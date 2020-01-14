Looking For Yield Abroad: Kion Group AG

Investor Takeaway

Kion Group AG (OTCPK:KIGRY) is a value play in the machinery goods and equipment segment that is trading at a discount according to several metrics. Manufacturing contraction in Germany is negative for now but the young company is well-positioned financially for the future. Being a growing company in a saturated market makes Kion a superb opportunity while also considering its acceptable dividend. The company has grown sales outside of Germany significantly over recent years, while low levels of debt make the company an attractive long opportunity at current technical levels.

Company Profile

Kion Group AG is a manufacturer mainly involved with industrial trucks, warehouses, and providing supply chain solutions. Based in Frankfurt, Germany, the company sells its products worldwide. Other revenue-generating items are forklifts, towing vehicles, and warehouse trucks. Maintenance and repair services are also provided by the company. Also, on the technology side, the company sells integrated software and robotic solutions under its brand called Dematic.

Kion Group is well-positioned in our current business environment. The supply chain solutions that Kion provides is key for sustaining a competitive advantage in the machinery industry. Employing over 33,000 people, the company is the largest industrial truck manufacturer in Europe. Kion being founded in 2006, prides itself on being a leader in the automation technology involved in warehouse systems and industrial equipment.

Consolidated Financials

The equity trades at a discount when looking at its P/E of 14.5, which is much lower compared to the machinery industry average of 22.8 Price to book also paints the same picture with Kion group having a relatively cheaper reading at 2.1 while the industry average is higher at 2.5. The company has high-quality earnings and net profit margins have stayed relatively unchanged comparing yearly. Earnings growth was at 11% this past twelve months, which was higher than the industry average. EBIT can cover the interest payments of the company almost 11 times over. Existing debt can be covered by operating cash flow as well. The dividend yield of the company is at 1.97%, which is good enough but a few more basis points of yield would be much better. Earnings grew by a staggering 11% over the past year and Kion has beat revenue estimates of analysts over the last four quarters. Dividends have risen over the past three years. Due to Kion being a young company, the dividend is low compared to the industry. Price to Book also shows us a discount compared to companies trading in the capital goods sector within the U.S. Debt figures are manageable, as operating cash flow can cover debt over three times. Existing debt on the company balance sheet can easily be managed via operating cash flows. Interest payments on the corresponding debt can be well covered by EBIT, which can cover the interest payments 10.8x times. With a low payout ratio of 28.7%, dividend payments are well covered by earnings. Foreign sales of the company have spiked in 2017 and 2018. Hence, when the fourth-quarter results are announced, I am expecting the increasing trend to continue in this figure. Comparing 2017 to 2016, foreign sales grew 7,403 million USD from 4,490 million USD. While in 2018 the figure declined slightly. Consolidated financials of the recent quarter can be found here.

Catalysts

Given the state of the global industrial manufactured goods market, there are only a few players at play as the market is saturated with high barriers of entry. An interesting item that is getting more traction in the segment is the electric counterbalance forklift trucks. A lot of buyers are turning to the electric lines as it is becoming more and more cost-efficient to do so. Great value play in Europe amid a contraction trend among European countries. Although, analysts covering the segment are not that convinced of the upside as we can see an overall rating of neutral among analysts. The risks globally and also the decline in manufacturing outweigh the value proposition this company presents. The question is will the German and European central bank figures go for quantitative easing to deal with the manufacturing contraction. If they do a lot of industrial names in Germany and central Europe will likely go through a rebound period. Kion didn't experience a meaningful decline in either margins or equity performance. Hence a possible QE program won't necessarily be needed by Kion but it won't do any harm.

Technicals

The equity is trading at $17.04 as of Friday's afternoon close. There has been a golden cross where the 50-day exponential moving average crossed over its 200-day counterpart, in return implying an increase in short-term momentum upwards. The equity rallied after the golden cross and has stagnated albeit is still trading well above both aforementioned EMAs. Hence for investors looking to go long in the industrial manufacturer, should use both the 50 and 200-day EMAs as stop levels to manage their risks.

Conclusion

Given the value proposition it provides within the developed European market, Kion Group is a discounted industrial manufacturer with an attractive balance sheet. As a young company, it is impressive that the dividend yield is already approaching 2.00%, albeit investors would like more yield given that the company is capable of increasing dividends in the future. The manufacturing contraction in Germany is a risk factor given that there is a clear decline in manufacturing both in the country and Europe, although margins stayed protected throughout the contraction. Technicals are attractive for investors interested in going long in Kion. Looking ahead, investors ought to look out for the next earnings release and see what's up with earnings. Also, if the company continues to keep a clean balance sheet, the value proposition will come into play as market participants catch on to the discount at hand.

