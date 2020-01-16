Buy AT&T As Management Gives The Ultimate Buy Signal

T has begun an aggressive share repurchase program which will take advantage of the low price to earnings multiple in the stock price.

AT&T (T) has an illustrious history, but its stock has not performed strongly as of late. With a share price equivalent to levels from 2007, you can’t blame someone if they thought that T had become a boring dividend stock. I explain why I believe that shares are primed for a significant leg higher. T is a strong buy.

Watchmen Is A Masterpiece

Every investment idea has an idea generation story. Sometimes the idea generation is more “normal” like reading an article on Seeking Alpha. In the case of how I came to buy T, idea generation came from their new show, Watchmen.

(The Guardian)

This is anecdotal: I hold this show in esteem higher than Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Westworld - this is my favorite show ever. In the words of The Guardian, this is “such a masterpiece, it’s almost too much to bear.” My opinion appears to be validated by the 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wall Street is skeptical of T’s ability to compete in the content streaming market and perhaps rightfully so given that Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) already have strong leadership positions. Wall Street, however, may need to watch more TV because if HBO can continue to produce blockbusters like Watchmen, as they have a clear history of doing in the past with Game of Thrones and others, then T may very well be able to surprise the skeptics. T has unveiled HBO Max to be a $15/month subscription service, which is on the higher end as compared with Netflix and Disney+. I think that streaming services should not be engaging in price wars because I am skeptical that customers will subscribe to many streaming services. I expect customers to watch television from a narrower group of services due to the segmentation that streaming provides, reducing the need to have access to everything. I like that T is aiming to earn enough from each subscriber right now instead of back-loading profitability through eventual price increases, which may never materialize.

I see T as providing a decent value proposition on their other businesses even if HBO Max doesn’t prove to be the smash-hit I expect it to be - HBO Max is a realistic lottery ticket on top of a free cash flow machine. Let’s now discuss the financials.

Management Signals A Buying Opportunity

With their last earnings release, T unveiled an ambitious three-year plan:

T expects adjusted EPS to hit $4.65 by 2022 at the midpoint.

T has guided to use between 50% and 70% of free cash flow after the dividend for retiring shares (over 3% annually) and expects to retire 70% of shares issued for the Time Warner acquisition by 2022 (about 750 million shares).

T expects to pay off 100% of the debt issued for the Time Warner acquisition and end with debt to EBITDA of 2.0 to 2.25 times by 2022.

T expects $31 billion in free cash flow at the midpoint by 2022.

These are ambitious goals that imply double-digit EPS growth over the next three years. As we can see below, a significant portion is expected to come from share repurchases:

(2019 Q3 Presentation)

I’m not sure the market has quite comprehended the significance of this announcement. For the past two years, the narrative around T seems to have been that shares would be dead money until they paid off their debt. It was difficult seeing the light at the end of the tunnel without clear targets. With this announcement, T has given a clear path to deleveraging and has indicated that they’ll reward shareholders along the way.

T appears very serious about its capital returns program. In the earnings conference call, T said:

“With regard to the process for buybacks … we're looking at everything from accelerated share repurchases to open market purchases to other transactional aspects. But I do think it's fair to assume that we would focus on trying to front end load or trying to do more earlier.”

T also has since announced a $4 billion accelerated share repurchase program and is guiding for 100 million shares to be retired in the first quarter of 2020. The typical knock on value investing is the lack of a catalyst to improve valuation. T is deep value, and this share repurchase program is the most direct value creation catalyst I can think of: the aggressiveness of their share repurchases is management giving the buy signal loud and clear.

Mixed Financial Results

T’s financial results look unspectacular at first glance.

Their Mobility segment had more of the balance between churn and cash flow resilience of the past. Revenues declined slightly YOY, but operating income increased by 3%. I don’t expect much growth from this segment, but it continues to be more or less a stable cash cow.

The Entertainment segment saw revenues decline 3.4%, and operating income decline by 1.7%. This was mostly driven by a 4.2% decline in Video revenues as premium TV subscribers declined. This, however, hides the continued strength in high-speed internet, which saw revenues grow 3.5% for the quarter and 6.6% YTD. Some may have overlooked the fact that T has exposure to this enviable market segment. Have you noticed how your internet bill goes up significantly every year? It’s an unfortunate reality, but T is one of the companies profiting from our pain.

