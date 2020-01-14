Lee & Man Paper: Multiple Headwinds For The Chinese Paper Industry

There is a possibility that Chinese paper demand could recover earlier than expected with a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, but there is uncertainty associated with China's economic recovery.

The operating rate or capacity utilization rate for China's containerboard market has declined from above 90% in 2016 and 2017 to below 80% in 2019 due to oversupply.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Chinese paper manufacturing company Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCPK:LMPMY) (OTC:LMPMF) [2314:HK] has been hurt by multiple industry headwinds in the past few years, with its share price reaching a new three-year historical low of HK$3.97 on August 15, 2019, prior to surging by +53% in the past five months to close at HK$6.09 as of January 10, 2020. Near-term positives for the Chinese paper industry and Lee & Man Paper such as lower-than-expected capacity additions, a truce in the U.S.-China trade war and a possible delay in the implementation of coal-to-gas conversion are responsible for the company's recent share price recovery.

Lee & Man Paper currently trades at 7.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 9 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.2%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Lee & Man Paper. The near-term positives for the Chinese paper industry and Lee & Man Paper have largely been priced in with the company's strong share price momentum in the past few months. In the medium to long term, Lee & Man Paper still faces industry headwinds such as a complete ban on wastepaper imports which increases raw material costs, and an eventual implementation of coal-to-gas conversion for paper plants. This is partly mitigated by the fact that Lee & Man Paper will benefit from industry consolidation as a market leader, while weaker and smaller players are forced to exit the market.

Readers are advised to trade in Lee & Man Paper shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2314:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4 million and market capitalization is above $3 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1994 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2003, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing is a leading paper manufacturer in China, producing a range of linerboard, corrugating medium and coated duplex board used to produce cardboard boxes for packaging purposes. The company has production plants in both China (Dongguan, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Chongqing and Jiangxi) and Vietnam (Hau Giang) with an annual production capacity of 6.18 million tons of containerboard, 180,000 tons of pulp and 795,000 tons of tissue paper.

Lee & Man Paper's share price was at a three-year historical low of HK$3.97 on August 15, 2019, but its share price has since surged by +53% in the past five months to close at HK$6.09 as of January 10, 2020. Lee & Man Paper's share price momentum in the past few months was driven by a recovery in paper prices in China (partly seasonal in nature due to Chinese New Year in January 2020) since October 2019, which may or may not be sustainable. Nevertheless, Lee & Man Paper's share price is still only 58% of its three-year and all-time share price peak of HK$10.58 as of October 17, 2017. This is attributable to industry headwinds which have hurt the share prices of Chinese paper manufacturing companies such as Lee & Man Paper and are discussed in detail in this article.

Lee & Man Paper's Three-Year Historical Share Price Chart

Source: Gurufocus

Oversupply Situation In China's Paper Market

The operating rate or capacity utilization rate (green line in the chart below) for China's containerboard market has declined from above 90% in 2016 and 2017 to below 80% in 2019, as per the chart below. The strong demand growth in 2016 and 2017 led to Chinese paper companies aggressively expanding their production capacity with the building of new paper production plants, which in turn resulted in oversupply and a decline in operating rates or capacity utilization rates.

Operating Rate For China's Containerboard Market

Source: November 2019 Fastmarkets Report On Asian Packaging and Recovered Paper Outlook

It is challenging to estimate future supply in the Chinese paper market with a high degree of certainty. Sell-side broker China Galaxy International highlighted in a November 19, 2019 research report that "there is no consensus on how much new paper capacity will come on stream in 2019F-2022F, as there is a wide range of estimates, from 4-10m tonnes per year in 2019F and 2020F." In contrast with the new capacity additions expected for China's paper market in 2019 and 2020, Fastmarkets forecasts that containerboard demand (blue line in the chart above) in China will continue to decline in 2019 and 2020, prior to returning to positive demand growth again in 2021.

Nevertheless, it is likely that new capacity additions could be below market expectations. Considering low profitability due to depressed paper prices in China, it is probable that certain paper manufacturers could choose to delay or even suspend the operation of their new paper production plants. As an illustration, Lee & Man Paper, a leading paper manufacturer in China, has seen the company's net profit per ton decline by -41% from HK$1,009 in 1H2018 to HK$597 in 1H2019. It is likely that a certain number of smaller and sub-scale Chinese paper manufacturers are currently loss-making, and could possibly exit the market.

Furthermore, future new capacity growth is constrained by the fact that China's war on pollution means the authorities are increasingly rejecting applications to build new paper production plants on environmental grounds. For paper production plants which have already obtained the relevant regulatory approval and are in the process of being constructed, the paper companies still need to consider carefully if they have sufficient access to cheap imported wastepaper (wastepaper import licenses usually awarded to larger players by the authorities) to be profitable at current paper prices.

