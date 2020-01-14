MTN Group Still Facing Profitability With No Prosperity

MTN Group is well-run now and the shares look too cheap, but the neverending series of regulatory, political, and macro issues makes these exceedingly difficult to recommend.

Nigeria has backed off its back taxes claim, but with the MTN Nigeria license up for renewal soon, who knows what will come next.

MTN Group is doing fairly well from a financial standpoint, and FCF margins should be set to improve, but the shares continue to wither due to political/macro issues.

I’ve been doing this for over a quarter-century now, and MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOY) may well be the most frustrating stock I’ve owned and followed over that time. While there have certainly been management missteps in this company’s history, even a good management team with a good plan hasn’t been much of an elixir for the ailing stock price, as constant regulatory nonsense across its operating area, as well as other macro challenges, have mitigated any of the benefits.

These shares may now be the cheapest they’ve ever been, but it’s hard for me not to conclude with a “… so what?”, particularly with some significant upcoming license renewals and ongoing economic and political challenges in South Africa. Maybe I’m getting ready to throw in the towel at the low point, but it’s honestly difficult to recommend these shares even despite significant apparent undervaluation – a good management team and a good valuation are often highly valued, but the significant ongoing external issues are an inescapable and unignorable negative part of this story.

Progress In Nigeria … But Don’t Rest Easy Yet

Just the other day, MTN Group received what should be good news regarding its highly significant operators in Nigeria (which account for around one-third of EBITDA, and high growth) – after repeated delays in court proceedings (at the government’s request), the Attorney General has dropped his claim that MTN Group owes $2 billion in back taxes and instead referred the matter to revenue and customs offices for “resolution”.

MTN Group management always asserted that the claim was grossly inflated, if not utter nonsense, and showed it was willing to stand in Nigeria’s courts and fight this one out. Given the history of Nigeria’s government with respect to similar claims, I always found this one specious, and the government’s constant attempts to stall the legal proceedings (while still rattling the saber) did nothing to change that view.

This follows in the footsteps of a $8 billion claim that Nigeria’s government ultimately settled for $53 million. Whatever the final resolution, it continues a trend of what I believe is a ceaseless attempt by the Nigerian government to shake MTN down for money, and with the company’s license renewal coming up in 2020, who can imagine what nonsense the Nigerian government may try in the coming months. With MTN Group having listed a significant part of MTN Nigeria on the local exchange, that may reduce the government’s willingness to mess with the business, but I wouldn’t count on that.

In the meantime, this remains an unmistakably key business. Revenue was up more than 10% in local currency in the last quarter, not the fastest-growing part of the business but still highly significant, with EBITDA margins close to the mid-50%’s (against a company-wide average in the low 40%’s). This comes despite the fact that MTN Nigeria’s service quality and customer satisfaction scores haven’t been all that good lately, and I wonder if MTN has been more cautious on spending given all of the political issues. Even so, this remains a key growth market, not only for core voice and data services, but mobile money (fintech) as well.

South Africa – Challenging Economic Conditions And Now Some Government Nonsense As Well

Nigeria isn’t the only country where MTN Group has to deal with government shenanigans. Recently the South African Competition Commission (CompCom) has asserted that Vodafone (VOD) and MTN are overcharging customers for data and voice services (pre-paid), and is pushing for a 30% to 50% price cut in 30-day prepaid bundles.

There are plenty of issues with this. While the finding was ostensibly based on a two-year market review, including examining pricing in other African countries, the commission apparently didn’t factor in the cost of providing services, nor did the commission seem to distinguish between headline pricing and effective pricing (in other words, excluding free/bonus data offers). As one example of the curious logic employed by the commission, the commission complained that smaller prepaid bundles had a higher cost per MB than larger bundles. Mull that one over a bit and compare it to your own experiences (as in, don’t you usually get a per-whatever discount when you buy more?).

The irony here is that MTN Group (and Vodafone) offer these smaller bundles largely as a way for poor South Africans to have access to voice and data services – in fact, that’s been a big part of MTN’s business push within the country. MTN Group can’t really compete with Vodafone (technically Vodacom, a subsidiary of Vodafone) on service quality, but it has focused on creating bundles for those customers with much lower incomes (in a relatively poor country).

What’s arguably worse is the fact that the cost of services doesn’t seem to be in the mix. As MTN management has pointed out, the government has withheld significant amounts of spectrum from the market, forcing MTN to spend billions on capex to compensate for that lack of spectrum. An added irony is that the South African telecom regulator, ICASA, which monitors pricing and has taken action against MTN in the past, doesn't seem to view this as a problem. And of course, there’s really no mechanism for reconciling the two agencies, so MTN must now pacify CompCom, most likely through targeted price cuts.

All of that comes in the context of a business that is barely growing at the top line in recent quarters and has been generating below-average EBITDA margins.

The Outlook

I haven’t even touched on what’s going on now in Iran (spoiler alert: it’s not pretty), nor the suit filed against MTN in the U.S. claiming the company paid off the Taliban to not blow up its towers in Afghanistan (illegal under U.S. anti-terrorism laws). Suffice it to say, operating in so many countries creates a mosaic of regulatory, political, and macroeconomic challenges that are just never going to go away.

I still believe MTN Group can generate mid-single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth, and maybe even better than that. I still believe mobile money is a major long-term opportunity, particularly as banks have no real traction across most of Africa with large swaths of the population. I also still believe EBITDA margins can stay in the 40%’s and FCF margins can improve into the mid-teens (if not toward 20%) as the company sees more data and fintech usage.

The Bottom Line

All of that indicates that these shares are quite undervalued. And yet, it is very very difficult to recommend the shares, because it often seems that no matter what management does (and to be clear, I think MTN has a high-quality team now with a good plan in place), it’s outweighed by uncontrollable external factors.

Am I frustrated? You bet. Not so much with the company, as with the overall investment situation. Given that my MTN holdings are quite small and in an account where there’s no tax loss benefit, I’ll probably just hold on to them and look at them a bit like a paid-for lottery ticket – maybe it’ll work out, maybe it won’t. As far as other investors considering a larger position here … it’s a very tough call, but given the seemingly constant macro/political challenges, I’d caution that it may well be more trouble than it’s worth, even with what looks like substantial undervaluation.