WarnerMedia saw revenues decline 4.4%, and operating income decline 1.5% YOY. This, however, was mostly due to tough comparables at the Warner Bros. segment (movies) as the third quarter of 2018 had big hits such as Crazy Rich Asians. HBO performed strongly with 10% revenue growth and 15% operating income growth:

(2019 Q3 Investor Briefing)

All in all, strong growth segments appear to be helping to compensate for weak legacy businesses. T’s projected adjusted EPS of $3.56 for 2019 represents mild growth over the $3.52 in adjusted EPS last year. This isn’t a stock which investors buy hoping for 20% revenue and EPS growth - this is a stock which throws off a high yield with a potential for high single-digit EPS growth, which could be good enough for strong shareholder returns.

Balance Sheet: Quickly Deleveraging

One of the most common arguments against T has been its large debt load. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA stood at 2.66 times, and T is guiding for that to come down to 2.5 times by the end of the year. T has paid down $12.7 billion in debt YTD. T has targeted a long-term ratio of 2 to 2.25 times debt to EBITDA to be reached by the end of 2022. This could be considered a steady-stage leverage ratio because T saw debt to EBITDA of around three times before the Time Warner acquisition:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from Annual Filings)

An underestimated driver is the potential for T to significantly reduce interest expenses and increase free cash flow. With T paying down debt and reducing leverage, that directly reduces interest expenses. The low interest-rate environment suggests that T may be able to refinance debt maturities at lower interest rates. As T deleverages, it may be able to earn higher credit ratings, which also apply downward pressure to interest rates. While their large debt load indeed isn’t optimal, their growing cash flow and high capacity for debt pay down make it more of a near-term issue that should look better in several years.

Free Cash Flow Machine

For those not familiar with T, one might be surprised to know that it generates significant free cash flow. Most know that T spends significantly on capital expenditures and that it took on significant debt for the Time Warner acquisition. T, however, generated $20.9 billion in free cash flow YTD, which was used to fund $11.2 billion in dividends and pay down $10 billion in net debt. T is a free cash flow machine.

T has guided for the “sweet spot” for shareholder alignment. T has targeted a 50% dividend payout ratio and for 50% to 70% of the remaining free cash flow to be used for share repurchases for a total shareholder payout ratio of 75% to 85%. Previously one might have thought that T was just a boring dividend since all other cash flow was needed to pay down debt. Management’s commitment to an aggressive share repurchase program squelches such fears.

T has raised its quarterly dividend from $0.51 to $0.52, or $2.08 annually. This dividend is well-covered at a low 58% payout ratio, but I anticipate T to continue the low increase as long as shares remain at these low levels because share repurchases will create more value.

Valuation And Price Target

T is guiding for $28 billion in free cash flow this year. With 7.3 billion shares outstanding, T has a market cap around $280 billion, for a price to free cash flow multiple around ten times. T has guided for adjusted EPS to grow to $3.65 at the midpoint next year. At recent prices, T trades around 10.5 times earnings.

Assuming T does hit their target of $4.65 in 2022 EPS, shares appear too cheap. Even if we assume no multiple expansion, then we arrive at a share price of $49 in 2022, or approximately 15% total annual returns over the next three years. Assuming T sees multiple expansion to 12 times earnings, shares would trade at $56, or approximately 18% total annual returns.

My 12-month price target for T is $46, which represents a 4.5% dividend yield and 13 times earnings.

Risks

T has many legacy businesses seeing secular headwinds. These include Premium TV and business wireline. The biggest risk I see with T is underestimating the decline in these segments. I anticipate other segments to more than compensate for underperforming segments and for the share repurchase and debt pay downs to help compensate for quarter to quarter fluctuations.

The cellphone service market has proven to be very price competitive. I think that T has made a smart move in including HBO with unlimited data plans, as the higher price tag on HBO may make their cellular service appear to have higher value than the Verizon (NYSE:VZ)+Disney (NYSE:DIS) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS)+Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) bundles.

HBO Max might be a fluke. Given that T intends to invest heavily in HBO Max, such a result would be disappointing because it would imply wasted investor capital. It is also possible that we have simply overestimated the size of the content streaming market.

Conclusion

I view T as being a free cash flow machine, which becomes a safer play every year as they continue to pay down debt. I think Wall Street is greatly underestimating the potential for HBO Max to both be a strong standalone streaming service and the potential for it to help differentiate T’s cellular services. T is a strong buy.