There are two positive side effects associated with the current oversupply situation in China's paper market. Firstly, as earlier mentioned, sub-scale players will exit the market and accelerate industry consolidation. This favors market leaders like Lee & Man Paper which can gain market share and benefit from positive operating leverage in the medium term, i.e. higher revenue over a fixed cost base. Secondly, Chinese paper companies have stepped up their overseas expansion plans; Lee & Man Paper has been building new capacity in Southeast Asian markets such as Vietnam and Myanmar.

Potential Demand Recovery

Fastmarkets expects negative demand growth for China's containerboard market, which started since 2018 to persist till 2020. Weak paper demand in China is attributable to both U.S.-China trade tensions and lackluster domestic economic growth. There is a possibility that paper demand in China could recover earlier than expected with a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, but there is uncertainty associated with China's economic growth.

According to Reuters, China's Vice Premier Liu He is expected to sign a "Phase 1" trade deal in Washington this week, which could mark a truce in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. The 15% tariff on $160 billion worth of consumer goods originally scheduled to come into effect on December 15, 2019 will be shelved for now, although the existing 25% tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports will stay in place as of now.

In the past one to two years, U.S.-China trade tensions have led manufacturers to either relocate their existing factories outside of China or build new overseas manufacturing plants to diversify their production footprint so as to avoid U.S. tariffs on Chinese products. Containerboard demand in China has been inevitably affected by the re-configuration of global supply chains. While shifting manufacturing activities outside of China is likely to be an irreversible trend in the medium to long term for companies exporting their products to the U.S., there could be a temporary slowdown or delay in the execution of such plans as companies adopt a "wait-and-see" stance on U.S.-China developments.

China's economy has been weak in the past two years, which has in turn negatively impacted domestic paper demand. China's GDP growth of +6.0% for 3Q2019 was the slowest quarterly GDP growth since the first quarter of 1992, while the country's 2018 GDP growth of +6.6% was the slowest for the country in close to three decades.

There are mixed signals from China's recent economic numbers. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for manufacturing was 50.2 for December 2019, slightly above market expectations. On the other hand, business confidence fell to the "second lowest on record" based on the Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index in the same month. China's official PMI polls mostly state-owned enterprises and larger companies, while the Caixin/Markit PMI includes small to medium enterprises in its survey.

Furthermore, expectations that China will stimulate the economy need to be tempered. Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang had recently emphasized in December 2019 that China has no plans to carry out quantitative easing and will maintain "normal" monetary policy.

Wastepaper Import Restrictions Puts Upward Pressure On Raw Materials Costs

In December 2019, the Chinese authorities issued their first batch of wastepaper (also known as old corrugated containers or OCC) import licenses for 2020 with a quota of 2.8 million tons, representing a -45% YoY decline. Going forward, the wastepaper import quota is expected to be gradually reduced, with a complete ban on wastepaper imports eventually. This is part of the China's plans to encourage paper recycling and be more environmentally-friendly. In August 2018, China imposed a 25% tariff on wastepaper imports, which still remains in place.

The decrease in wastepaper imports and the 25% tariff on U.S. wastepaper imports led to an increase in demand for domestic wastepaper which pushed up prices. In response, Lee & Man Paper has diversified its procurement of raw materials in recent years, by establishing recycled pulp facilities in countries such as Vietnam and Myanmar.

While a complete ban on wastepaper imports should have a negative impact on the overall paper industry in China, it should benefit market leaders such as Lee & Man Paper at the expense of smaller players. This is because sub-scale industry players are likely to be given a smaller import quota by the authorities and they also don't have the capital to venture overseas to source for alternative raw materials.

Potential Coal-To-Gas Conversion Could Raise Operating Costs

China has been pushing for industrial users to switch from coal to gas for their energy consumption needs in a bid to battle air pollution in the country. One example is Dongguan in China, where local authorities closed down many unlicensed box makers that were the clients of paper mills in the past two years, and had earlier set an aggressive target to shut all coal-fired power plants in the city by 2020. The main source of pollution in Dongguan is coal consumption, which is largely attributable to the paper market.

There are challenges in executing on coal-to-gas conversion for paper plants in Dongguan and China as a whole. Given the weak domestic economic growth in China, accelerating coal-to-gas conversion will lead to a reduction in tax revenue, if paper companies go out of business due to higher operating costs resulting from gas usage. Also, the local authorities might not have the budget to provide subsidies associated with coal-to-gas conversion. Furthermore, there is an issue of whether there is sufficient natural gas supply to replace coal as an energy source for all the paper plants.

From the perspective of paper manufacturers, oversupply, lackluster demand and a reduction in wastepaper imports have already significantly impaired their profitability. It is not economically feasible for paper manufacturers to switch from lower-cost coal to higher-cost natural gas in such an unfavorable industry environment where profitability and survival are no guarantee.

Valuation

Lee & Man Paper trades at 7.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 7.5 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$6.09 as of January 10, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 9 times.

Lee & Man Paper offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.2% and 4.6% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Lee & Man Paper are higher-than-expected new capacity growth, slower-than-expected paper demand due to weak macro economic conditions in China and U.S.-China trade tensions, a complete ban on wastepaper imports which increases raw material costs, and earlier-than-expected implementation of coal-to-gas conversion.

