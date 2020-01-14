Commercial Metals Looks Mispriced Given Generally Favorable Market Trends

Rebar pricing likely won't see a lot of upside in 2020, but demand from non-resi and infrastructure markets should be healthy and metal spreads should remain quite strong.

I’m probably closer to bearish on steel than bullish, but I do see some select opportunities that are worth a look, and Commercial Metals (CMC) seems to be one of them. Unlike the market for flat-rolled steel, I see a better supply/demand balance in CMC’s core long markets, particularly given how consolidated the U.S. rebar market is now after the CMC-Gerdau (GGB) deal in 2018. Add in some growth from infrastructure projects, decent non-resi trends, improving fabrication results, and some opportunities for network optimization, and I think CMC has some potential.

I think CMC shares could be more than 10% undervalued now, with long-term annualized return potential in the double digits. Certainly a lot rides on whether above-trend metal spreads can be maintained, but CMC management has made several smart moves and seems underappreciated relative to flat producers facing more structural challenges.

A Good Start To The Fiscal Year

Although Commercial Metal’s fiscal first quarter revenue came in light of expectations (about 3% to 4% below), with weakness in recycling and international, neither were really altogether surprising and CMC more than made up for it elsewhere, with a greater than 22% beat at the adjusted EBITDA line.

Revenue rose 8% yoy as reported and fell 10% qoq. Growth was strongest in the U.S. steel operations, with Americas Mills up 28% / down 7% on healthy shipments (up 42% / down 1%), with some weakness in pricing (down 10% / down 5%). Americas Fabrication saw 31% yoy revenue growth and 8% qoq contraction, with shipments up 29% / down 8% and prices up 12% / up 1%.

Recycling was expected to be weak, and it was weaker than expected, with revenue down 26% yoy and 17% qoq on weakness in shipments (down 14% / down 11% and pricing). International was likewise weak (down 27% / down 19%) on weak shipments (down 14% / down 13%) and pricing (down 16% / down 8%).

Good (or at least better) results in Mills and Fab helped drive a very solid five-point improvement in gross margin (and an 80bp qoq improvement). EBITDA rose 78% yoy and 10% qoq, with margin improving almost five points (and 230bp qoq) to 12.6%. The Americas Mills business is always the workhorse from an earnings perspective, and EBITDA improved 36% year over year (declined 4% qoq), with a margin of over 20%. Per-ton EBITDA declined 4% to $129 (still good on a comparable basis), and the metal margin remains strong at $385/st. Profitability was lackluster elsewhere in the business, though the Fabrication business did improve to a profit at the EBITDA level as the company has largely worked through lower-margin backlog.

2020 Looks Pretty Good On Balance

U.S. rebar prices have been left behind lately as hot-rolled has rallied well (up 7% over the last three months) on some mill outages (led by ArcelorMittal (MT) ) and customer restocking. Rebar prices, though, are down about 3% over the past three months (and down 17% yoy), but recent prices are still more than 5% ahead of the average realized prices for CMC’s Americas Mills business during the first quarter, and it’s worth remembering that this is a largely spot business.

I actually expect this to continue for the year; I expect hot-rolled prices to outperform rebar for 2020, but that should be viewed with the context that HRC prices weakened considerably more than rebar prices. Likewise, rebar prices are still at historically very healthy prices, with a metal spread that is about 15% to 20% above long-term averages.

Part of my bullishness is based on end-market demand trends. Although there have been a few concerning signs recently, U.S. non-residential construction activity still looks largely healthy. I expect 2020 will see the growth rate slow from 2019 levels, but still stay positive. At the same time, public infrastructure spending (which accounts for more than one-third of CMC’s end-market demand) has been quite healthy, with road spending growing at a high single-digit clip with ongoing support from the FAST Act.

Readers who aren’t familiar with CMC should understand that this is very much a construction and infrastructure-driven story. The company’s output is almost exclusively long product, with around 85% of end-user demand in the construction sector (divided between infrastructure, non-resi construction, and residential construction). If end-markets like autos really pick up in 2020, that will benefit Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD), but not CMC.

Is It Different This Time?

One of the more common bear arguments against CMC is that those high metal spreads can’t and won’t persist. While I generally agree that above-trend performance in cyclical commodity markets are doomed to pull back, I’m not so sure we’ll see a full pullback in this case. Particularly with the 2018 Gerdau deal, the U.S. rebar market is tightly concentrated now, with CMC and Nucor controlling around 70% to 75% of the market.

That level of concentration should lend itself to more responsible supply decisions, as well as pricing power. On the other hand, pricing has been supported by Section 232 tariffs (that have discouraged imports from Turkey in particular), and that may not last long term, particularly depending upon the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. There has been some increase in imports from Mexico since those tariffs were lifted, but not enough to really impact pricing.

Back in the plus column for “maybe it’s different…” is ongoing network optimization opportunities. Although the Gerdau operations are pretty much integrated at this point, CMC management still sees opportunities to optimize its network, particularly by maximizing its product mix on a regional basis and producing each product at the lowest-cost location within its system. I’d also note that CMC’s capacity utilization in the U.S. isn’t quite at the sweet spot and better-than-expected demand (if it happens) could translate into better incremental margin leverage.

I’d also note the recent improvement in the fabrication business. This has never been a particularly profitable business – there have been some quarters with double-digit EBITDA margins, but those are more than a decade ago – but CMC has managed to pull it up from EBITDA-level losses by working through weaker orders in the backlog and recent bookings have been at prices of over $1,000/st (versus a realized price of $976/st in the first quarter, up 12% yoy).

The Outlook

I don’t expect CMC to grow much beyond my expectations for non-residential and infrastructure investment growth in the U.S., so low single-digit annualized revenue growth seems the likely outcome. Irresponsible supply additions to the market would be the biggest likely risk to that long-term forecast.

On the margin side, while I’m not going to give full credit to “it’s different this time”, I do think the rebar market can be structurally more profitable for CMC after the Gerdau deal. I think mid-single-digit FCF margins are attainable now, supporting a long-term FCF growth rate in the low-to-mid single-digits. Investors should note that, by and large, CMC lacks the specialty products of Steel Dynamics and Nucor and that is likely to always be an impediment to margins/FCF margins.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow, ROE-driven P/BV, and EV/EBITDA, I believe CMC is undervalued, with a fair value in the mid- to mid-high $20’s. Clearly a lot is riding on the health of the non-residential and infrastructure markets in the U.S.; if U.S. non-residential construction really shrinks from here, it’ll be hard for CMC and Nucor to maintain pricing and volume. Still, I think the risk/reward is, on balance, positive for CMC at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.