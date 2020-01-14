Assessing The Strength Of Lincoln National's Dividend

Shareholders of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) have now enjoyed 10 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. The company at present is trading with a forward earnings multiple of 5.8. This is well behind the company's 5-year average of 9.9. Probably a more accurate read on this insurance company's valuation is its book multiple. Lincoln currently trades with a book multiple of 0.6 which straight off the bat looks attractive. We state this because if the firm for example was liquidated tomorrow, the assets of the company on paper at present are valued around 40% higher than the actual net-worth of the firm.

Furthermore, Lincoln's yield currently comes in at 2.7% which again is well behind its 5-year average of 1.9%. Many dividend investors use the yield as a barometer of how cheap the stock actually is. If indeed shares could return to something close to their intrinsic value over the next while, Lincoln would not be a bad investment especially when we consider the dividend. Why? Because a growing sound dividend can do wonders for the "Total Return" of a stock over the long-run. In fact, over the past century or so, dividends accounted for almost half of the total return of the S&P 500.

Therefore, from this perspective, let's go through Lincoln's present dividend to see how sustainable it is going forward. The firm's key dividend metrics (and more importantly how they have been trending) can give us insights into how sustainable the stock is as an investment at this present moment in time. Long-term investors will remember what happened to Lincoln's dividend back in 2009 when the payout got cut pretty drastically. Therefore, let's see how the payout stacks up at present.

Although dividend growth has been slowing, the annual payout has still been increasing by double digit percentages on average per year. The most recent was an 8% increase. The 5-year average dividend growth rate per year for example comes in at 18.25% which is a nice bit higher. Dividend growth is very important for income derived investors for the following reasons.

It protects purchasing power It enables shareholders participate in the company's growing earnings It fosters confidence with respect to earnings growth going forward

We go to the income statement to see if the slight slowdown in the dividend growth rate is due to slower earnings growth. Lincoln's present net income of $853 million is actually well down from the 2018 year-end figure of $1.64 billion. However, the contraction looks like it will only be temporary. Analysts who follow this stock expect earnings of well over $10 per share this year which if achieved would be a 50%+ gain over expected 2019 numbers.

This type of growth will obviously affect the firm's return on equity numbers before long. We find that the trend of this profitability metric is a good read on where shares will go going forward. It merely measures Lincoln's income as a percentage of its shareholder equity. Over the past four quarters, Lincoln's ROE came in at a mere 4.86%. This key metric has not been this low since 2011 when it stooped to just over 2%. However every time over the past decade when we have seen low ROEs (2012 and 2015 - 7.86%), shares have bounced back aggressively as we can see in the chart above. Therefore considering Lincoln's low valuation at present along with its encouraging projected earnings, we foresee another bounce in the share-price here before long.

To sum up, although dividend growth has slowed of late in Lincoln National, we believe growth rates should be able to remain above double digit percentages over the next few years. The firm is trading well below book value and equity continues to rise. We maintain that Lincoln National is not a bad play here over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.