZ's inability to get traction of this number.
Source: Lazard presentation
Another thing that is rather apparent is that LAZ is barely managing to match 2014 numbers, even though it has worked hard to reduce shares outstanding substantially. All of this information makes us pause and reflect. Sure, one could argue that LAZ is not as expensive as the general market, and yes there could be a whole new degree of upside once the passive investing bubble bursts, but those are not things that convince us to stay with this trade.
Conclusion
We are downgrading LAZ to a hold. While we touted the benefits of buying it before, we now see fair value more or less being attained. One point we would note is that we made the initial case at $31.16 and we have put the screenshot from the article below.
Source: About The Cheapest High Quality Dividend Stock You Can Buy
That turned out to be 9 cents off the bottom.
We bring this up simply to point out that there is no chance in Hades that the sell will be at the exact top. We are fine with that. At present, the best course of action is to step aside and look for better opportunities.
While LAZ did not make it to our high income picks, we have several stocks that you would be interested in.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
