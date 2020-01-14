Airbus' Alabama Production Increase Reduces Tariff Risk

The EU will likely receive WTO authority to slap tariffs on Boeing exports sometime this year, which may force the U.S. to negotiate an end to this tariff battle.

However, even at a production rate of 7/month, Airbus will not be able to fill all of its A320-family orders for U.S. customers from the Mobile plant.

Airbus' decision to open a final assembly site in the U.S. is mitigating the impact of 10% tariffs that the U.S. recently imposed on aircraft imported from Europe.

Airbus recently announced that it will increase production of A320-family jets in Mobile, Alabama from a 5/month rate to 7/month by the beginning of 2021.

Last week, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) announced plans to increase output of A320-family jets at its assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama for the second time since it started production there in late 2015. The Mobile plant is currently building five A320-family aircraft per month, but it will step up the production rate to seven per month by the beginning of 2021.

Airbus invested in U.S. manufacturing operations to hedge some of its exchange rate exposure, diversify its manufacturing base, and give itself a better shot at competing for business in the U.S. This decision is now paying off in a big way, after the U.S. imposed 10% tariffs on aircraft exported from France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K. last October. By increasing U.S. production, Airbus will mitigate the potential negative impact of tariffs on U.S. customers like Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Frontier Airlines.

Airbus in Alabama: the way around tariffs

The tariffs on Airbus' European exports are the result of a long-running battle over state subsidies between Boeing (BA) and the U.S. on the one hand and Airbus and its European home countries on the other. Each side has accused the other of providing illegal government subsidies to the aircraft manufacturers.

In both cases, the WTO has ruled in favor of the complaining parties, agreeing that both Airbus and Boeing benefited from billions of dollars of illegal state subsidies. However, the case against Airbus and the four European countries finished making its way through the WTO dispute mechanism sooner. As a result, the U.S. was allowed to impose retaliatory tariffs on exports from France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K., which included a 10% levy on exports of aircraft.

For now, at least, the U.S. is collecting tariffs on finished aircraft but not on aircraft parts. That means A320-family planes built in Mobile and delivered to U.S. customers are exempt from tariffs, even though they include large structures that are built in Europe and shipped to Mobile for final assembly.

(The first Alabama-built Airbus jet, a JetBlue A321, takes off on its first flight. Image source: Airbus.)

Airbus uses an 11.5-month year for planning purposes, so a production rate of 7/month means approximately 80 (rather than 84) aircraft would be built in a typical year. That will go a long way towards meeting the demand for A320-family aircraft from U.S. airlines. However, it won't fully insulate Airbus and its U.S. customers from the impact of the new tariffs.

U.S. airlines have a lot of A320s on order

Nearly every major U.S. airline (with the notable exception of Southwest Airlines) uses at least some Airbus A320-family jets. Of those, Delta, American, JetBlue, Spirit, and Frontier all have large outstanding orders for delivery within the next few years.

Looking at 2021 specifically (the first year of increased A320 production in Mobile), Delta Air Lines has scheduled deliveries of 39 A320-family jets: 36 A321neos and 3 of the last regular A321s to roll off the assembly line. Spirit Airlines expects to receive 27 A320neos. American Airlines has 18 A321neos on order for that year. Finally, JetBlue has 17 A321neos (including A321LRs) scheduled to arrive in 2021 and may receive even more that year, because many of its planes due for delivery in 2019 and 2020 have been delayed.

Combined, these four airlines have 101 A320-family jets on order for 2021. Even at a production rate of 7/month, the Mobile plant can't fully satisfy that demand pool. Furthermore, privately-held Frontier Airlines hasn't published an official fleet plan, but it has been receiving 18 planes a year from Airbus recently. It probably has at least that many on order for 2021. After all, in late 2017, it ordered 134 A320neos and A321neos for delivery between 2021 and 2026: an average of more than 22 per year.

Including orders from Frontier Airlines, the number of A320-family jets bound for U.S. customers will exceed U.S. output by about 50% in 2021. U.S. deliveries will likely continue to outpace the Mobile plant's production for the foreseeable future.

Key details are still unclear

The imposition of tariffs represents a major unexpected cost for U.S. airlines that receive Airbus planes built in Europe. While 10% may not seem like a very high tariff level, narrowbody planes cost tens of millions of dollars even after customary discounts.

(Image source: Delta Air Lines)

The details of aircraft purchase contracts are closely-guarded secrets. They can also be subject to renegotiation, as the rivalry between Airbus and Boeing puts pressure on both jet makers to accommodate their customers as much as possible. As a result, investors and analysts don't know how much of the tariff burden will fall on U.S. airlines and how much Airbus will end up covering.

Airbus controls where it builds each aircraft, so at the very least, it is likely to compensate any airlines receiving a disproportionate number of Europe-built A320-family jets.

The bigger question concerns how Airbus will handle the tariff issue when chasing future orders in the U.S. Boeing is likely to be very aggressive on pricing to rejuvenate 737 MAX sales after that troubled aircraft type is eventually recertified. Airbus may not be able to match Boeing's pricing and cover the cost of tariffs on aircraft that would be built in Europe. Meanwhile, U.S. airlines have hundreds and hundreds of orders and options for A320-family jets, so many years of Airbus' Mobile production are already spoken for. This could represent a temporary sales headwind in the U.S. for Airbus' most popular aircraft family.

These tariffs may not last long

The good news for Airbus is that U.S. tariffs on European aircraft exports may not last very long. For one thing, while the Trump Administration has been very quick to impose tariffs during trade disputes, if a Democratic president comes to power next year, the U.S. may reverse course in an attempt to bolster relations with its European allies.

That aside, a WTO decision on potential EU tariffs against the U.S. to retaliate for illegal state support to Boeing is expected sometime in 2020. The WTO will almost certainly allow the EU to slap tariffs on Boeing exports to Europe (among other things), so that ruling could be the catalyst for meaningful negotiations between the two sides. It's not good for anybody when each aerospace giant has a huge leg up at home along with a huge competitive disadvantage in a key export market.

Thus, a few years from now, Airbus may not need a U.S. production facility to get around tariffs. However, having some tariff-exempt U.S. output is paying off in a big way right now, and the company's Mobile plant represents a nice hedge against future trade disputes, too.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL, JBLU, SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2020 $20 calls on AAL and Jan. 2021 $40 calls on LUV.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.