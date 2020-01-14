BCX: A 7.8%-Yielding CEF With Diversified Exposure To Commodities

We like BCX given its unique strategy and income profile which has upside on an improving outlook for commodities in 2020.

The BlackRock Resources & Commodities Trust (NYSE:BCX) with $880 million in assets under management is a closed-end fund that invests in companies with exposure to commodities. What's interesting here is that beyond simply energy producers and miners, BCX also holds stocks from other sectors that benefit from broader global demand of resources. The fund utilizes a call writing strategy to enhance income with a monthly distribution that currently yields 7.8%. We like BCX for several reasons including the unique strategy, income component, performance momentum in 2019, and current discount to NAV of 12%. Considering our constructive outlook for commodities in 2020, we see upside in BCX and are buying shares.

(Source: Finviz.com)

BCX Background

BCX utilizes an options writing (selling) strategy, also known as buy-write or covered calls to enhance dividend yield. Essentially, across a portfolio of 52 equity holdings, the management team writes calls currently at a ratio of 34.5% of the overall portfolio to generate additional income by collecting the options premium. The effect is partial downside hedge while upside appreciation potential on the portion of stocks with written calls is limited to the respective stock prices.

(Source: BlackRock)

We think this strategy is appropriate in an environment of cautious optimism in the market sector. The fund should outperform a non-hedged portfolio in a scenario of lower than expected volatility and steady gains in the underlying stock prices. On the other hand, should energy and materials sector stocks surge higher, BCX would likely underperform a traditional long-only portfolio with similar equity exposure. Separately, the buy-write strategy should help dampen volatility to the downside, all-else-equal.

We highlight how the fund is diversified between a 38% weighting in mining or materials sector stocks, 35% in energy, and 26% in agriculture sector stocks according to BlackRock's classification.

(BCX Sector Exposure. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

While the top 10 holdings include familiar names like BP Plc (NYSE:BP), BHP Group Plc (NYSE:BHP), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), and Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD),; smaller weighting in stocks like Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE), Tractor Supply Co. (NYSE:TSCO) represent companies that would benefit from trends in agriculture.

The idea here is that the broader set of companies have exposure to trends in a wider range of commodity prices. BCX holds a 10% weighting in companies classified as in the "food products" industry. Brazil's JBS SA (OTCQX:JBSAY) with a market cap of $18.3 billion is recognized as the world's largest meat processing company in the world. Similarly, Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is also a major food processor highlighting exposure to protein commodities.

We think this strategy serves an important role compared to funds that invest in just energy or mining stocks. We also like the geographic exposure as the fund holds stocks from various regions, many of which are not actively traded in the U.S. The table below reproduces the equity holdings as of the last semi-annual report from Q2 2019. Keep in mind, the composition of the holdings is expected to regularly change.

(Source: BlackRock)

BCX Performance

With an inception date in March of 2011, BCX's performance over the past 9 years has been pressured by the difficult environment for commodities with lower energy and metals prices. The fund is down a cumulative 9.5% on a total return to NAV basis and 16.5% on market price over its history. While a disastrous performance relative to the broader bull market in stocks, we highlight how the performance more recently over the past 5 years is more favorable against comparable benchmarks.

Given the fund's exposure across energy, mining, and agriculture from global stocks, we look at the performance of the iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSE:IXC), the iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSE:MXI), and the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSE:GNR) for reference purposes. We also include the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) which has a different profile but is possibly the closest CEF to BXC with exposure to energy and materials but not agriculture.

Over the past 5 years, BCX is up 22.3% on a total return basis and is ahead of the iShares Global Energy ETF and the GAMCO Fund, but below the 24.6% return for SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF, and 36.5% for the iShares Global Materials ETF.

(Source: data by YCharts/table by author)

When comparing the performance history across all time periods, it's an overall mixed result between the different funds. The iShares Global Materials ETF has been the leader given the materials sector outperformed energy since 2011. BCX has a similar return profile to the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resource ETF, which makes sense given both have exposure to both energy and materials. GAMCO's GGN had the strongest performance over the past year up 24.5% benefiting from its focus on gold mining stocks which is part of the fund name. BCX's expense ratio at 1.08% compares to 1.35% for GGN, and 0.46% of IXC.

BCX's performance in recent years needs to be placed in the context as a combination of the energy, materials, and agriculture sector returns. The main advantage in BCX over the ETFs in the group is going to be its higher distribution yield and its current 12% discount to NAV. The 1-year total return of 12.3%, which outperformed the IXC and GNR is a top reason to be optimistic about the current direction and momentum of the portfolio.

Discount To NAV Is Compelling

The current discount to NAV at 12% is at approximately the 3-year average. While it has narrowed over the past year, we think that a more bullish outlook for commodities would drive a further tightening of the discount representing an incremental return potential for shareholders. For reference, GGN mentioned above currently trades with a premium to NAV of 3%. In our view, all else equal, we like to buy attractive assets at a discount. Should energy, materials, and agriculture trend higher; we see BCX as gaining favor in the market.

Data by YCharts

BCX Distributions

The fund currently distributes a monthly dividend of $0.0516 per share representing an annualized yield of 7.8%. For reference, approximately 60% of the total amount of the distribution was based on return of capital payments in 2019. With a bullish outlook, we recommend automatic dividend reinvestments to capture the full total return potential. Taking the cash option for income purposes can be used as a defensive positioning with the ability to reinvest at a later date. This flexibility is one of the advantages of high-yield CEFs in our opinion.

Data by YCharts

BCX Forward-Looking Commentary

Amid the market enthusiasm with broad stock market indexes trading with strong momentum at an all-time high, energy, and commodity stocks have been lagging. The momentum in financial markets is based on an expectation of recovering global growth and trade activity following the U.S.-China phase 1 agreement.

It follows that an improving macro outlook and firming economic indicators globally should support the demand for commodities. While the current sentiment hasn't yet translated to hard data, we have a cautiously optimistic outlook on commodities as the next stage in the market cycle which should be supportive for BCX. It's entirely possible commodities witness a renaissance this decade. The fund can work as a portfolio diversifier and inflation hedge. To the downside, a deterioration of the global growth conditions or weaker than expected indicators out of China would be negative for commodities. In this regard, the buy-write strategy could help manage some of the volatility.

For investors that are very bullish on energy, we recommend the BlackRock Energy & Resources (NYSE:BGR) which we previously covered as a CEF with more concentrated exposure to the sector. For gold miners, the ASA Gold & Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) fund is our top pick for exposure to precious metals also covered with an article here. The appeal of BCX comes down to its balance and diversified exposure across the major players in commodities.

Verdict

Investors may be overlooking BCX given what is an admittedly soft performance history since inception. Still, in the context of exposure to a wide range of commodities, the returns are reasonable relative to some sector benchmarks. We like the fund given the more recent momentum with a favorable 2019, along with the current discount to NAV of 12%. We rate shares of BCX as a buy and see upside for the fund in 2020. Take a look at the last semi-annual report for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.