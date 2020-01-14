Dividend Kings Analysis: Most Are Overvalued

Overview

In this article I analyze the 29 Dividend Kings, an exclusive group of stocks that have increased their dividend for 50+ consecutive years. The top five stocks in the ranking model have changed due to increase in valuation for some stocks resulting from the bull market since the Fall of 2019. In addition, the earnings growth rate and dividend growth rates of some Dividend Kings have slowed recently. Since a calendar year has passed, their trailing averages have dropped. The top five stocks in the ranking model in order are Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) [DP Score = 9.21], Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) [DP Score = 9.12], Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) [DP Score = 9.08], Target Corp. (TGT) [DP Score = 9.07], and Stepan Company (SCL) [DP Score = 9.00]. Notably, 3M Company (MMM) [DP Score = 8.95] has dropped out of the top five resulting from a rising share price, lower 5-year earnings per share growth rate, and lower dividend growth rates. The mean PE [TTM] ratio of the Dividend Kings is now ~29.9 and the median is ~26.8. These are the highest since I started writing on the Dividend Kings. Personally, I view 30X earnings as a cut-off for overvaluation for almost all stocks. In any case, the bottom line is that the Dividend Kings are overvalued in my opinion and one should wait before putting new money to work.

Background

In these analyses I use nine criteria that permit rapid quantitative screening based on the dividend, earnings growth, dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. The nine criteria used in quantitative screening are:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5-year EPS growth rate

5-year dividend growth rate

10-year dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year beta

P/E Ratio for trailing twelve months

The goal here is to identify stocks for further research, not make, buy or sell decisions. There are often qualitative factors for each stock that must be researched before making an investment decision. For instance, I also evaluate P/E ratio relative to past 5 years or 10 years and dividend-to-free cash flow ratio. Other qualitative factors can also include management history, recent M&A activity, and effect of tariffs and trade wars on revenue.

Top 5 Dividend Kings In Each Criteria

The table below lists the 29 Dividend Kings in order of number of years of paying a growing dividend. These stocks come from a wide range of industries but there are quite a few industrial, consumer staples, and water utility stocks in the table. The green highlighted rectangles in each column list the five stocks that rank the best in that criteria. The red highlighted rectangles indicate negative growth rates. The yellow highlighted rectangles indicate that the data was not available or applicable. For example, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has negative equity, so the D/E ratio is undefined.

List of Dividend Kings

Source: Data from dripinvesting.org as of December 31, 2019, Seeking Alpha, and Morningstar

The Dividend King that stands out here is Parker-Hannifin Corp., which is different than previous months since Hormel no longer leads in as many criteria as before. Parker-Hannifin is an industrial conglomerate that focuses on aerospace systems, engineered materials, filtration, fluid connectors, instrumentation, motion systems, and electromechanical components. This company ranks highly in five of the nine criteria due to high earnings and 10-year dividend growth rates, number of consecutive years increasing the dividend, low payout ratio, and relatively low valuation. But with that said, the yield is now even lower for this stock and it is a volatile stock with a beta of over 1.5, which may limit interest from some investors. The stock price has gained significantly since September and is now trading near its 52-week high. So, the valuation has also risen. This is a solid company but at the current valuation investors should wait before adding to existing positions.

Graphical Analysis of Yield Versus Other Criteria

In the following sets of graphs, I plot the dividend yield versus the other criteria. The individual data points are labeled according to their yields and can be cross-referenced with the table above. In the first graph, I compare dividend yield versus 5-year EPS growth rate. The stock with the highest dividend yield combined with the highest EPS growth rate is again Altria Group (MO). But the company’s yield has declined due to stock price gains. The stock may have been a bargain when the yield was over 8% a couple of months ago, but it is less so now. Only 3M and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) still have yields over 3%. The late-year bull market in 2019 has caused yields to drop from earlier in the year.

Source: Dividend Power

In the second and third graphs I compare dividend yield versus 5-year dividend growth rate and also versus 10-year dividend growth rate. The two companies with the highest dividend growth rates over the past 5 years are Hormel and Lowe’s Companies (LOW), and over the past 10 years are Lowe’s and Hormel. Hormel remains one of my favorites in the consumer staples sector despite the recent difficulties with commodity pricing that affected the top and bottom lines. The stock is still the highest-ranked stock in my model. But with that said, it has been trending down. Despite Lowe’s high dividend growth rate, the stock ranks low in my ranking model with a DP Score of 7.20. This is due to a high payout ratio, high D/E ratio, high beta, and high valuation. Lowe’s is trading at over 30X earnings at the moment.

Source: Dividend Power

Source: Dividend Power

In the fourth graph I compare dividend yield versus D/E ratio as a measure of safety. Stocks with too much long-term debt may not raise the dividend significantly. In the worst case, the dividend may be frozen or cut due to high interest payments or principal payments. In general, D/E ratios of 2.0 or greater is considered to be too high. Most of the Dividend Kings are conservatively managed. Hence, their D/E ratios are relatively low. However, Altria, Sysco Corp. (SYY), Lowe’s, and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) all have D/E ratios greater than 2.0. 3M is close with a D/E ratio of about 1.8. Generally, this means that growth, dividends, or share repurchases are being financed with debt. One should take a deeper look at the risks of companies with high D/E ratios.

