Facebook: Competitors Stance On Political Ads Should Boost Sales And Guidance

In the final week of December, Spotify (SPOT) became the latest internet media company to ban political ads from its platform going into the 2020 election cycle. Spotify is far from alone in this movement with Twitter (TWTR), LinkedIn (MSFT), and Pinterest (PINS) among others all barring these ads as well. Many pundits have concluded this movement creates a negative pressure on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to join the movement and reject these ad dollars. In contrast, analysts are anticipating record levels of political ad spend to pump into advertising channels, with digital more than doubling over the past two years. In my view, this is actually an extremely advantageous position for the company to be going into the 2020 cycle as they will be one of few players in a large pond.

Competitors Applying The Pressure

On October 30th, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey celebrated Facebook's Q3 earnings disclosure by simultaneously announcing his platform would be barring political advertisements to protect the integrity of upcoming elections. This move not only negatively impacted Twitter shares but also took much of the steam out of Facebook's significant beats on revenue and net income. I struggle to accept that this was an instance of serendipity, and I believe that it was more likely timed strategically to apply pressure on the company that enjoys the lion's cut of market share in the digital ad space.

These kinds of jabs which have seemingly been attempts to dislodge the company's market share are not a new occurrence. Snap, Inc. (SNAP) revealed their "Project Voldemort" dossier in September which claimed the company used aggressive tactics to strong-arm customers. Thus far, this has seemingly proved to be a dud that accomplished little else besides trimming a few points off of the company's share price. At first glance, the ramifications of this decision by Twitter appear to be little more than a short-term trim in share prices, however, I believe this attack will ultimately backfire.

A Growing Pie For Fewer Mouths

Despite platforms increasingly rejecting political ad dollars, funds are expected to hit record levels in 2020. The Wall Street Journal reports $10 billion will be spent on political ads in the upcoming cycle, and that nearly a third of that ($2.8 billion) will be funneled into digital. This figure is significant, in fact, it is over 2% of total digital ad spend projected for 2020. The money needs to be allocated somewhere, and as more firms ban political ads from their platforms, those participating will stand to benefit. What Twitter and Spotify are doing might put short-term pressure on Facebook from a societal standpoint, but they are indirectly handing them revenues by refusing to accept them for themselves.

Facebook Has Unveiled Their Response To Fake News

The company announced that it would be combatting bad actors attempting to manipulate public opinion by proliferating false information using third-party fact-checkers and clearly labeling fake news. If you have been on Instagram lately, you've likely seen a few images appearing with a blurred filter similar to those used to identify potentially graphic content, which features a warning that the hidden content has been identified as false with both a source and a click prompt which is required for viewing. This implies that despite the best efforts of Twitter and other competitors, Facebook will not be rejecting political content and they will be sticking to their guns on their promise to use fact-checkers. Whether or not you agree with this decision from a moral or political standpoint, this is objectively a positive for the company's operating expectations.

Current Guidance Was Set Before These Announcements

As previously stated, Jack Dorsey publicly disclosed his company's new stance towards political ads simultaneously with Facebook's Q3 earnings release. This means that press release, earnings slides, and projections were all prepared without consideration for peers such as Twitter taking a hard stance against accepting these advertisements. Although Facebook is the clear leader in social media advertising, as well as a key player in digital and mobile, their competitors still command market share. This assumption would have been a factor in the company's process of projecting FY 2020 revenues, and their absence implies the company will benefit from a higher capture ratio. Given that the company is not indicating they will cave to pressure and bar political advertisements themselves, I believe an upward revision in revenue guidance is the most likely outcome.

Additionally, should my thesis prove correct, the bottom line would stand to benefit as well. In theory, an increase in sales should result in a similar increase in net income, but depending on the acquisition method, the change might not be 1-for1. For example, a new business that requires extensive sales & marketing efforts or resources could result in a higher cost of revenues or opex. However, sales that generate in a manner that's natural or organic can come at an acquisition cost that's below average; thus, resulting in a higher retention income. In this case, companies simply choosing to reallocate funds that would have otherwise been directed elsewhere will likely have this exact effect, and could potentially improve net margins. In short, I wouldn't be surprised to see an increase in sales guidance accompanied by an increase in EPS estimates at a higher rate than the upward change in sales.

Current Guidance Shows Upside

Data by YCharts

Wall Street And I See Eye-To-Eye

Even without the benefit of an upward earnings revision, Wall Street and myself both see upside potential in the stock. Looking at Facebook's financial standing, you'll notice the company does not have much of a debt profile nor do they have a need for near-term immediate capital. There is little incentive for Wall Street analysts to have a conflict of interest in regards to this stock, which gives a lot of credibility to their ratings and guidance. On average, the ratings come to around $240 per share, which is roughly aligned with my estimates.

Source: Data from FB 10Q filings, Estimates by Author

The table above shows some of my primary projections for Facebook and is based on their most recent Q3 FY2019 earnings release. The table above is a summary of some key outputs from the projections I've made for the three key financial statements. Overall I am estimating EPS to come just short of $10 per share for FY 2020. It's worth noting that I have tried to be conservative in my estimates, by making a few defensive estimates. For example, I have assumed a stable share count, which is highly unlikely given that the company is a prolific participant in share buybacks. This will likely lead to EPS upside from this $10 level, and given that my price target is informed by a price-to-earnings ratio, that means the true fair value is likely higher as well.

Source: Estimates By Author

As previously stated, my price target is based on a target price-to-earnings ratio and my estimated 2020 earnings per share figures. Just like Wall Street, I see about 10% upside in the stock given the information we have available today, and without accounting for buybacks (which will lead to a slightly higher upside). I feel that price-to-earnings is a good ratio to use in the case of Facebook as the company has a fairly equity-heavy capital structure and because services businesses do not usually have meaningful depreciation expenses (read they are often not involving something tangible like a business that maintains a heavy inventory). I feel that 24 is a fair PE ratio as it is aligned with historical levels and the company is still posting meaningful growth in the upper 20s year-over-year. Again, this price target is based on the information that is available to us today. If my thesis proves to be correct and we see elevated guidance on the top line and better than expected net margins, this price target will rise meaningfully.

Conclusion

Facebook is about as well-positioned as a company that could be going into 2020. I see no reason to believe the company cannot meet its expectations, and I think a likely upward revision could spur a rally in prices. I have been long this stock for the better part of a year and I have been bullish in my articles since I began writing. I feel the selling and headline fears have been overplayed and that this will become one of the best momentum names of the first quarter this year. I am very bullish on Facebook and feel that, for me, it's a great long position. My price objective is $240 near term, but because I expect this to rise, I will wait on my 12-month estimate until earnings are released and we get a better idea of how these ad dollars will impact sales and net income. However, I am willing to state for the record that my 12-month expectations for upside are much higher than my near-term target would imply.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.