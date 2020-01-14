Consider Buying Kosmos Energy After The Dry Hole

Kosmos Energy (KOS) is an NYSE-listed offshore operator. Unlike the majors and other large companies, this company is relatively small.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 13, 2020.

The result of this small size means that every announcement has an impact on the stock price. Those who love to trade can get onboard after bad news because another sizable well is always in the near future. The latest news was that the Resolution exploration well found water. The result of that announcement and the accompanying $55 million charge is shown above. The roller coaster has been heading downwards since the announcement on November 26. Lately, the stock has begun climbing as the market begins to look forward to another success. Drilling always begins after a well is completed regardless of results. Therefore "hope springs eternal" for a homerun announcement.

On the other hand, the November 4th announcement of an oil strike in Equatorial Guiana sent the stock upwards as shown above. This is the kind of volatility that traders just love. One can create a core position and use some shares to trade in and out with the news.

Long-term buy and hold investors are hoping for that fantastic success story that would probably result in an acquisition by another firm. As long as the financial ratios remain reasonable, there will be several tries every fiscal year for that "home run" discovery known as an elephant. The cash flow present appears to minimize the need for future shareholder dilution. Therefore, there are a couple of reasons to invest in this stock both short term and long term.

Note though that any company such as this one that drills such expensive wells, needs to be considered speculative. The offshore business generally involves partners and large projects. Should this company discover an elephant, then there is every chance that an offer for the company would be made by a much larger company that has the finances to develop a big find.

Finances

The latest quarterly report showed approximately $177 million in cash flow while management touted free cash flow of $70 million. That quarterly cash flow appears to be adequate to service the approximately $2 billion of long-term debt. However, a drop in oil prices could push that ratio to an unacceptable level for the bankers.

This company drills wells that are large enough to make a profitable difference during times of low oil prices. Therefore, the company probably has little to worry about lower commodity prices because a few successes will materially increase production.

Management can also adopt a more conservative drilling strategy during times of low pricing to maximize cash flow while minimizing the risk of dry holes. Even the "safer" wells tend to flow at 5 KBOD at a minimal amount. Those wells can be a lot larger. That's especially true with gas wells. Risk can be managed by drilling more speculative or exploratory wells during times of firm pricing and then emphasizing development wells and reworks during times of weak pricing.

Managing exploration risks is the biggest part of the business. A series of expensive dry wells can financially damage the company. Production would decline without material additions. That would materially lower the cash flow available to service the debt load.

This company has successfully grown the business to the point where there is decent cash flow. Now, the goal is to continue to strengthen the balance until that elephant is found offshore. There are some risks here of doing business in Africa as some of those countries allow more corruption and lack the stability of the United States. However, management appears to be capably steering the company to decent profit-making opportunities with adequate diversification.

Current Projects

The BP (BP) operated partnership appears to have the most significant chance of adding both production and reserves to the company in the future.

Source: Kosmos Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Report Presentation

The company has a significant stake in these very large discoveries. Now, the work will emphasize the infrastructure needed to get this production to market. Gas pricing in the rest of the world is above the North American Market. Now that the gas has been found, the profitability of the discoveries will be tested by actual results.

That also means there will be a major cash investment that many investors do not consider when investing in an offshore company. Management should be able to loan at least some of the cost because the discoveries document a significant source of future cash. The free cash flow that management announced with the third quarter earnings press release could find a very profitable use in the infrastructure necessary to service the discoveries shown above.

Source: Kosmos Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Report Presentation

Startup of production of those significant discoveries remains about 2 1/2 years away. Once cash flow begins from part of the project, then the financing of the rest of the project becomes far easier. Lenders will see a production history of the area which helps judge the safety of the loans requested.

As the discoveries continue, the 100% rate so far will probably decrease when the partnership reaches the outer limits of the formation. The encouraging find is that this particular success includes the offshore area of two countries. That success should allow for infill drilling for the foreseeable future. In fact, a project of this magnitude could keep management busy for a couple of decades at least.

Summary

Management had several sizable successes in the current year. Those successes included some wells in relatively shallow water that were cheap. Therefore, the wells did not have to flow as much as the deeper offshore wells to be commercial.

Source: Kosmos Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Report Presentation

There were some delays that caused management to lower the overall production guidance for the year. But nothing seriously damaging happened during the fiscal year.

Production will grow in big lumps at irregular intervals. It is probably best to consider purchasing this stock when the market is really down on the current prospects of the company. Those prospects can easily change with the next well results because many of these wells tend to be very significant to the company's future.

This company also has a higher country risk than many. The presence of experienced international partners like BP helps to lower that risk. However, investors need to decide for themselves if a company operating in the countries shown for Kosmos is an acceptable risk. For some investors, the country risk may not be acceptable.

This is a volatile stock that probably deserves consideration in any portfolio. This company has the cash flow to pay for its exploration program. That gives management several solid chances to find an elephant every year. In the meantime, the continuing development of the project headed by BP should ensure decent earnings increases from 2022 onward. This company appears to have a bright future.

The debt levels are a little bit higher than one would like to see for the current cash flow levels. But the promise of more production in the near future should mitigate concerns about long-term debt. The offshore business tends to be far more risky than the unconventional business in the United States. However, it can be far more rewarding also.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Kosmos Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.