Source: Dividend Power

In the fifth graph I compare dividend yield versus dividend payout ratio as another measure of dividend safety. A stock with a high yield with a low payout ratio is a reasonably safe dividend. There are currently no stocks on the Dividend King list with a yield over 3% and simultaneously a payout ratio under 65%. Notably, a few months ago during the market volatility, there were several stocks that met this criterion. The closest stock is 3M at the moment. Notably, the payout ratio for Altria has gone up due to the company’s recent challenges and write-downs on the investment in Juul Labs.

Source: Dividend Power

In the last graph I compare dividend yield versus trailing P/E ratio as a measure of valuation. In this graph a stock would ideally be located toward the top left corner. I would like to buy stocks with good yields but low valuations and hold forever. After screening, one could compare a stock’s current valuation relative to the historical P/E multiple. Due to recent market appreciation there is not a single Dividend King that is undervalued in my opinion. Most stocks are trading near a 20X earnings multiple or higher. In fact, the mean multiple of all the Dividend Kings is almost 30X, a number that indicates that they are overvalued as a group.

Source: Dividend Power

Dividend Power’s Ranking Model

In this section I present a scaled ranking model using the aforesaid nine criteria and weight each one according to their importance to me. The model tends to reward stocks with better dividend growth characteristics. But saying that, stocks with low dividend safety or high valuation multiples tend to rank low. Companies with good scores tend to have Dividend Power scores of 9.0 or greater indicating that they are performing well in all nine criteria.

The model also accounts for a stock’s criteria rising above or falling below a critical value. If a criterion is above or below the critical value, then that criterion would be zero. For example, I want stocks that have a payout ratio below 100% but sometimes the payout ratio goes above 100% due to a drop in EPS resulting from economic headwinds or company specific short-term issues. The model assigns a zero for that specific criteria for these stocks. It is not a sell signal, but the stock will rank low and thus it may not be suitable for adding to the position at that time. Similar logic applies to other criteria.

The top five stocks in the ranking model in order are Hormel Foods [DP Score = 9.21], Commerce Bancshares [DP Score = 9.12], Parker-Hannifin [DP Score = 9.08], Target Corp. [DP Score = 9.07], and Stepan Company [DP Score = 9.00]. Stepan is new to this list.

The lowest ranked stock using my ranking methodology is Coca-Cola [DP Score = 5.86] due to the negative 5-year EPS growth rate, relatively low dividend growth rates, high payout ratio, high D/E ratio, and high valuation. I exclude Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) due to the low volumes and low market capitalization. This month I discuss Stepan Company since it is new to the top 5.

Stepan Company

Stepan Company is one of the smaller Dividend Kings with a market capitalization of only $2,270M. The company manufactures and sells chemicals to other manufacturers worldwide. This probably makes it less well-known and less followed than many of the other Dividend Kings. Of interest is that the current CEO is the grandson of the founder. The company operates through three business segments: Surfactants (70% of sales), Polymers (26% of sales), and Specialty Products (4% of sales). The current dividend yield is low at ~1.1% but it is well covered by earnings and free cash flow. The payout ratio is the lowest of all 29 Dividend Kings at roughly 22.5%. This is an excellent value and below my criterion of 65%. In fiscal 2018, operating cash flow was $171.1M and capital expenditures were $86.6M, giving free cash flow of $84.5M. The dividend required ~$20.9M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 24.7%. This is also an excellent value and below my threshold of 70%. Debt does not pose a risk to the dividend as the company has a net cash position. Cash and equivalents total $286M which is greater than the sum of short-term debt of $24.1M and long-term debt of $207.8M. Overall, I view the dividend as very safe. Interest coverage is solid at over 20X. With that said, the stock is volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of 1.27. Stepan is facing headwinds now due to the global slowdown in manufacturing combined with tariffs and trade wars, which is primarily affecting the Surfactant business. Agriculture sales are also slow at the moment. But with that said, Stepan has been able to grow the earnings and the dividend over time leading to solid returns to shareholders. Dividend growth investors may want to do further research on this company.

Final Thoughts on The Dividend Kings

My graphical and ranking model analysis indicates that the Dividend Kings as a group are overvalued at this juncture. The trailing earnings multiple is just under 30X. This is a cutoff that I use for valuation except for rapidly growing tech stocks. The Dividend Power scores have continued to trend down as valuation goes up and yields come down. In addition, earnings growth seems to be slowing as is dividend growth. The average trailing 5-year dividend growth rate is ~7.1%, which is less than the average trailing 10-year dividend growth rate of ~7.8%. This points to slowing dividend growth as a group. A slowdown in earnings growth will eventually filter through and result in slower dividend growth rates. In my personal opinion, the stock market is trending up on optimism of reduced tariffs and improved trade between the U.S. and China combined with recent Fed action. While recent developments on the tariff and trade front are moving in the right direction, the unpredictability is likely a problem for most companies. My recent article on manufacturing indicates that it is still contracting in the U.S., which does not bode well for most U.S. manufacturers. If the slowdown spreads to service companies then the U.S. economy will slow further. This combined with elevated valuation means I am personally hesitant to put money to work in the Dividend Kings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, CL, HRL, KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.