American Express: A Good Bet Ahead Of Earnings

Given the quality of the business and the favorable macroeconomic environment, owning American Express at less than $130/share makes sense.

American Express (AXP), the most recent stock to be added to my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio, has finally had a good run. Since the start of 4Q19, the stock has jumped about 10%, keeping up with the broad equities market and recovering from a tough third quarter.

The New York City-based financial services company will have an opportunity to further instill confidence in shareholders when it reports earnings on January 24 ahead of the opening bell. Judging by the generally favorable macroeconomic environment, coupled with what I perceive to be strong business fundamentals, I believe investors will be pleased by American Express' upcoming results.

(Image Credit: Upgraded Points)

About the fourth quarter

Analysts expect revenues to grow by over 8% this quarter, consistent with what the company was able to deliver in the previous two periods. Worth noting, 80% of American Express' revenues are non-interest in nature (e.g., credit card and merchant fees, see chart below), which helps to provide some stability and predictability to top line performance. Even on the interest side of the equation, however, I expect (1) growing debt balances across the industry driven by robust consumer activity, (2) international footprint expansion and (3) a steeper yield curve to be positive factors driving 4Q19 results.

Further down the P&L, I expect to see some of the same themes playing out once again. More specifically, net interest yields should continue to expand by up to 30 bps, in great part due to a loan mix that has become less exposed to promotional rates and more heavily tilted towards premium products. On the other hand, expenses associated with marketing, rewards and member services will likely increase at a faster pace than revenues, putting some pressure on margins and the bottom line.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports)

Fourth-quarter EPS is projected to land at $2.02, just a hair above the mid-point of management's guidance. If consensus is met, the implied 16% YOY increase in earnings would suggest not only healthy revenue growth, but possibly margin expansion and a bit of upside from share retirement as well.

Taking a step back

Although I believe that owning AXP ahead of the company's earnings day makes sense, my convictions are grounded much more so on longer-term business and macro-level fundamental factors than on a vision about short-term opportunity.

More precisely, I think American Express is poised to benefit from a consumer spending environment that, despite a few hiccups in 2019, proved to be resilient. Even if, or when, the economy turns sour, I believe AXP could weather the storm better than most other procyclical names in the sector, given the quality of the bank's balance sheet and industry-low levels of delinquency and charge-offs. The "subscription-like revenues", as described by CEO Stephen Squeri, generated by the primarily fee-based business model also provide a level of safety and downside protection that I believe most other banks cannot offer.

Data by YCharts

If the above was not enough, AXP trades at valuation multiples that I find enticing. Although a 2020 P/E of 13.0x and long-term PEG (P/E divided by projected five-year EPS growth) of 1.1x are relatively high compared to those of peers Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Capital One (COF), they do not seem too rich versus American Express' own historical average - see chart above.

Considering the quality of the business and the favorable macroeconomic environment, I believe that owning AXP at less than $130/share ahead of earnings makes sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.